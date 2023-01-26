Main picView gallery

Los Pinos Jalisco

11715 Bee Cave Rd

Austin, TX 78738

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso Especial

$6.75+

Creamy queso served with ground beef, guacamole, and spicy pico de gallo

Queso Fundido

$8.25

Melted jack cheese topped with chorizo, pico de gallo, bell peppers and flour or corn tortillas

Guacamole Dip

$6.00+

Ceviche

$9.50+

Tilapia fish marinated lime juice and pico de gallo

Nachos Compuestos

$9.99+

Refried beans and melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos

Quesadillas

$7.99+

Flour tortilla filled with mix cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Botana Sampler

$14.99

(2) Ground beef nachos, (2) pieces of shredded chicken quesadillas, a side of ceviche, guacamole, and chile con queso No subsitutions

Chips and Small Salsa

$2.99

Small Queso Plain

$5.75

Large queso Plain

$7.25

16 oz Salsa

$4.99

24 Oz Salsa

$6.50

Caldo

Tortilla Soup

$7.50+

Chicken Soup

$7.50+

Pozole Soup

$7.50+

Caldo De Res

$7.50+

Menudo

$7.50+

Enchiladas

Plates served with two enchiladas, rice, and your choice of refried, black or charro beans, plus your choice of sauce. Upcharge on modifications

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.25

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$12.25

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$12.25

Chicken Fajita Enchiladas

$13.75

Beef Fajita Enchiladas

$13.75

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.25

Mushroom Enchiladas

$13.25

Rellenos

Poblano pepper topped with choice of sauce listed above and served with rice and choice of beans, includes flour or corn tortillas

Cheese Rellenos

$13.99

Ground Beef Rellenos

$13.99

Shredded Chicken Rellenos

$13.99

Shrimp Rellenos

$17.99

Fish Rellenos

$17.99

Beef Fajita Rellenos

$15.99

Chicken Fajita Rellenos

$15.99

Veggie Fajita Rellenos

$15.99

Al Pastor Rellenos

$15.99

Burritos

A large flour tortilla served with rice and beans, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Add a custom sauce for $1.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.99

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Vegetable Burrito

$11.99

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$13.99

Beef Fajita Burrito

$13.99

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.99

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Fish Burrito

$14.99

Bean & Cheese Only Burrito

$8.83

Burrito Supreme

$12.99

A la carte Barbacoa burrito packed with pico de gallo, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Fajitas

Fajitas served with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, choice of flour or corn tortillas and choice of refried, black or charro beans.

Beef Fajita

$15.99

Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Vegetable Fajita

$15.99

Combination of Beef & Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Fajita Al Pastor

$14.99

Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Fish Fajita

$17.99

*Parrillada Mixta

$18.50

Beef Fajitas for 2

$31.00

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$31.00

Combo Fajitas For 2

$31.00

Shrimp For 2

$34.00

Fish Fajitas for 2

$34.00

Parrillada for 2

$35.00

Chalupas

(2) Crispy shell topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Ground Beef Chalupas Plate

$9.97

Shredded Chicken Chalupas Plate

$9.97

Chicken Fajita Chalupas Plate

$11.99

Beef Fajita Chalupas Plate

$11.99

Al Pastor Chalupas Plate

$11.99

Shrimp Chalupa Plate

$13.50

Bean & Cheese Only Chalupa Plate

$9.99

Flautas

(3) crispy fried corn tortillas, served with cheese, sour cream, guacamole rice & your choice of beans

Ground Beef Flautas

$12.99

Shredded Chicken Flautas

$12.99

Chicken Fajita Flautas

$14.50

Beef Fajita Flautas

$14.50

Al Pastor Flautas

$14.50

Kids Menu

Kids Nacho Plate

$7.00

Beef, Chicken or beans & cheese

Kids Taco

$7.00

One crispy beef or chicken rice & beans

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Cheese, beef or chicken.. served with rice and beans

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$7.00