Lupa Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

449 Springfield Avenue

Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

Order Again

Amuse-bouche

Amuse-bouche

Antipasti

mussels

$19.00

polpo

$19.00

meatballs

$13.00

Breads & Snacks

fett'unta

$9.00

gorgonzola dolce

$11.00

porcini mushroom bruschetta

$15.00

truffled burrata

$15.00

Dolci

affogato

$10.00

almond cake

$12.00

cheesecake

$13.00

bread pudding

$12.00

bourbon pecan pie

$12.00

créme brûlée

$12.00

flourless chocolate cake

$13.00

gelato

$9.00

profiteroles

$13.00

olive oil cake

$12.00

tiramisù

$9.00

tres leches

$12.00

Garnishes

broccoli rabe

$9.00

roasted brussels sprouts

$8.00

sautéed spinach

$6.00

bok choy

$6.00

pomme mousseline

$6.00

roasted potato

$6.00

asparagus

$6.00

broccoli

$6.00

fries

$6.00

truffle fries

$8.00

Kid Pasta

Penne

$12.00

Spaghetti

$12.00

Mozzateca

burrata & prosciutto

$19.00

mozzarella in carrozza

$11.00

Primi

bucatini pesto

$22.00

gnocchi amalfitani

$20.00

linguini vongole

$23.00

paglia e fieno

$21.00

penne arrabiata

$20.00

pici all'aglione

$21.00

cacio e pepe

$22.00

tagliatelle bolognese

$21.00

cheese ravioli

cheese ravioli

$22.00

spaghetti & meatballs

$24.00

Salads

beet salad

$11.00

cacio e pepe little lettuces

$12.00

heirloom tomato

$14.00

house salad

$8.00

roasted peach salad

roasted peach salad

$13.00

Secondi

branzino

$30.00

burger & fries

$19.00

cacciucco

$37.00

chicken breast

$23.00

eggplant parmigiana

$20.00

lasagna

$22.00

pork chop

$39.00

sesame tuna

$31.00

Specials, App

artichoke hearts

$17.00

calamari purgatorio

$17.00

clam chowder

$15.00

escargots

$17.00

nduja

$16.00

pâté de campagne

$19.00

shrimp scampi

$17.00

Specials, Primi

ground veal ragù

$22.00

papardelle

$25.00

porcini mushrooms ravioli

$26.00

short rib ravioli

$25.00

spaghetti chitarra alla puttanesca

$21.00

squid ink spaghetti

$29.00

topini di patate

$21.00

strozzapreti

$24.00

Specials, Secondi

chilean sea bass

$59.00

cod au gratin

$31.00

hanger steak

$36.00

orata

$33.00

porchetta

$32.00

salmon

$30.00

wagyu filet

$49.00

wild alaskan cod

$31.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

449 Springfield Avenue, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

