Madras Mantra - Marietta
2349 Windy Hill Road Southeast # 120
Marietta, GA 30067
Popular Items
Starters
Tomato Soup (GF)
Indian style tomato soup
Mulligatawny Soup (VGN,GF)
Mixed lentil soup
Rasam (VGN,GF)
Spicy lentil, and tomato soup
Sambar (VGN,GF)
Chat Samosa
Samosa (steamed rice cake) topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles
Chat Papdi*
Crunchy white flour chips topped with yogurt, onions, potatoes, sweet and spicy chutney
Idly Chat*
Fried Idly (steamed rice cake) topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles
Mantra Chat Basket*
Mini edible flour cups filled with potatoes, chana and topped with all chat toppings
Aloo Tikki Chole
Potato patty served with garbanzo beans, chopped onions, tomatoes, and chutneys, and chickpea noodles
Bhel Puri* (VGN)
A special Bombay mixture of puffed rice, tossed with spicy and sweet chutneys, chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes, with chickpea noodles and cilantro leaves.
Dahi Puri*
Mini crunchy puries topped with yogurt, onions, potatoes, sweet and spicy chutney
Pani Puri
Mini Idly* (VGN,GF)
Mini steamed rice and lentil cakes served with sambar and chutney.
Idly* (VGN,GF)
Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with sambar and chutney.
Sambar Idly (VGN,GF)
Crispy golden deep fried patties made of yellow lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney
Masala Idly
Fried idly tossed in chutney powder and herbs
Medhu Vada* (VGN,GF)
Crispy golden deep fried patties made of white lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney
Sambar Vada (VGN,GF)
Crispy golden deep fried patties made of yellow lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney
Dahi Vada* (GF)
Lentil patties dipped in creamy sweet & sour yogurt
Kanjipuram Idly (VGN)
Spiced idly topped with nuts and hot pepper
Idly Vada Combo
Veg Samosa* (VGN)
Deep-fried triangular shaped pastry stuffed with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas.
Onion Spinach Pakora (VGN,GF)
Chopped spinach and onions chickpea flour fritters
Vegetable Cutlets (VGN)
Breaded and deep fried seasoned mix vegetable patty served with chutney
Chili Bhajiya* (VGN,GF)
Deep fried finger hot peppers in chickpea flour fritter
Paneer Pakoda (GF)
Masala Paneer deep fried in chickpea flour batter
Paneer Chilli
Paneer cubes sauted with green peppers, onions and sweet and sour sauce
Mashroom Manchurian (VGN)
Gobi Manchurian (VGN)
Papadam
House Specials
Chole Bhatura
Deep fried puffed flour bread served with spiced garbanzo beans curry
Pav Bhaji
Fresh garden vegetables cooked in tomato gravy with onions, garlic, ginger and served with Indian style bread roll
Naan Bhaji
Fresh garden vegetables cooked in tomato gravy with onions, garlic, ginger and served with Naan
Kohlapuri Misal Pav
Sprouted bean curry, topped with chick pea noodles and savoury, served with yogurt and bread roll
Poori Masala (VGN)
Deep fried puffed whole wheat flour bread served with spiced potato masala
Poori Korma
Deep fried puffed whole wheat flour bread served with vegetable khorma
Paratha Khorma
Multi layered flour bread served with vegetable khorma
Veg Kothu Paratha
A shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with assorted minced vegetables and essential spices
Extra Pav
Chole Poori (VGN)
Dosai
Plain Rava Dosai* (VGN)
A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe served with sambar & chutney
Plain Rava Masala Dosai* (VGN)
A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe served with sambar & chutney
Onion Rava Plain Dosai (VGN)
A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with onion and served with potato masala (on side), sambar & chutney
Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)
A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with onion and served with potato masala (on side), sambar & chutney
Special Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)
A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with onion, chili peppers and podi powder and served with potato masala, sambar & chutney
Coconut Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)
A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with coconut, podi powder, and roasted onion served with potato masala, sambar & chutney
Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)
A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with dry fruits, podi powder and roasted onion served with potato masala, sambar & chutney
Plain Dosai* (VGN)
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, served with sambar & chutney
Masala Dosai* (VGN)
A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with spiced potatoes masala served with sambar & chutney
Ghee Plain Dosai*
A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, cooked with Ghee, served with sambar & chutney
Ghee Masala Dosai*
A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, cooked with Ghee, stuffed with spiced potatoes masala served with sambar & chutney
Paper Masala Dosai*
Very thin, crispy extra large crepe and served with potato masala, and sambar & chutney
Mysore Masala Dosai (VGN)
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with special mysore chutney served with sambar & chutney
Bangalore Masala Dosai
Set of two thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with spicy red garlic chutney served with sambar & chutney
Andhra Kahara Masala Dosai (VGN)
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with special Andhra spicy chutney served with potato masala, and sambar & chutney
Onion Chili Masala Dosai (VGN)
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with chopped onion green chilies and powder chutney, served with sambar & chutney
Spinach Cheese Dosai
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with spinach and cheese served with sambar & chutney
Plain Cheese
A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with cheese & stuffed with potato masala served with sambar & chutney
Cheese Masala Dosai
A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with cheese served with sambar & chutney
Chole Dosai
A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with chole masala, served with sambar & chutney
Chili Paneer Dosai
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with paneer chili & spices
Palak Paneer Dosai
A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with palak paneer served with sambar & chutney
Pav Bhaji Dosai
A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with pav bhaji, served with sambar & chutney
Spring Dosai* (VGN)
A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe stuffed with fresh shredded vegetables served with sambar & chutney
Uthappam
Plain Uthappam*
Rice and white lentil flour pancake served with sambar and chutneys
Masala Uthappam (VGN)
Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with spiced potato masala served with sambar and chutneys
Mixed Vegetable Uthappam* (VGN)
Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with mixed vegetables, served with sambar and chutneys
Onion Chili Uthappam (VGN)
Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with sliced red onion and hot green chilis, served with sambar and chutneys
Onion Peas Uthappum (VGN)
Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with sliced red onion and peas, served with sambar and chutneys
Paneer Uthappam*
Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with spiced grated paneer, and onion, served with sambar and chutneys
Cheese Uthapam*
Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with melted cheese, and onion, served with sambar and chutneys
Hawaiian Uthappam* (VGN)
Lentil and rice flour pancake topped with pineapple, green peppers red peppers, and onion, served with sambar and chutneys
Set Uthappam with Khorma (VGN)
A set of plain uthappams served with vadai curry
Biryani and Rice Specials
Vegetable Biriyani (GF)
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables and spices
Vegetable Masala Khichdi (GF)
Basmati rice, lentils cooked with fresh mixed vegetables, and spices and ghee
Pongal with Vadai (GF)
Rice and lentil cooked together with peppercorn, cashewnuts and served with medhu vadai and sambar
Bisi Bele Bhath (VGN,GF)
Rice cooked with dal, spices, nuts and mixed vegetables
Curd Rice (GF)
Rice mixed with yogurt and spices
Basmati Rice ( 20oz)
Curries
Dal Makhani (GF)
Boiled mixed lentils cooked in north Indian style gravy
Dal Tadka (VGN,GF)
Boiled yellow lentils cooked and tempered with cumin, chili and other spices
Dal Palak (VGN,GF)
Boiled yellow lentils and fresh spinach tempered with cumin, chili and other spices
Aloo Gobi (VGN,GF)
Cauliflower and potatoes sautéed with onion, tomatoes in masala gravy
Methi Saag Aloo (VGN,G)
Fenugreek leaves and chopped spinach sautéed with onion, tomatoes in masala gravy
Malai Kofta
Fried vegetables and paneer patty simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy
Methi Malai Mutter (GF)
Fresh green peas and fenugreek leaves cooked in creamy gravy.
Mushroom Mutter Masala (GF)
Mushroom and green peas cooked in North Indian style gravy
Baigan Bharta (VGN,GF)
Tandoor roasted and mashed eggplant and green peas curry
Bhindi Masala* (VGN,GF)
Okra sauted with onions, green & red peppers in North Indian gravy
Navratan Khorma (GF)
Fresh mixed vegetable and fruit bits cooked in North Indian gravy
Mixed Vegetable Khorma (GF)
Fresh mixed vegetable cooked in South Indian gravy
Chole (VGN)
A spiced garbanzo beans curry
Mirchi Ka Salan (GF)
Hot banana peppers cooked in south indian spices and peanut based gravy
Gutti Vankaya (GF)
Hot banana peppers cooked in south indian spices and peanut based gravy
Mutter Paneer* (GF)
Green peas and cubes of paneer (home made cheese) cooked in North Indian style gravy
Saag Paneer* (GF)
Fresh spinach and cubes of paneer (home made cheese) cooked in north Indian style sauce
Paneer Makhani (GF)
Paneer cubes simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy
Kadai Paneer Masala (GF)
Paneer cubes sautéed with tomatoes, green, red bell peppers and in kadai gravy
Tandoor and Breads
Plain Naan
Fresh tandoor baked wheat flour bread
Butter Naan
Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread glazed in butter
Garlic Naan
Fresh tandoor baked white flour garlic bread
Bullet Naan
Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with crushed green chili
Butter Tandoori Roti
Fresh tandoor baked wheat flour bread glazed in butter
Plain Tandori Roti
Tandoori Paratha
Whole wheat layered bread
Ajwain Paratha
Whole wheat pan baked layered bread with Indian thyme seeds
Bhatura (2 pcs)
Deep-fried white / wheat flour bread
Poori (2 pcs)
Deep-fried white / wheat flour bread
Poori 1pcs
Bhatura 1pcs
Kids Menu
Sides
Papadam
Raita 8oz
Plain Yogurt 8oz
Sambar 8oz
Sambar 16oz
A large container to enjoy at home!
Pickle 8oz
A large container to enjoy at home!
Tamrind Chutney 8oz
A large container to enjoy at home!
Green Chutney 8oz
A large container to enjoy at home!
Coconut Chutney 8oz
A large container to enjoy at home!
Coco Chutney 16oz
A large container to enjoy at home!
Tomato Chutney 8oz
A large container to enjoy at home!
Tomato Chutney 16oz
A large container to enjoy at home!
Plain Rice ( 16 Oz)
Ginger Chutney 8oz
Ginger Chutney 16oz
Soft Drinks
House Made Drinks
Imported Drinks
Cold Dessert
Ras Malai (GF)
Homemade cheese balls soaked in creamy flavored milk
Paan
Kheer (GF)
Basmati rice pudding flavored with cardamom and pistachio.
Falooda Ice Cream
Vermicelli noodles in rose flavored milk topped with vanilla ice cream
Mango Ice Cream
Mango flavored ice cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Vegetarian Indian cuisine with a lunch buffet and a la carte dinner. We have dosas, curries, chaat, lassi, dessert, and much more with tons of vegan and gluten free options!
2349 Windy Hill Road Southeast # 120, Marietta, GA 30067