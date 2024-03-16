Los Chorros 4693 W CENTURY BLVD
No reviews yet
4693 W CENTURY BLVD
INGLEWOOD, CA 90304
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST (Served All Day)
- CARNE ASADA & EGGS$18.35
(8oz) marinated flap steak with choice of eggs. Served with fried plantain and your choice of (3) sides. *Scrambled eggs made with bell pepper, onion, and tomato.
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS & CHORIZO$15.85
Sunny side up eggs with salsa ranchera (served on side). Served with 1 chorizo, fried plantains and your choice of (3) sides.
- EGGS & CHORIZO$15.25
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, bell pepper, tomato, and onion. Served with fried plantains and your choice of (3) sides.
- VEGETARIAN$13.55
Scrambled eggs with bell pepper, tomato, and onion. Served with fried plantain and your choice of (3) sides.
- SUNNY SIDE UP EGGS$13.25
Over easy, medium, or hard eggs. Served with fried plantain and your choice of (3) sides.
- 2 EGGS$4.50
BIRRIA
- BIRRIA & CHEESE PUPUSA$4.99Out of stock
Birria and cheese pupusa.
- BIRRIA CUP$5.99Out of stock
(4oz) Birria meat cup, consomme, cilantro, onion, and lemon. Served with 2 corn tortillas.
- BIRRIA BOWL$15.50Out of stock
(6oz) Birria meat bowl, rice, beans, avocado, cilantro, onion, and lemon. Served with 2 corn tortillas.
- CALDO DE BIRRIA$15.99Out of stock
(24oz) Birria Soup. (8oz) Birria meat served in spicy consomme, with rice, and 2 corn tortillas. Cilantro and onion served on the side.