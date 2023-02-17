  • Home
  • /
  • San Diego
  • /
  • Prince Street Pizza - San Diego - 415 Market Street
Main picView gallery

Prince Street Pizza - San Diego 415 Market Street

review star

No reviews yet

415 Market Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free
Prince Perfection Pie
The Original Prince Pizza - 18"


Gluten-Free Sicilian Pizzas

Spicy Spring - Gluten Free

Spicy Spring - Gluten Free

$44.00

Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free

The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free

$44.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free

Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free

$42.50

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free

The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free

$44.00

PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Sunset Square - Gluten Free

The Sunset Square - Gluten Free

$41.50

Sunset Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano, Garlic, EVO, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Four Cheese - Gluten Free

Four Cheese - Gluten Free

$42.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Vegan - Gluten Free

The Vegan - Gluten Free

$41.50

Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Prince Perfection - Gluten Free

Prince Perfection - Gluten Free

$41.50

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Green Machine - Gluten Free

The Green Machine - Gluten Free

$39.50Out of stock

Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, black olives, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Original SOHO Square - Sicilian Pies

Test Description
Prince Perfection Pie

Prince Perfection Pie

$36.50

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO. (Serves 3-4)

Spicy Spring Pie

Spicy Spring Pie

$39.00

Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. (Serves 3-4) (+ $4.00 for Extra Pepperoni)

Spicy Vodka Pie

Spicy Vodka Pie

$37.50

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available* (Serves 3-4)

The Naughty Pie

The Naughty Pie

$39.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork. (Serves 3-4)

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$39.00

PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, topped with crispy pepperoni bits (Serves 3-4)

The Sunset Square

The Sunset Square

$36.50

House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano , Garlic, EVO. (Serves 3-4)

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$37.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic. (Serves 3-4)

Little Prince

Little Prince

$33.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, cheesy crust (Cut into 16 slices) (Serves 3-4)

Mercer Margherita Pie

Mercer Margherita Pie

$33.50

Marinara sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVO, topped with fresh basil. (Serves 3-4)

Vegan Pie

Vegan Pie

$36.50

Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic. Basil. (Serves 3-4)

Neapolitan Style Pizza (Round)

The Original Prince Pizza - 18"

The Original Prince Pizza - 18"

$27.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella.

The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"

The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"

$32.50

Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, pecorino romano

Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"

Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"

$34.50

Vodka sauce (contains prosciutto) and fresh mozzarella. *Vegetarian option not available*

Green Machine Pizza - 18"

Green Machine Pizza - 18"

$34.50

Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta and black olives

Veggie Original - 18"

Veggie Original - 18"

$33.00

Original Prince Pizza with onion, bell peppers, olives, and mushroom.

Salads

PSP - Caesar

PSP - Caesar

$10.00

House Greens, PSP Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Seasoned Croutons, Fresh Black Pepper, Caesar Dressing.

Sauces

House Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (Contains Meat)

$1.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham)

Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara)

$1.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz

Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz

Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

House Marinara 24oz

House Marinara 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

415 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Madam Bonnie's
orange starNo Reviews
411 Market St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
La Puerta - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
560 4th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar
orange starNo Reviews
527 5th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Taka Sushi - San Diego
orange starNo Reviews
555 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Rustic Root
orange starNo Reviews
535 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston