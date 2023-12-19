Macro Shack 2128 E Orangethorpe Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Protein shakes and smoothies tailored to your macronutrient needs. With everyone of our house shakes you'll know the calories, protein, carbs and fats. You control the calories by choosing your non fat yogurt level. (Slim, Slim Thic, or Thicc)
Location
2128 E Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
FOURTEA - Fullerton - 2510 E Chapman Ave
No Reviews
2510 E Chapman Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurant