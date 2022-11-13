Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Luv Child

review star

No reviews yet

516 S Howard Avenue

Tampa, FL 33606

SODA & TEA

BLACK CHERRY

$2.50
BREWED ICE TEA

$2.75
COKE

$2.50
DIET COKE

$2.50
GINGERALE

$2.50
LEMON LIME

$2.50
LEMONADE

$2.50
RED BULL

$4.00
RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00

JUICES & WATERS

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

CRG BOTTLE WATER

$2.50
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00Out of stock
ORANGE JUICE

$5.00
TOPO SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

WATERLOO BLACK CHERRY

$2.50

WATERLOO GRAPEFRUIT

$2.50

WATERLOO LIME

$2.50

WATERLOO ORIGINAL

$2.50

WATERLOO WATERMELON

$2.50Out of stock

COFFEE DRINKS

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00
ESPRESSO

$3.00
FRESH DRIP COFFEE

$2.50
HORCHATA LATTE

$5.00

(hot or iced) homemade horchata simple, cinnamon, choice of milk, espresso

LATTE

$4.50

(hot or iced)

LUV CAFE CON LECHE

$5.00

(hot or iced) choice of milk, espresso, sweetened condensed milk

COCKTAILS TO GO

FROZEN PINA COLADA (12oz)

$10.00

FROZEN PINA COLADA (1/2 GAL)

$45.00

FROZEN MARGARITA (12oz)

$10.00

FROZEN MARGARITA (1/2 GAL)

$45.00

MARGARITA ROCKS (12oz)

$16.00

MARGARITA ROCKS (1/2 GAL)

$60.00

MARGARITA MEZCAL ROCKS (12oz)

$16.00

MARGARITA MEZCAL (1/2 GAL)

$60.00

RED SANGRIA (12oz)

$10.00

RED SANGRIA (1/2 GAL)

$45.00

WHITE SANGRIA (12oz)

$10.00

WHITE SANGRIA (1/2 GAL)

$45.00

DONATION TYPE

ONBIKES

$5.00

Help support ONBIKES in their mission to provide bikes to local foster children and those in SWFL impacted by Hurricane Ian. We will match 100% of the proceeds, dollar for dollar.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Luv Child

Website

Location

516 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

Directions

