Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neelam Exotic Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

295 Springfield Ave

Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Naan – Butter
Vegetable Samosa 2 Pcs

Appetizer / Shuruvat

Vegetable Samosa 2 Pcs

$4.95

Triangular pastry filled with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas.

Meat Samosa 2 Pcs

$5.95

Crisp triangular pastry filled with mildly spicy curried minced Lamb

Butter Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$9.95

Battered Chicken Wings tossed with sweet & spice Tika Masala Sauce

Lamb Keema Sliders

$10.95

Curried minced Lamb served with soft slider buns

Vegetable Pakora Basket

$7.95

A delicious combination of potatoes, spinach, onion, cauliflower mixed fritters.

Bhel Puri

$7.95

Crispy puffed rice tossed with onion & tomato with tamarind & mint sauce

Aloo Papdi Chaat

$7.95

Crispy flour crackers tossed with potatoes, chickpeas & onion, served in yogurt & tamarind sauce

Dahi Bhalla Chaat

$7.95

Lentils balls served with yogurt and tamarind sauce.

Samosa Chaat

$8.95

Vegetable Samosa layered with curried chickpeas, onion Sev topped with mint & tamarind sauce

Chicken Pakora

$9.95

Tender pieces of chicken delicately spiced and batter fried

Gobi 65

$8.95

Deep fried pieces of Cauliflower marinated in tangy spicy garlic sauce

Beetroot Kebab

$8.95

Beetroot patties mixed with spices, crumb fried

Chicken 65

$9.95

Deep fried chicken strips marinated in tangy spicy garlic sauce

Shrimp Pakora

$9.95

Shrimp fritter tossed with spices

Vegetable Assorted Platter

$11.95

Vegetarian combination of Vegetable Samosa, Mix Veg-Pakora, Beetroot Kebab

Kali Mitch ka jhinga

$9.95

PANEER APPETIZER

$9.95

Soups

Mulligatawny Soup (vegan)

$5.95

Traditional lentil soup vegetarian

Mulligatawny Soup (chicken)

$6.95

Traditional Lentil soup with chicken

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.95Out of stock

Creamy tomato soup with basil flavor

Murg Shorba

$5.95

Aromatic Chicken soup Indian flavor

Tandoor Se - Treasures From Clay Oven

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$15.95

Soft pickled marinated (Paneer) cottage cheese cooked in tandoor

Soyabean Chaap (vegan)

$15.95

Tandoor grilled Soyabean with vegies

Tandoori Mix VEGETABLE

$15.95Out of stock

Tandoor grilled marinated broccoli, Cauliflower & potato

Tandoori Chicken (Bone In)

$16.95

Chicken on bone marinated with yogurt and spices, tandoor grilled

Tandoori Chicken Tikka (Boneless)

$17.95

Tandoor grilled boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spices

Tandoori Malai Chicken Kebab

$16.95

Tandoor grilled Boneless chicken marinated ginger garlic and tossed in cream

Tandoori Haryali Chicken Kebab

$16.95

Tandoor grill boneless chicken marinated in coriander & mint

Tandoori Chicken Seekh Kebab

$16.95

Minced chicken mixed with ginger, garlic & onion, grilled in Tandoor

Tandoori Lamb Seekh Kebab

$17.95

Mince Lamb mixed with Ginger, Garlic, grilled in Tandoor

Tandoori Gosht Tikka (Boneless Lamb)

$19.95Out of stock

Tender morsels of lamb marinated and cooked in tandoor

Tandoori Salmon Tikka

$24.95

Salmon fish marinated and grilled in Tandoor

Tandoori Shrimp

$24.95

Jumbo Prawns marinated with ginger, garlic & spices, grilled in tandoor

Tandoori Lamb Chops (4 Pc)

