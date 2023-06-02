Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lonestar Crabshack

No reviews yet

1100 Grand Avenue Parkway

Round Rock, TX 78664

Platters

1 Lil Shrimp

$17.00

2 Lil Crab

$23.00

3 Lil Lonestar

$26.00

4 Lil Lobster

$27.00

5 Shrimp Special

$26.00

6 Crab Special

$36.00

7 Lonestar Special

$44.00

8 Rodeo Special

$60.00

9 Big Texas

$76.00

10 Don't Mess W/ Texas

$118.00

11 Side Combo

$10.00

12 Star Combo

$11.00

13 Jambalya

$16.00Out of stock

Flavors/Sauces

Buffalo

$1.00

Cajun Cahoots

$1.00

Chili Lime

$1.00

Curry

$1.00

Keep Austin Weird

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Lil Kick

$1.00

Lonestar Butter

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

NOLA

$1.00

Olive Oil

$0.50

Pflavor Mix

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Salt n Pepper

$1.00

Spicy Citrus

$1.00

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Garlic

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Texas Summer

$1.00

The Dub

$1.00

Where's The Water

$1.00

A La Carte

1 Egg

$2.00

1 Corn

$2.00

1 Sausage

$3.00

Potatoes (Side)

$3.00

Fries (Side)

$4.00

Rice (Side)

$3.00Out of stock

1 Sausage Dog

$4.00

1 Chicken Tender

$2.00

1 Wing

$1.50

20 Shrimp

$20.00

4 Mozzys

$5.00

8 Shrimp

$10.00

1/2 Lb Crab

$16.00

1 Lobster Tail

$17.00

1 Lb Crab

$29.00

Treats

1 Bag of Chips

$1.00

1 Lonestar Pickle

$3.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.00

Drinks

1 Bottle of Water

$1.00

1 Can of Soda

$2.00

Lemonberry Mint

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Providing great tastes to the community.

Location

1100 Grand Avenue Parkway, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

