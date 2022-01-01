Marlow's Cheesesteaks
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Marlow's is a counter service restaurant & bar featuring made to order cheesesteaks, specialty steak sandwiches, fries, Italian ice, specialty cocktails and beer.
Location
93 North High Street, Gahanna, OH 43230