$29.95

Roasted Lamb racks marinated 2 days & grilled in Tandoor

Neelam Tandoori Mix Platter

$21.95

Malai Chicken Tikka, Chicken Tikka, Shrimp, Lamb Seekh, Paneer Tikka

Veg Seekh Kebab

$14.95

Vegetarian Mains - Subz Bhandar

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$13.95

Mixed vegetables slow cooked with ginger garlic sauce

Aloo Gobi Masala

$13.95

Potato & Cauliflower cooked in onion and tomato gravy

Navratan Korma

$13.95

Mix vegetable cooked in onion, tomato and cream gravy

KADHAI MUSHROOM

$13.95

Handpicked Mushrooms cooked with mildly spicy sauce

Bhindi Masala

$13.95

Okra cooked with bell pepper and onion in tomato onion sauce

Baingan Bhartha

$13.95

Roasted Eggplant cooked in ginger garlic sauce

Kadhai Soya Chaap

$14.95

Soyabean chops cooked with bell pepper & onions cooked in onion tomato sauce. “Neelam Chef’s Special”

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.95

Paneer Tikka cooked onion & tomato based gravy with bell peppers and onions

Paneer Makhni

$14.95

Cubes of cottage Cheese (Paneer) cooked with butter in rich creamy sauce

Palak Paneer

$14.95

Cubes of cottage cheese cooked in thick spinach puree

Matar Paneer

$14.95

Cubes of cottage cheese cooked with peas and curry sauce

Shaam Savera

$14.95

Spinach dumpling stuffed with cottage cheese served special Makhni sauce

Kadhai Paneer

$14.95

Cottage cheese cooked in onion tomato puree with bell pepper & onions

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Cottage cheese balls, cooked in a mildly spiced cream sauce. Most popular Indian curry

Chana Masala

$12.95

Chick peas curry cooked in natural whole spices

Dal Makhni

$12.95

The traditional Indian staple dish Lentils cooked on slow heat and sautéed with butter, onion, tomato, ginger and garlic.

Yellow Dal Tadka

$12.95

Lentil based curry made with split pea lentil and Indian spices

Paneer Masala

$14.95

Palak Aloo

$13.95

Mushroom Matar

$13.95

Aloo Choley

$12.95

Kadhai Mushroom

$13.95

Chana Saag

$13.95

Dum Aloo

$13.95

Bahar E Murg - Chicken Mains

Chicken Tikka Masala (Neelam Special)

$16.95

Tender boneless cubes of chicken breast roasted in the tandoor, then cooked in a thick tomato, onion and creamy sauce

Butter Chicken (Chicken Makhni)

$16.95

Boneless Chicken cooked in rich tomato onion sauce enriched with cream

Chicken Jalfrezi

$16.95

Chicken tenders cooked with mixed vegetables & bell peppers

Chicken Saagwala

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked with spinach & tossed in gravy

Kadhai Chicken

$16.95

Popular Indian dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices known as kadai masala

Chicken Shahi Korma (Neelam Special)

$16.95

Boneless Chicken cooked in a thick tomato, onion and creamy sauce

Chicken Dhingri

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked with mushrooms in a flavorful creamy sauce. “Neelam Traditional recipe since 40 years”

Chicken Curry Home Style

$16.95

Chicken cooked in an onion, tomato sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic.Our homestyle chicken curry.

Bhuna Chicken Curry

$16.95

Bonless Chicken cooked with roasted onion and peppers

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.95

Popular dish from Goa cooked with lots of whole spices & potato

Egg Curry

$14.94

Chicken Kashmiri

$16.95

Chicken Dhansik

$16.95

Chicken Jalfrezi

$16.95

Chicken Peshawari

$16.95

Chicken Pasanda

$16.95

Chicken Coriander

$16.95

Lamb & Goat Mains - Gosht Laziz`

Lamb Roganjosh

$17.95

Braised Lamb, Brown Onion, Kashmiri Spice Blend

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.95

Popular dish from Goa cooked with lots of whole spices & potatoes

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.95

Our Lamb specialty cooked with tikka masala sauce

Lamb Saag

$17.95

Boneless Lamb cooked in pureed fresh garden spinach and mild spices

Bhindi Gosht (LAMB)

