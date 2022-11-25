A map showing the location of Mahesh's Kitchen 16019 City WalkView gallery

Mahesh's Kitchen 16019 City Walk

No reviews yet

16019 City Walk

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Appetizer

L-Chicken Chooza

$12.00

L-Shrimp Patiyala

$15.00

L-Sweet Corn Bhel

$10.00

L-Chinese Noodle Chat

$11.00

L-Chicken Manchurian

$15.00

L-Sheek Kabab(Goat)

$17.00

L-Lasooni Chicken Tukra

$15.00

L-Avocado Bhel

$14.50

L-Town Square Samosa

$12.50

L-Mushroom Manchurian

$15.00

Soup and Salad

L- House Salad

$8.00

L- Lentil Soup

$6.00

Non-Veg Curries

L- Butter Chicken

$17.00

L- Amristar Murg

$15.00

L- Kerala Fish

$17.00

L- Shrimp Korma

$18.00

L- Madras Urundai

$19.00

L- Laal Chilli Goat

$19.00

L-Lamb Curry

$19.00

L- Vindaloo Chicken Curry

$18.00

L-Vindaloo Lamb Curry

$19.00

Veg Curries

L-Paneer Mirch

$15.00

L- Palak Paneer

$14.00

L- Kolhapuri Veg

$14.00

L- Navratan Korma

$15.00

L- Malai Kofta

$15.00

L- Mushroom Masala

$14.00

L-Kaju Masala

$15.00

L-Kashmiri Dahi Aloo

$13.00

L- Mirch Baigan Ka Salan

$13.00

Fusion

L- Kagazi Lamb

$20.00

L- Mango Habenero Salmon

$21.00

L- Chicken Shashlik Skewers

$19.00

L- Grilled Shrimp Goan Curry

$21.00

Rice, Daal & Naan

L- Vegetable Pulao Rice

$8.00

L- Pancham Daal

$8.00

L- Naan Butter

$4.00

L- Naan Plain

$4.00

L- Naan Garlic

$4.00

L- Plain Rice

$4.00

L- Plain Roti

$4.00

L -Butter Roti

$5.00

Veg Biryani

$14.00

Small Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Large Chicken Biryani

$24.00

Desserts

L- Gulab Jamun

$6.00

L- Mango Sorbet

$6.00

L- Mango Ferni

$6.00

Drinks

Lassi - Salted

$5.00

Lassi Sweet

$5.00

Masala Chai

$3.50

N/A Beverage

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Aqua Pana

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN/FRIES

$10.00

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN/RICE

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN/RICE

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN/FRIES

$10.00

Appetizer and Tandoor

Whole Promfret

$22.00

Chicken Dynamite

$17.00

Shrimp Dynamite

$19.00

Rack of Lamb

$24.00

Tangdi Kabab

$16.00

Shrimp Malbar Cajun

$19.00

Lasoon Chicken Tukura

$17.00

Sheek Kabab(Goat)

$19.00

Chicken Manchurian

$17.00

Reshmi Kabab

$17.00

Surmai(King Fish)

$20.00

Shrimp Patiyala

$18.00

Prawns Koliwada

$18.00

Vegetarian Apps

Avocado Bhel

$14.50

Pani Puri

$12.00

Town Center Samosa

$12.50

Delhi Wali Aloo Chat

$11.50

Chinese Noodle Chat

$13.50

Paneer Shahlik

$15.00

Sweet Corn Bhel

$10.00

SPDP(Shev Batata Dahi Puri)

