Marlow's Cheesesteaks

93 North High Street

Gahanna, OH 43230

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN
FRIES
MARLOW'S WAY

BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.00

Build Your Own 10in sandwich 1. choose your meat (steak or chicken) 2. choose your choose 3. Wit or Wit out (onions) 4. choose your toppings 5. pick your condiments

STEAK & CHEESE

$11.00

10in sandwich packed with steak and choice of cheese

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

CLASSIC WIZ WIT

$12.00

Steak, cheese wiz and sautéed onions

MARLOW'S WAY

$14.00

Steak, cheese wiz, provolone, sautéed onions, mushrooms, hot peppers, mayo and spicy mustard

VINE ST. VEGGIE

$8.00

Packed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers with choice of cheese

PARKSIDE SALMON CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

Grilled salmon with sautéed onions, mushrooms, hot peppers with choice of cheese

FRIES

FRIES

$4.00

CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

CHICKEN KOBE FRIES

$9.00

topped with chopped boneless chicken breast, cheese wiz and sautéed onion served over French fries

STEAK KOBE FRIES

$9.00

topped with steak, cheese wiz and sautéed onion served over French fries

SIDES

Side of Mayo

Side of Spicy Mustard

Side of Ketchup

Side of Wiz

$1.00

Side of Hots

Side of Sweet Peppers

Side of Mushrooms

Side of Onions

WATER ICE

TROPICAL RAINBOW

$3.00+Out of stock

RAINBOW

$3.00+

SUGAR FREE RAINBOW

$3.00+Out of stock

LEMON

$3.00+Out of stock

MANGO

$3.00+

PINEAPPLE

$3.00+

STRAWBERRY

$3.00+

PASSIONFRUIT

$3.00+

SOUR APPLE

$3.00+

BLUE RASPBERRY

$3.00+

COCONUT

$3.00+

COTTON CANDY

$3.00+Out of stock

WATERMELON

$3.00+

CHERRY

$3.00+Out of stock

BOTTLED

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Heineken Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Yuenling Bottle

$4.00

Angry Orchard Cider Bottle

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

CAN

Brew Dog Elvis Juice 12oz

$5.00

CBC Bodhi

$6.00

Brew Dog Elvis Juice 16oz

$6.00

Crafted Culture Crunk Juice

$6.00

SELTZER

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Rhinegeist RG Bevs Lemmy Lemonade

$6.00

Rhinegeist RG Bevs Bubbles

$6.00

Rhinegeist RG Bevs Zango Crush

$6.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.00

Nutrl Mango

$5.00

Nutrl Raspberry

$5.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$5.00

RG Bevs Bundle

$25.00

SEASONAL

ACE PEAR CIDER

$5.00

ACE PINEAPPLE CIDER

$5.00

ACE PUMPKIN CIDER

$5.00

PUMPKING BEER

$7.00

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

BOTTLED SODA

$2.75

BOTTLED TEA

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.00

RASPBERRY ICE TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

GLASS OF WATER

GLASS OF ICE

APPLE JUICE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Marlow's is a counter service restaurant & bar featuring made to order cheesesteaks, specialty steak sandwiches, fries, Italian ice, specialty cocktails and beer.

93 North High Street, Gahanna, OH 43230