$17.95

Boneless lamb cooked with okra in fresh ginger garlic sauce

Lamb Peshawari

$17.95

Boneless Lamb cooked in ginger garlic sauce with yogurt sauce

Bhuna Lamb Curry

$17.95

Boneless Lamb cooked over in ginger garlic & onion gravy with blend of spices

Lamb Keema Masala

$17.95

Minced lamb cooked with ginger garlic paste and onion gravy

Bhuna Goat Curry

$24.95

Baby Goat cooked over in ginger garlic & onion gravy with blend of spices

Lamb Dhansik

$17.95

Lamb Pasanda

$17.95

Lamb Korma

$17.95

Lamb Curry

$17.95

Lamb Dhingri

$17.95

Seafood Mains - Samunder Ki Duniya

Fish Curry

$18.95

Fish (Tilapia) cooked in onion tomato based gravy

Shrimp Curry

$19.95

Shrimp curry cooked in onion tomato based gravy

Shrimp Korma

$19.95

Shrimp cooked in original blend of cashew nut paste and cream perfectly blended in onion tomato sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic.

Shrimp Dhingri

$19.95

Our specialty - Shrimp cooked with sliced mushroom in onion tomato gravy with a blend of Cream..

Shrimp Nargisi

$19.95

Shrimp cooked with shredded coconut and sour cream

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$19.95

Shrimp cooked in ginger garlic based sauce with mixed vegetables

Fish Tikka Masala

$24.95

Shrimp Saagwala

$19.95

Shrimp Pasanda

$19.95

Malabar Fish Curry

$18.95

Breads & More

Naan – Butter

$3.95

Paratha Tawa

$3.95

Garlic Naan

$3.95

Chilly Garlic Naan

$3.95

Tandoori Roti

$3.95

Laccha Paratha

$4.95

Tandoori Stuff Kulcha

$5.95

Peshawari Naan (COCONUT NAAN)

$5.95

Stuffed with coconut

Cheese Naan

$5.95

Kashmiri Keema Naan

$6.95

Stuffed with chicken & cashew

Bread Basket - Naan/lachha Paratha/roti/garlic Naan

$16.95

POORI

$3.95

CHEESE JALEPENO NAAN

$5.95

ALOO PARATHA

$5.95

Biryani & More

Vegetable Biryani

$14.94

Egg Special Biryani

$14.94

Chicken Dum Biryani

$17.95

Lamb Biryani

$18.95

Shrimp Biryani

$21.95

Goat Special Biryani

$21.95

Jeera Rice

$5.95

Chicken Tikka Biryani

$17.95

Shahjahani Biryani

$18.95

CONDIMENTS

Papadum

$3.95

Lentil Crackers

Raita

$3.95

Yogurt

Achar

$3.95

Pickle

Mango Chutney

$3.95

TAMRIND SAUCE

$3.95

MINT SAUCE

$3.95

Desserts - Meethi Baatein

Kulfi

$5.95

Indian Ice Cream - Home Made With Nuts And Fresh Cream

Rice Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Gulab Jamun

$5.95

Rasmalai

$5.95

Fruit Custard

$5.95

Gajar Halwa

$5.95

Moongdal Halwa

$5.95

Firni

$5.95

Beverage

Masala Indian Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95Out of stock

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Masala Lassi (salted)

$4.95

Mineral Water

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$5.95

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving authentic Indian Cuisine since 1980 in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Website

Location

295 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Rosa Grill - Berkeley Heights
orange starNo Reviews
368 - A Springfield Ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurantnext
Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights
orange star4.6 • 995
301 Springfield Ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurantnext
Lupa Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
449 Springfield Avenue Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurantnext
Proud Thai Cookery - Berkley Heights
orange star4.8 • 67
645 Springfield ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurantnext
Prestige Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1318 Springfield Avenue New Providence, NJ 07974
View restaurantnext
Bonji Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
977 VALLEY ROAD GILLETTE, NJ 07933
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berkeley Heights

Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights
orange star4.6 • 995
301 Springfield Ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurantnext
Proud Thai Cookery - Berkley Heights
orange star4.8 • 67
645 Springfield ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkeley Heights
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston