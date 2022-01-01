Restaurant header imageView gallery

Madras Mantra - Marietta

review star

No reviews yet

2349 Windy Hill Road Southeast # 120

Marietta, GA 30067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Veg Samosa* (VGN)
Malai Kofta

Starters

Tomato Soup (GF)

$6.00

Indian style tomato soup

Mulligatawny Soup (VGN,GF)

$6.00

Mixed lentil soup

Rasam (VGN,GF)

$6.00

Spicy lentil, and tomato soup

Sambar (VGN,GF)

$5.00

Chat Samosa

$7.00

Samosa (steamed rice cake) topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles

Chat Papdi*

$8.00

Crunchy white flour chips topped with yogurt, onions, potatoes, sweet and spicy chutney

Idly Chat*

$7.00

Fried Idly (steamed rice cake) topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles

Mantra Chat Basket*

$8.00

Mini edible flour cups filled with potatoes, chana and topped with all chat toppings

Aloo Tikki Chole

$8.00

Potato patty served with garbanzo beans, chopped onions, tomatoes, and chutneys, and chickpea noodles

Bhel Puri* (VGN)

$7.00

A special Bombay mixture of puffed rice, tossed with spicy and sweet chutneys, chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes, with chickpea noodles and cilantro leaves.

Dahi Puri*

$8.00

Mini crunchy puries topped with yogurt, onions, potatoes, sweet and spicy chutney

Pani Puri

$8.00

Mini Idly* (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Mini steamed rice and lentil cakes served with sambar and chutney.

Idly* (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with sambar and chutney.

Sambar Idly (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Crispy golden deep fried patties made of yellow lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney

Masala Idly

$7.00

Fried idly tossed in chutney powder and herbs

Medhu Vada* (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Crispy golden deep fried patties made of white lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney

Sambar Vada (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Crispy golden deep fried patties made of yellow lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney

Dahi Vada* (GF)

$7.00

Lentil patties dipped in creamy sweet & sour yogurt

Kanjipuram Idly (VGN)

$7.00

Spiced idly topped with nuts and hot pepper

Idly Vada Combo

$8.00

Veg Samosa* (VGN)

$5.00

Deep-fried triangular shaped pastry stuffed with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas.

Onion Spinach Pakora (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Chopped spinach and onions chickpea flour fritters

Vegetable Cutlets (VGN)

$7.00

Breaded and deep fried seasoned mix vegetable patty served with chutney

Chili Bhajiya* (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Deep fried finger hot peppers in chickpea flour fritter

Paneer Pakoda (GF)

$9.00

Masala Paneer deep fried in chickpea flour batter

Paneer Chilli

$10.00

Paneer cubes sauted with green peppers, onions and sweet and sour sauce

Mashroom Manchurian (VGN)

$12.00

Gobi Manchurian (VGN)

$12.00

Papadam

$2.00

House Specials

Chole Bhatura

$13.00

Deep fried puffed flour bread served with spiced garbanzo beans curry

Pav Bhaji

$11.00

Fresh garden vegetables cooked in tomato gravy with onions, garlic, ginger and served with Indian style bread roll

Naan Bhaji

$11.00

Fresh garden vegetables cooked in tomato gravy with onions, garlic, ginger and served with Naan

Kohlapuri Misal Pav

$11.00Out of stock

Sprouted bean curry, topped with chick pea noodles and savoury, served with yogurt and bread roll

Poori Masala (VGN)

$10.00

Deep fried puffed whole wheat flour bread served with spiced potato masala

Poori Korma

$13.00

Deep fried puffed whole wheat flour bread served with vegetable khorma

Paratha Khorma

$13.00

Multi layered flour bread served with vegetable khorma

Veg Kothu Paratha

$11.00

A shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with assorted minced vegetables and essential spices

Extra Pav

$2.00

Chole Poori (VGN)

$13.00

Dosai

Plain Rava Dosai* (VGN)

$10.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe served with sambar & chutney

Plain Rava Masala Dosai* (VGN)

$11.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe served with sambar & chutney

Onion Rava Plain Dosai (VGN)

$11.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with onion and served with potato masala (on side), sambar & chutney

Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)

$11.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with onion and served with potato masala (on side), sambar & chutney

Special Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)

$12.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with onion, chili peppers and podi powder and served with potato masala, sambar & chutney

Coconut Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)

$12.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with coconut, podi powder, and roasted onion served with potato masala, sambar & chutney

Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)

$12.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with dry fruits, podi powder and roasted onion served with potato masala, sambar & chutney

Plain Dosai* (VGN)

$8.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, served with sambar & chutney

Masala Dosai* (VGN)

$8.00

A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with spiced potatoes masala served with sambar & chutney

Ghee Plain Dosai*

$9.00

A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, cooked with Ghee, served with sambar & chutney

Ghee Masala Dosai*

$9.00

A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, cooked with Ghee, stuffed with spiced potatoes masala served with sambar & chutney

Paper Masala Dosai*

$13.00

Very thin, crispy extra large crepe and served with potato masala, and sambar & chutney

Mysore Masala Dosai (VGN)

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with special mysore chutney served with sambar & chutney

Bangalore Masala Dosai

$11.00

Set of two thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with spicy red garlic chutney served with sambar & chutney

Andhra Kahara Masala Dosai (VGN)

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with special Andhra spicy chutney served with potato masala, and sambar & chutney

Onion Chili Masala Dosai (VGN)

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with chopped onion green chilies and powder chutney, served with sambar & chutney

Spinach Cheese Dosai

$12.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with spinach and cheese served with sambar & chutney

Plain Cheese

$12.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with cheese & stuffed with potato masala served with sambar & chutney

Cheese Masala Dosai

$12.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with cheese served with sambar & chutney

Chole Dosai

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with chole masala, served with sambar & chutney

Chili Paneer Dosai

$13.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with paneer chili & spices

Palak Paneer Dosai

$12.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with palak paneer served with sambar & chutney

Pav Bhaji Dosai

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with pav bhaji, served with sambar & chutney

Spring Dosai* (VGN)

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe stuffed with fresh shredded vegetables served with sambar & chutney

Uthappam

Plain Uthappam*

$8.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake served with sambar and chutneys

Masala Uthappam (VGN)

$10.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with spiced potato masala served with sambar and chutneys

Mixed Vegetable Uthappam* (VGN)

$10.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with mixed vegetables, served with sambar and chutneys

Onion Chili Uthappam (VGN)

$10.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with sliced red onion and hot green chilis, served with sambar and chutneys

Onion Peas Uthappum (VGN)

$10.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with sliced red onion and peas, served with sambar and chutneys

Paneer Uthappam*

$10.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with spiced grated paneer, and onion, served with sambar and chutneys

Cheese Uthapam*

$10.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with melted cheese, and onion, served with sambar and chutneys

Hawaiian Uthappam* (VGN)

$10.00

Lentil and rice flour pancake topped with pineapple, green peppers red peppers, and onion, served with sambar and chutneys

Set Uthappam with Khorma (VGN)

$13.00

A set of plain uthappams served with vadai curry

Biryani and Rice Specials

Vegetable Biriyani (GF)

$12.00

Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables and spices

Vegetable Masala Khichdi (GF)

$11.00

Basmati rice, lentils cooked with fresh mixed vegetables, and spices and ghee

Pongal with Vadai (GF)

$11.00

Rice and lentil cooked together with peppercorn, cashewnuts and served with medhu vadai and sambar

Bisi Bele Bhath (VGN,GF)

$11.00

Rice cooked with dal, spices, nuts and mixed vegetables

Curd Rice (GF)

$8.00

Rice mixed with yogurt and spices

Basmati Rice ( 20oz)

$7.00

Curries

Dal Makhani (GF)

$11.00Out of stock

Boiled mixed lentils cooked in north Indian style gravy

Dal Tadka (VGN,GF)

$10.00

Boiled yellow lentils cooked and tempered with cumin, chili and other spices

Dal Palak (VGN,GF)

$11.00

Boiled yellow lentils and fresh spinach tempered with cumin, chili and other spices

Aloo Gobi (VGN,GF)

$11.00

Cauliflower and potatoes sautéed with onion, tomatoes in masala gravy

Methi Saag Aloo (VGN,G)

$11.00

Fenugreek leaves and chopped spinach sautéed with onion, tomatoes in masala gravy

Malai Kofta

$12.00

Fried vegetables and paneer patty simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy

Methi Malai Mutter (GF)

$12.00

Fresh green peas and fenugreek leaves cooked in creamy gravy.

Mushroom Mutter Masala (GF)

$12.00

Mushroom and green peas cooked in North Indian style gravy

Baigan Bharta (VGN,GF)

$11.00

Tandoor roasted and mashed eggplant and green peas curry

Bhindi Masala* (VGN,GF)

$12.00

Okra sauted with onions, green & red peppers in North Indian gravy

Navratan Khorma (GF)

$11.00

Fresh mixed vegetable and fruit bits cooked in North Indian gravy

Mixed Vegetable Khorma (GF)

$11.00

Fresh mixed vegetable cooked in South Indian gravy

Chole (VGN)

$11.00

A spiced garbanzo beans curry

Mirchi Ka Salan (GF)

$11.00

Hot banana peppers cooked in south indian spices and peanut based gravy

Gutti Vankaya (GF)

$11.00

Hot banana peppers cooked in south indian spices and peanut based gravy

Mutter Paneer* (GF)

$13.00

Green peas and cubes of paneer (home made cheese) cooked in North Indian style gravy

Saag Paneer* (GF)

$13.00

Fresh spinach and cubes of paneer (home made cheese) cooked in north Indian style sauce

Paneer Makhani (GF)

$12.00

Paneer cubes simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy

Kadai Paneer Masala (GF)

$13.00

Paneer cubes sautéed with tomatoes, green, red bell peppers and in kadai gravy

Tandoor and Breads

Plain Naan

$3.00

Fresh tandoor baked wheat flour bread

Butter Naan

$3.00

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread glazed in butter

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Fresh tandoor baked white flour garlic bread

Bullet Naan

$3.50

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with crushed green chili

Butter Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Fresh tandoor baked wheat flour bread glazed in butter

Plain Tandori Roti

$3.00

Tandoori Paratha

$3.50

Whole wheat layered bread

Ajwain Paratha

$4.00

Whole wheat pan baked layered bread with Indian thyme seeds

Bhatura (2 pcs)

$4.00

Deep-fried white / wheat flour bread

Poori (2 pcs)

$4.00

Deep-fried white / wheat flour bread

Poori 1pcs

$2.00

Bhatura 1pcs

$2.00

Kids Menu

Cone Dosai

$5.00

Mini Masala Dosai

$5.00

Mini Plain Dosai

$6.00

Mini Chocolate Dosai

$6.00

Mini Chocolate Uthappam

$6.00

Mini Cheese Dosai

$5.00

Mini Cheese Uthappam

$5.00

Mini Plain Uttapam

$5.00

Potato Fries

$5.00

Poori Potato

$7.00

Sides

Papadam

$2.00

Raita 8oz

$3.00

Plain Yogurt 8oz

$3.00

Sambar 8oz

$3.00

Sambar 16oz

$5.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Pickle 8oz

$3.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Tamrind Chutney 8oz

$3.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Green Chutney 8oz

$3.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Coconut Chutney 8oz

$3.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Coco Chutney 16oz

$6.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Tomato Chutney 8oz

$3.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Tomato Chutney 16oz

$5.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Plain Rice ( 16 Oz)

$4.00

Ginger Chutney 8oz

$3.00

Ginger Chutney 16oz

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Thumbs Up

$3.00

Indian cola - produced by the coca cola company

Limca

$3.00

Indian lemon lime soft drink - produced by the coca cola company

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

House Made Drinks

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Imported Drinks

Thumbs Up

$3.00

Indian cola - produced by the coca cola company

Limca

$3.00

Indian lemon lime soft drink - produced by the coca cola company

Cold Dessert

Ras Malai (GF)

$6.00

Homemade cheese balls soaked in creamy flavored milk

Paan

$2.00Out of stock

Kheer (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Basmati rice pudding flavored with cardamom and pistachio.

Falooda Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Vermicelli noodles in rose flavored milk topped with vanilla ice cream

Mango Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Mango flavored ice cream

Hot Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Deep fried flour balls soaked in cardamom flavored sugar syrup

Badam Halwa (GF)

$6.00

Grated almonds cooked in milk and sugar

Carrot Halwa (GF)

$6.00

Grated carrot cooked with nuts, sugar, butter and milk

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegetarian Indian cuisine with a lunch buffet and a la carte dinner. We have dosas, curries, chaat, lassi, dessert, and much more with tons of vegan and gluten free options!

Website

Location

2349 Windy Hill Road Southeast # 120, Marietta, GA 30067

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
orange starNo Reviews
2359 Windy Hill Rd Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
Jimmy'z Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600 Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
The Pirate’s Boil
orange star4.4 • 2,285
2451 Cobb Pkwy SE Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
WiseAsh Cigars - 2417 COBB PARKWAY
orange starNo Reviews
2417 COBB PARKWAY Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
26 Thai Kitchen - The Battery
orange starNo Reviews
925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100 Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
ASWB - Battery - 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035
orange starNo Reviews
900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035 Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marietta

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marietta
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston