  • Home
  • /
  • Denton
  • /
  • Shuck Me - Denton - 311 North Elm Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shuck Me - Denton 311 North Elm Street

review star

No reviews yet

311 North Elm Street

Denton, TX 76201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Chilled Boiled Shrimp

choice of (6) or (12)

Fried Calamari

$12.49

Served with marinara

Shrimp Diablos (4)

$10.99

Bacon wrapped Jalepenos stuffed with shrimp and combo cheese

Fried Dill Pickles

$7.49

served with ranch

Chips and Queso

$8.99

Fried Oyster Nachos (6)

$12.49

Fried oysters, poblano coleslaw, spicy ranch on tortilla chips w/ side of pico

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Lobster Shuckpuppies (5)

$10.99

Alligator Bites

$12.99

Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

served w/ chips

Ceviche Veracruzano

$12.99

Ceviche with a delicious twist! served w/ chips

Gumbos/Chowders

Frisco's Clam Chowder

Out of stock

Lobster Chowder

Shrimp N Crab Gumbo

Jambalaya with Rice

$14.49

Employee Bowl Lobster Chowder

$8.99

Employee Bowl Gumbo

$8.99

Employee Bowl Jambalaya

$12.99

Pasta & Bowls

Jambalaya Pasta

$14.99

Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp ‘n Grits

$16.99

Fried Baskets

Fried Catfish Basket

$10.99+

Whole Catfish (1 lb.) Basket

$16.99Out of stock

Fried Oysters Basket

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

Frog Legs Basket

$14.49

Chicken Tenders Basket

$8.99+

All U Can Eat

$13.99

All You Can Eat Catfish Refill 2 Pcs

Employee Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

Employee Catfish Basket

$10.99

Fried Combo Baskets

3 Shrimp / 3 Oysters

$14.99

4 Shrimp / 1 Catfish

$14.99

4 Shrimp / 2 Catfish

$16.99

5 Shrimp / 5 Oysters

$16.99

4 Oysters / 1 Catfish

$14.99

4 Oysters / 2 Catfish

$16.99

The Sampler

The Sampler

$26.99

5 Shrimp / 2 Catfish / 6 Oysters (includes coleslaw)

Whole Fried Red Snapper

Whole Fried Red Snapper

$28.99

Choice of spicy garlic butter sauce or A la Veracruzana, served w/ beans and rice

Grilled Plates

Grilled Catfish

$14.99

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Grilled Trout

$15.99Out of stock

Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

Grilled Red Snapper

$18.99

Grilled Grouper

$17.99

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp (8)

$16.99

Fresh Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.99

Grilled Tilapia Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fried Oyster Salad

$14.99

Catfish Salad

$14.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Family Meals

8 Fried Catfish

$38.00

4 Grilled Catfish

$38.00

(4) Catfish 'n (8) Shrimp

$38.00

Served with (4) Catfish and (8) Shrimp, grilled or fried

Shrimp Boil (2 lbs.)

$38.00

From the Pot

Hot Boiled Shrimp (1 lb.)

$25.99

Snow Crab Clusters (1 lb.)

$36.99

Spicy Garlic Butter Shrimp (1 lb.)

$26.99

1/2 lb. Shrimp & 1/2 lb. Snow Crab

$29.99

Boiled Crawfish (1 lb.)

$7.99

MKT.

Soft Tacos

Catfish Tacos

$14.99

Served w/ Mexican Rice & Ranchero Beans

Grilled Tilapia Tacos

$14.99

Grilled Salmon Tacos

$16.99

Grilled Grouper Tacos

$16.99

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Chicken Tacos

Fried Catfish Taco Special

$3.00

Po-Boys

Catfish Po-Boy

$14.99

Served with Fries & Shuck Puppies

Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.99

Grouper Po-Boy

$14.99

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$14.99

Grilled Tilapia Po-Boy

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Po-Boy

$14.99

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Burger

Burger

$12.00

Includes Fries

Oysters

Shuck Me House Blend (12)

$24.99

Rock-A-Fella (12)

$24.99

Blend of cheese, spinach and delicious Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter (12)

$22.99

Gulf Oyster (6)

$12.00

Gulf Oyster (12)

$22.00

Blue Point (12)

$26.00

Blue Point (6)

$14.00

For the Minnows

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

12 years & younger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

2 Fried Shrimp - Kids Meal

$7.99

2 Chicken Tenders - Kids Meal

$7.99

1 Fried Catfish - Kids Meal

$7.99

Employee Kids Burger

$7.99

Corn Dog

$7.99

Mac N Cheese

Sides Add-Ons

Garden Salad

$5.99

Crispy Fried Okra

$4.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Garlic & Dill New Potatoes

$4.99

Corn on the Cob

$3.99

French Fries

$4.99

Shuckpuppies

$3.75+

Grilled Zucchini

$4.99

Herbed Spinach

$4.49

Ranchero Beans

$3.99

Mexican Rice

$3.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Open Food

Samy's Sauce

$2.00

add on corn & potato

$1.99

can be used to add additional 1 corn and 1 potato to any "from the pot" selection

Desserts

Fudge Brownie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.49

Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Rum Sauce

$6.49

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.99

Warm Beignets (5)

$7.99

Maggie's Banana Pudding

$5.99

Frozen Margaritas

10oz Frozen Magarita

$6.00

18 oz Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Beverages

Soft Drink/Iced Tea/Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea Gal To-Go

$6.00

1/2 gallon

Topo Chico

$3.50

Beer & wine

All Tap Pints

$5.00

All Tap Schooners

$6.00

All Cans/Bottles

$5.00

Domestic Bucket (6)

$25.00

wine

$6.00

Lunch Specials

Fried Catfish Lunch Special

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Lunch Special

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Lunch Special

$8.99

Grilled Salmon Lunch Special

$8.99

Chicken Tender Lunch Special

$8.99

Soup & Hushpuppies Lunch Special

$8.99

Soup & Salad Lunch Special

$8.99

Crawfish Etouffee

$13.99

Wings

$11.99

Merchandise

Caps

$20.00

Shirts

Gift Cards

Ala cart

1 Grilled Fish

$10.99

1 Catfish Fried

$3.75

1 Chk Tender

$3.25

1 Oyster

$2.75

1 Shrimp

$3.50

Happy Hour

HH All Draft Pints

$2.00

HH Wine

$4.00

HH Well Liquor singles

$5.00

HH small frozen Margs

$4.00

HH Bar Margs

$6.00

hand mixed, on the rocks

Sunday Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sunday Mimosa

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

HH FIREBALL

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Richard's Rain Water

$3.00

Gin

Bombay

$6.00

Bombay Dbl

$8.00

Floater

$4.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Hendricks Dbl

$13.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray Dbl

$10.50

Tequila

Patron

$10.00

Dbl Patron

$13.00

Casamigos Gold

$8.50

Dbl Casamigos Gold

$12.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Dbl Don Julio

$13.00

Cazadores Reposado

$6.00

Cazadores Reposado Dbl

$8.00

Cazadores Silver

$6.00

Cazadores Silver Dbl

$8.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$6.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Dbl

$8.00

Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$8.00

Ilegal Joven Mezcal Dbl

$10.50

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$10.50

Tanteo Jalapeno

$8.00

Tanteo Jalapeno Dbl

$10.50

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco Dbl

$13.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Dbl Absolut

$10.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry Dbl

$10.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit Dbl

$8.50

Dripping Spring

$6.00

Dripping Spring Dbl

$8.00

Floater

$4.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Dbl

$13.00

Titos

$6.00

Titos Dbl

$8.00

Wells

Scotch

$5.50

Whiskey

$5.50

Vodka

$5.50

Gin

$5.50

Tequila

$5.50

Rum

$5.50

Dbl Scotch

$9.00

Dbl Whiskey

$9.00

Dbl Vodka

$9.00

Dbl Gin

$9.00

Dbl Tequila

$9.00

Dbl Rum

$9.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Tx Whiskey

$8.50

Dbl Bulleit

$10.50

Dbl Jameson

$10.50

Dbl Crown Royal

$10.50

Dbl Jack Daniels

$8.50

Dbl Texas Whiskey

$14.25

Dbl Southern Comfort

$8.00

Dbl Makers Mark

$10.50

Dbl Jim Beam

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Floater

$4.00

Old Forrester Bourbon

$6.00

Dbl Old Forrester Bourbon

$8.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$6.00

Dbl Screwball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Dbl Wild Turkey 101

$10.50

Knob Creek

$10.00

Dbl Knob Creek

$13.00

Texas Blended

$10.00

Dbl Texas Blended

$13.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$10.00

Dbl Eagle Rare 10yr

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Dbl Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Wellers

$10.00

Dbl Wellers

$13.00

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Rum

Malibu

$8.00

Myers Dark Rum

$10.00

Capt Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Ddl Malibu

$10.50

Dbl Meyers

$13.00

Dbl Capt Morgan

$8.00

Dbl Bicardi

$8.00

Floater

$4.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$8.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Dbl

$10.50

Scotch

Dewars

$6.00

Glenlevit 8

$7.50

Glenlevit 12

$8.25

Dbl Dewers

$8.00

Dbl Glenlevit 8

$10.50

Dbl Glenlevit 12

$11.25

Chivas Regal 12 YR

$8.00

Chivas Regal 12 YR Dbl

$10.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label Dbl

$10.50

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glenfiddich Dbl

$13.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenlivet Dbl

$13.00

Cocktails

Top Shelf

$14.00

Premium

$12.00

Well

$10.00

Shuck'n Margarita

$10.00

Tackle Box Tom Collins

$10.00

Playa Paloma

$10.00

Captain's Coffee

$10.00

Mermaid Lemonade

$10.00

Good Ol' Fashioned

$10.00

Fuego Mango

$10.00

Mahi-mahi Mai Tai

$10.00

Big Mouth Bassh

$10.00

All-Rye-Tea Then

$10.00

$5 COCKTAIL

$5.00

3$ SHOT

$3.00

Shuck me Merch

Hats

$20.00

Tshirts

$25.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Employee Hat

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fun atmosphere, friendly service & amazing seafood!

Location

311 North Elm Street, Denton, TX 76201

Directions

Gallery
Shuck Me - Denton image
Shuck Me - Denton image
Shuck Me - Denton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Juicy Pig Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 739
708 N. Locust St. Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Barley and Board - Denton
orange starNo Reviews
100 WEST OAK ST. DENTON, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
VYB Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
104 West McKinney Street Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
The Meat Up Denton
orange starNo Reviews
529 Bolivar Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Osteria il Muro - 311 West Congress Street
orange starNo Reviews
311 West Congress Street Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
El Taco H - Denton - 213 East Hickory Street
orange starNo Reviews
213 East Hickory Street Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denton

Fat Shack - Denton
orange star4.6 • 11,062
508 S Elm St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - (Denton Hickory)
orange star4.7 • 4,378
1120 W Hickory St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
West Oak Coffee Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,362
114 W Oak St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar
orange star4.0 • 991
5812 North Interstate 35 Denton, TX 76207
View restaurantnext
Juicy Pig Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 739
708 N. Locust St. Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
orange star4.7 • 500
2220 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denton
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston