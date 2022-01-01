Restaurant header imageView gallery

Madam Bonnie's

411 Market St

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasonal Veggies

Starters

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Apple & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Cheese and Cured Meats

$26.00

Chef's Assortment of Artisan Meats and Cheeses sliced in house.

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Rich Yolk Filling topped with Sweet Pickled mini bell peppers.

Chicken Soup

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Mussels & Chorizo

$18.00Out of stock

Cast Iron Shrimp

$19.00

Summer Corn, Confit Garlic, Wine-Herb Butter and Scallions

Crispy Potato Cakes

$11.00

Mains

Prime Rib

Out of stock

House Dry Rub, Horseradish, Natural Jus. **Served a la Carte** **ONLY SERVED AFTER 5PM**

Half Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Garlic and Thyme 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken with Lemon Rosemary Reduction or Peri Peri Sauce. **Served a la Carte**

Porchetta

$25.00Out of stock

Herb Stuffed Pork Belly Loin, Chimichurri, Black Garlic Aioli

Charred Califlower Steak

$17.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Fusilli

$21.00Out of stock

Salmon

$29.00Out of stock

Bonnies Burger and Fries

$16.00

Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Pickle, Lettuce, House Spread

Short Rib

$35.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$45.00Out of stock

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Prime Rib Sliders

$16.00

Porchetta Ciabatta

$16.00

Side Dishes

Mixed Greens

$7.00

Mushrooms

$11.00

Broccolini

$11.00

Rosemary Garlic Fries

$7.00

Tossed in Rosemary, Garlic and Parmesan

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

White Cheddar, Gouda, and Parmesan

Seasonal Veggies

$14.00

Chef's Seasonal selection with House seasoning

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

House made garlic mashed garnished with green onion

Family Meal Deals

Prime Rib Meal

$77.75

20oz of Prime Rib. Your choice of 3 6-ounce sides. Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Small Bonnies Salad, Mac and Cheese, or French Fries. Served with creamy horseradish and Au Jus.

Whole Chicken Meal

$38.99

Whole Herb Rubbed Rotisserie Chicken. Your choice of 3 6-ounce sides. Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Small Bonnies Salad, Mac and Cheese, or French Fries.

16oz Porchetta Meal

$42.99

16oz Herb Stuffed Porchetta. Your choice of 3 6-ounce sides. Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Small Bonnies Salad, Mac and Cheese, or French Fries.

Sunday/Lunch Menu

House Burger & Fries

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Prime Rib Sliders

$16.00

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Porchetta Ciabatta

$16.00

Rosemary Fries

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Rotisserie style restaurant with a focus on seasonal ingredients, fine wines, and craft beer and cocktails

Website

Location

411 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

