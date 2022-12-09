Restaurant header imageView gallery

Madero's is Fairfield's Best Latin Grill Place!.

222 Post Road

Fairfield, CT 06824

APPETIZEERS (Deep Copy)

Full of flavor and with the perfect texture, you can order them individually or in a sampler to share.
Grilled Corn with Spicy aioli

Grilled Corn with Spicy aioli

$10.99

Crunchy and juicy sweet corn on the cob covered with lemon butter, cotija cheese, and spicy aioli.

Trio of Tostones

Trio of Tostones

$16.99

3 Super crispy plantain chips (tostones) topped with coleslaw salad, pulled pork, chicken and beef, pico de gallo, and Madero's green sauce on the top.

Chorizo ​​with Chimichurri

Chorizo ​​with Chimichurri

$12.99

Our house-made mesquite-smoked chorizo ​​is grilled with seasoned steak fries and topped with fresh chimichurri

Trash Can Nachos

Trash Can Nachos

$17.99

A madness of flavor and fun, layers of nachos, pico de gallo, black beans, lettuce, and cheese make up this tower. (perfect for sharing)

Tequenos (Venezuelan cheese stick)

Tequenos (Venezuelan cheese stick)

$8.99

5 fingers of soft white cheese covered with crispy dough accompanied by the house sauce.

SALAD (Deep Copy)

Fresh and incredible.
Cesar

Cesar

$11.99+

The classic salad for #cesarlovers accompanied by our Cesar dressing and the house croutons

Garden

Garden

$11.99+

Mix green lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, with house vinaigrette

Madero's Salad

Madero's Salad

$13.99+

Fresh arugula, smoked sausage, tomatoes, goat cheese, walnuts, black olives, and fig dressing.

OVER THE GRILL (Deep Copy)

The best of the grill from the south of the continent and the north at your table.
Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$30.99

Our ribs have everything you like firm texture, buttery softness, incredible flavor, and perfect appearance with smoked sausage.

ChickenParrillada

ChickenParrillada

$27.99

Juicy marinated and smoked organic chicken thighs prepared on the grill accompanied by chimichurri smoked chorizo ​​with coleslaw salad.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$35.99

An exotic combination of green beans, cherry tomatoes, baby sprouts, and roasted peppers all wrapped in the delicate hoisin sauce.

Madero’s Fusion Grill

Madero’s Fusion Grill

$42.99

This is the Jewel in the Crown and it is perfect for sharing, it fuses the grill of the northern countries with the grills of the south, grill chicken, juicy ribs, smoked sausage, grilled steak, and pork chop.

Parrillada Latina

Parrillada Latina

$30.99

This grill has all the Latin flavors of prime meat, smoked chorizo, fresh chimichurri, grilled cheese, and coleslaw. select a side.

Parrillada Mar y Tierra ( sea ​​and earth)

Parrillada Mar y Tierra ( sea ​​and earth)

$40.99

Spectacular Premium Rib eye covered with fresh shrimp, accompanied by smoked chorizo ​​and coleslaw.

Pork Chop Parrillada

Pork Chop Parrillada

$27.99

Delicious smoked and grilled pork chop accompanied by chimichurri smoked chorizo ​​and coleslaw salad.

BURGERS ON THE GRILL (Deep Copy)

Premium smoked meats made by us, juicy, and Madero's Grill style.
Bacon Cheese SmashBurger

Bacon Cheese SmashBurger

$19.99

2 delicious angus meats Smash stuffed with cheese and crispy bacon accompanied by lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$19.99

Delicious marinated chicken with crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Latin Burger Grill

Latin Burger Grill

$21.99

6 oz of Angus beef, crispy bacon, eggs, smoked ham, crispy breaded cheese, Madero's green sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Madero’s Burger

Madero’s Burger

$23.99

Our greatest pride 6 oz of selected meat with cheddar cheese, smoked sausage, crispy bacon, Madero's green sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.

MADERO'S SANDWICHES (Deep Copy)

Stuffed with premium grilled meats and with different flavors make our bread the perfect choice.
Chorizo Sandwich

Chorizo Sandwich

$19.99

Spectacular homemade mesquite-smoked chorizo ​​topped with melted cheese, fresh pico de Gallo, and house-made chimichurri.

Grill Chicken Sandwich

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$19.99

Grilled marinated chicken with spices, caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, mushrooms, crispy bacon, potato sticks, Madero's green sauce, and melted swiss cheese.

Grill Steak Sandwich

Grill Steak Sandwich

$21.99

Juicy grilled prime marinated meat with caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, crispy bacon, potato sticks, Madero's green sauce, and Parmesan cheese on top.

Madero’s Grill Sandwich

Madero’s Grill Sandwich

$22.99

Premium grilled marinated meat, house smoked chorizo, caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, breaded cheese, and chimichurri.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$19.99

Soft and juicy pulled pork cooked for 8 hours and covered in our homemade bbq, pickles with coleslaw in a toasted bun.

KIDS MENU (Deep Copy)

The spoiled of the house always deserve the best that's why we have something special to offer them
JR Smash Cheese Burger

JR Smash Cheese Burger

$12.99

Delicious cheeseburger for the little ones in the house.

Mac&Cheese

Mac&Cheese

$8.99

lots of cheese equals lots of fun.

JR Chicken Tenders

JR Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Golden and crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, a meal that the champions of the house will not forget

JR Steak Bites

JR Steak Bites

$12.99

Thin strips of juicy steak were placed on top of our fries.

JR Grill Salmon

$14.99

SIDES (Deep Copy)

Fusion is the word that defines these sides, always enjoy them with one of our sauces
French fries Steak Cut

French fries Steak Cut

$6.00

Crunchy golden brown and always ready to enjoy with whatever you want.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

A little sweet and crunchy so are our sweet potatoes.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Soft and creamy with a lot of flavors, that's how our mashed potatoes are.

Black Beans

Black Beans

$6.00

With all the traditional flavor we bring these creamy black beans to the table.

Seasoned Rice

Seasoned Rice

$6.00

This rice has all the flavor you need. Just try it and enjoy.

Tostones (fried plantain)

Tostones (fried plantain)

$6.00

Crispy and ready to accompany any meal.

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$6.50

Traditional and deliciously crispy and golden, simply incredible.

Onion Ring

Onion Ring

$8.00

Irresistible and delicious...

Sweet Plantain (fried ripe plantain)

Sweet Plantain (fried ripe plantain)

$6.50

A touch sweet but with a lot of flavors.

Mac&Cheese

Mac&Cheese

$8.99

Lots of cheese, lots of flavors

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.00

These flavor balls are unique and irresistible.

Arepitas

Arepitas

$6.00

Traditional from Venezuela, this mixture of flavors accompanied by our spreadable sauce will make you fly.

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$4.00

Full of flavor and perfect to accompany any meal.

Chorizo

Chorizo

$6.50

Homemade, smoked for a long time, and full of all the flavor possible, that's how our chorizos are.

Coleslaw

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

222 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

