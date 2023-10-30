Namaste Denton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We have a unique recipe specially formulated by our master chefs from India and we are committed to bringing in the exquisite taste of India. We do not compromise on the quality of ingredients used in our food or take shortcuts, as we are passionate about serving authentic Indian Food to our customers.
Location
222 W Hickory St, Ste 103, Denton, TX 76201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Desi Adda - 115 s elm street denton
No Reviews
115 s elm street denton Denton, TX 76201
View restaurant
Shuck Me - Denton - 311 North Elm Street
No Reviews
311 North Elm Street Denton, TX 76201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Denton
Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
4.7 • 500
2220 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurant