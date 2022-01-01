A map showing the location of LSA Burger 113 W HICKORY STView gallery

LSA Burger 113 W HICKORY ST

review star

No reviews yet

113 W HICKORY ST

Denton, TX 76201

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Queso
Chicken Tenders
Psychedelic

Starters

Brisket Queso

$9.25

Topped w/ Smoked Brisket/DP BBQ Sauce/Cilantro

Chips & Guac

$8.25

Tortilla Chips/Side of Salsa

Texas Chili

$9.25

Fritos/Cheddar/Onions/Serranos

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

JUST Queso and Chips

$8.00

SMALL Side Chips

LARGE Side Of Chips

Fries & Sides

Garlic Parm SM

$4.75

with House Dipping Sauce

Garlic Parm LG

$7.50

with House Dipping Sauce

Hand Cut SM

$3.75

Hand Cut LG

$5.75

Half & Half LG

$7.50

Mac N Cheese

$5.25

Black Beans & Rice

$4.25

Steamed Broccoli

$5.25

Parmesan Sprinkled

Garlic Spinach

$4.25

Side Salad

$6.25

Sm Chili Cheese Fries

$7.75

Chili Cheee Fries

$9.25

Queso Fries Large

$10.00

Queso Fries Small

$7.00

SM Melted Cheese Fries

$5.00

LG Melted Cheese Fries

$8.00

Burgers

Waylon

$11.25

Mayo/Mustard/LTPO - Classic as the Father of Outlaw Country from Littlefield, TX. The only two things in life that make it worth living are guitars tuned good and firm feeling buns.

Georgie Boy

$13.25

Cheddar/Bacon/House Mayo/LTPO - Strait up, this burger is better than Ocean Front Property!

Stevie

$13.75

Bleu Cheese Dressing/Bacon/Frank's Hot Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato - Our own little Pride & Joy, like Oak Cliff's favorite son.

Double Trouble

$16.25

Double Patty/Havarti/Snake Venom/Guacamole/House Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - The house will be a rockin' when you bite into this Texas flood of greatness!

Ready Freddie

$14.25

DP BBQ/Cheddar/Bacon/Griddled Onions/Pickles/House Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - Fit for a TX Blues King or a broke college student.

Chili Willie

$12.75

Texas Chili/Fritos/Cheddar/Onions/Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - Don't worry, you won't get busted for inhaling this, but for the love of God and all things holy, take a Beano before you get On The Road Again!

Los Lonely

$12.25

Roasted Peppers/Pepper Jack/Chipotle Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - How far is heaven? 'Bout as far as this burger to your mouth.

Psychedelic

$13.50

Sauteed Mushrooms/Swiss/Leaf Lettuce/House Mayo/Tomato - These 'shrooms and cheese blast the flavor elevators all the way to the 13th floor!

Spirit of a Hero

$16.25

Onion Ring/Mac & Cheese/Queso/Chipotle Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - $2 of EVERY SALE DONATED TO SPRITOFAHERO.ORG

Cowboy From Hell

$14.25

Texas Mirepoix/Serranos/Pepper Jack Cheese/ Chipotle Mayo/Sriracha/Lettuce/Tomato/Served on a Jalapeno Cheddar Bun - 'Cause high noon, your doom, this burger is aiming for you.

Single Trouble

$13.00

Havarti/Snake Venom/Guacamole/House Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato

Beyond Burgers

Norah

$12.25

Lamb/Feta/Spinach/Tomato/Pickled Reds/House Mayo - Don't know why you waited so long to order this!

Turkey Bob

$11.25

Ground Turkey Burger/Havarti/Arugula/Avocado/House Mayo - One bite and you'll be fiddling all night like the barber turned King of Western Swing from Turkey, TX. Ahhhh!

Boho

$10.25

Black Bean & Brown Rice Patty/Pepper Jack/ Spinach/Tomato/Pickled Reds/House Mayo - What I am is what I am is crazy 'bout this burger! It's as earthy as the Dallas beauty that stole our hearts back in '88. Nice move, Paul.

Chicks-en Sandwich

$14.25

Chicken/Cheddar/Chipotle Sauce/LTPO/Pepper Jack - A politically incorrect, but very juicy experience

Brisket Sandwich (BOZ)

$12.00

Not Burgers

Chicken Tenders

$13.25

Your choice of Sauce/Fries/DP BBQ/Honey Mustard - As JCD says, "I admit it, I can't quit it, and when I can't get it!" (Better make sure we never run out!)

Grilled Salmon

$20.25

Fresh Grilled Salmon served on a Bed of Brown Rice and served with Broccoli - These great fish weren't caught in the middle of a lake, but they will hook both the old and the young!

Veggie Power Plate

$13.25

Grilled Portobello Mushroom/Garlic Spinach/Hill Country Black Beans & Brown Rice/Steamed Broccoli with a Parmesan Garnish - WARNING: This brave combo has been known to cause people to fall in love with polka!

BLT

$8.50

Salads

House Salad

$11.25

Spring Mix/Spinach/Cherry Tomato/Cheddar Cheese/Bacon/Avocado/Crunchy Brioche Croutons/Cranberries/Sunflower Seeds/Choice of Dressing

TX Wedge

$10.25

Baby Iceberg/Bacon/Tomatoes/Bleu Cheese Dressing

Cobb

$11.25

Romaine/Avocado/Cherry Tomato/Cucumber/Egg/Bacon/Cheddar/Choice of Dressing

Sweets

Willies Stash

$9.25

Double Fudge Callebaut Brownie, Beth Marie's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Toasted Pecans

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

BIRTHDAY Willie (:

$4.75

Pecan Pie

$7.25

Kids

Kids Tenders

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids Sliders

$7.25

Sauce Add Ons

Ranch

House Dip

House Mayo

Reg Mayo

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Sd Balsamic

Honey Mustard

BBQ Sauce

Franks

Add SD Queso

$3.75

Sd Guac

$4.00

Sd Salsa

$3.00

Sd Snake Venom

$1.00

Protein Add Ons

ALA CARTE Boho

$5.00

ALA CARTE Chicken BREAST

$6.00

ALA CARTE ChickenTender

$3.75

ALA CARTE Lamb Patty

$7.00

ALA CARTE Patty

$6.00

ALA CARTE Portobello

$6.00

ALA CARTE Salmon

$9.00

ALA CARTE Turkey Patty

$6.00

Sd Brisket ( 2 oz )

$3.00

Sd Bacon

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

MISC Add Ons

Sliced Avo

$1.75

Sd Serranos

$1.00

Sd GRILLED Serranos

$1.00

ADD ONE ONION RING

$3.50

Sd Grilled Onions

$1.00

Sd Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Sd TX Mirepoix

$1.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Mixed Drinks/Cocktails

Barry Nice

$7.00

Boys Of Summer

$8.00

Crazy Good

$8.00

Freddys Fender

$8.00

Nunns Day

$9.00

Waterloo Blues

$9.00

SS Lemonade

$7.00

SS Tea

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Col Bulldog

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Long Island Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

TX Tea

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Blind Lemon

$10.00

Miss Tucker

$10.00

LSA Rocks Rita

$8.00

LSA Frozen Rita

$8.00

Tx Tornado

$12.00

ZZ Top Shelf

$12.00

Tx Swirl

$9.00

Pitcher Rocks

$24.00

Pitcher Frozen

$24.00

Dos Malone

$11.00

WP Swirl

$8.00

No Commitment SOLO

$2.75

No Commit Flight

$14.00

Tx Swirl Pitcher

$22.00

WP Swirl Pitcher

$22.00

WP Swirl Pitcher

$22.00

Tx Swirl Pitcher

$28.00

Wp Swirl Pitcher

$28.00

Peach Sangria

$6.00

Pom Sangria

$6.00

Pitcher Pom Sangria

$22.00

Pitcher Peach Sangria

$22.00

VodkaTini

$9.00

Gin Tini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

House Bloody Mary

$10.00

House Bloody Maria

$10.00

Premium Bloody Maria

$12.50

Shots

4 Horsemen

$6.00

B-52

$6.00

BJ

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.00

Pineapple Cake

$6.00

Read Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Royal Fuck

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Surfer on Acid

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Water Moc

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Mex Candy

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

WS Blueberry

$6.00

WS Cucumber

$6.00

WS Peach

$6.00

WS Raspberry

$6.00

WS Watermelon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy Cran

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL WS Vodka

$10.00

DBL WS Blueberry

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cran

$10.00

DBL WS Cucumber

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

DBL WS Raspberry

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet te

$10.00

DBL WS Watermelon

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL WS Peach

$10.00

Western Son Gin

$5.00

Roxor

$6.00

Waterloo

$7.00

Hendrix

$7.00

DBL Western Son Gin

$9.00

DBL Waterloo

$12.00

DBL Roxor

$10.00

DBL Hendrix

$12.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Milagro

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Dulce Rep

$8.00

Dulce Jalapeno

$8.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Hussong's

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Milagro

$11.00

DBL Patron

$11.00

DBL Dulce Rep

$12.00

DBL Dulce Jalapeno

$12.00

DBL Casamigos

$12.00

DBL Hussong's

$12.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Crown

$6.00

Jack

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers

$8.00

TX Bourbon

$8.00

TX Whiskey

$8.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Weller

$9.00

Sazarac Rye

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

1792

$9.00

Silver Star

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Crown

$12.00

DBL Jack

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Jim

$12.00

DBL Makers

$14.00

DBL TX Bourbon

$14.00

DBL TX Whiskey

$14.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$16.00

DBL Weller

$16.00

DBL 1792

$16.00

Dbl Four Roses

$16.00

Dbl Bulliet Rye

$16.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$16.00

Silver Star

$13.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

Butterscotch

$4.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Jaeger

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Melon

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumple

$5.00

Tuaca

$5.00

DBL Amaretto

$8.00

DBL Baileys

$10.00

DBL Butterscotch

$8.00

DBL Cointreau

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Goldschlager

$10.00

DBL Jaeger

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Melon

$10.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Rumple

$10.00

DBL Tuaca

$10.00

Beer

Draft

Amber Ale B/C

$3.00

Bishop Crackberry B/C

$5.00

Big Daddy Daryl

$6.00

Bishop Seasonal B/C

$5.00

Blue Moon B/C

$4.25

Bocksider B/C

$5.00

Bud Light B\C

$3.75

Budweiser B/C

$3.75

Community Texas Lager B/C

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona B/C

$4.25

Coors Light B/C

$3.75

Daddy's Juice Box B/C

$5.00

Dadgum

$5.00

Dallas Blonde B/C

$5.00

Dos XX Btl B/C

$4.25

Fallout

$5.00

Fire Ant Funeral B/C

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Martin House Seasonal - Revolving option B/C

$8.00

Mich Ultra B/C

$3.75

Miller B/C

$3.75

Plutonium B/C

$5.00

Punkel - Lakewood B/C

$4.00

Tangerine Queen B/C

$5.00

Texas Select

$5.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.00

Topo Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Coors Draft

$4.00

Community Mosiac

$7.00

Fallout

$6.00

Half Life Draft

$6.00

Lonestar Draft

$3.00

Miller Draft

$4.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$4.00

Neato Draft

$5.00

North Texas Blonde

$5.00

Shiner Draft

$5.00

Shiner Cheer

$6.00

TASTER

31 Ten Amber

$6.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$16.00

LoneStar Pitcher

$12.00

Miller Lt Pitcher

$16.00

Ultra Pitcher

$16.00

Neato Pitcher

$20.00

Shiner Pitcher

$20.00

Red Gap Pitcher

$18.00Out of stock

Half Life Pitcher

$24.00

Wine

GL Champagne

$9.00

GL Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Cabernet

$9.00

BTL Champagne

$36.00

BTL Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Cabernet

$36.00

Soda

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Powerade

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

D.P.

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

KIDS Soda

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Lemonade/Tea/Coffee

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Loaded Tea

$3.75

Loaded Lemonade

$3.75

Loaded Lemonade Refill

$2.50

Kids Tea

Kids Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

$4.25

Loaded Tea Refill

$2.50

OJ

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Water

Water

Topo Chico

$3.50

ALL RETAIL

TWU Shirt

$15.00

UNT Shirt

$15.00

White Shirt

$15.00

Red Hat

$15.00

Koozie

$2.75

Manager Polo

$20.00

Staff Shirt

$12.00

Camo Tank

$15.00

Lsa Guitar

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 W HICKORY ST, Denton, TX 76201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

