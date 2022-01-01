Lupa Ristorante
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
449 Springfield Avenue, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Proud Thai Cookery - Berkley Heights
4.8 • 67
645 Springfield ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurant
La Rosa Grill - Berkeley Heights
No Reviews
368 - A Springfield Ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurant
Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights
4.6 • 995
301 Springfield Ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurant
More near Berkeley Heights