$14.00

Khekada Bhaji

$12.00

Mushroom Manchurian

$16.00

Aloo Tikka Chat

$14.00

Traditional Favorites

Goan Shrimp

$26.00

Butter Chicken

$22.00

Chicken Tikka masala

$22.00

Andra Congura Chicken

$23.50

Chettinad Chicken

$24.00

Kashmiri Lamb

$28.00

Laal Chili Goat

$28.00

Classic Chicken Curry

$21.00

Vinadaloo Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Saagwala

$23.00

Lamb Curry

$26.00

Chettinad Goat

$26.50

Vinadaloo Lamb

$26.00

Goan Fish

$26.00

Andra Gongura Fish

$23.50

Mutton Mutter Kheema

$25.00

Mango Chicken Curry

$24.00

Amritsar Murgh

$22.00

Shrimp Shahi Korma

$24.00

Madras Urandai

$26.00

Crab Masala

$29.00

Blue Crab Curry

$27.00

Shrimp Ghassi

$25.00

Mirch Pomfret Ka Salan

$25.00

Surmai Curry

$26.00

CHICKEN MASALA

$24.00

GOAT MASALA

$28.00

Vegetarian Traditional Favorites

Kadai Paneer

$17.00

Paneer Makhani

$17.00

Palak Paneer

$16.00

Mirch Baigan Ka Salan

$16.00

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Sabzi Kadai

$16.00

Bhindi Kurkuri

$15.00

Aloo Gobi

$14.00

Mushroom Masala

$16.00

Novratan Korma

$18.00

Channa Masala

$16.00

Paneer Bhurji

$18.00

Paneer Thikka Mirch

$17.00

Kolhapuri Vegetable

$16.00

Kaju Masala

$19.00

Kashmiri Dahi Aloo

$15.00

Fusion

Kagazi Lamb

$27.50

Toofani Chicken

$23.00

Lasooni Salmon

$24.00

Mango Habanero Salmon

$25.00

Pomfret Special Curry

$28.00

Tandoori Chicken Tikka Naan Pizza

$20.00

Chicken Shashlik Skewers

$19.00

Grilled Shrimp Goan Curry

$24.00

Daal

Shahi Daal Makhani

$14.00

Daal Tadka

$12.00

Pancham Daal

$12.00

Bread

Appam

$8.00

Onion Kulcha

$7.00

Kulcha Paneer / Feta Cheese

$9.00

Laccha Paratha

$7.00

Naan Bullet

$6.00

Butter Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Plain Naan

$5.00

Butter roti

$5.00

Plain Roti

$5.00

Rice

Lemon Rice

$7.00

Jeera Rice

$6.00

Plain Rice

$5.00

Biryani Shrimp Small

$24.00

Biryani Shrimp LG

$28.00

Vegetable Biryani

$14.00

Biryani Chicken Small

$16.00

Biryani Chicken LG

$24.00

Large Goat Biryani

$24.00

Small Goat Biryani

$16.00

Vegetable Pulao Rice

$8.00

Small Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Large Lamb Biryani

$28.00

Desserts

Mango Ferni

$10.00

Gulab Jamun

$9.00

Shahi Tukra

$12.00

Mo'dak

$8.00

Ice Cream 2 scoops

$6.00

Paan Ladoo

$7.00

Falooda

$12.00

Kulfi

$10.00

Ice cream trio

$11.00

Red velvet cake

$8.00

Chocolate cake

$8.00

Sides

Mint Chutney

$1.00

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Pickled Onions

$2.00

Plain Onions

$1.00

Raita

$2.00

Papadom

$5.00

Masala Pappad

$7.00

ADD Egg

$1.50

Spicy Hummus

$6.00

Kid's Chicken and Rice

$8.00

Serrano Cili

$1.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Achar

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Plain Yogurt

$2.00

Soup/Salad

Lentil Soup

$7.50

Pandra Rassa Chicken

$8.00

Sweet Corn Soup

$7.00

Mushroom Soup

$7.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN FRIES

$10.00

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN RICE

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICEKN AND RICE

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN AND FRIES

$10.00

FRIES

$8.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Black Salt Mule

$5.00

Virgin Cardamom Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Tamarind Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Cucumber Basil

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Salted Lassi

$6.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Masala Chai

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Aqua Pana

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Sweet Lassi

$6.00

Vodka

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.50

Belvedere

$10.50

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Stoli Elit

$13.00

Effen

$9.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Seagram's

$8.00

Akori Gin

$10.00

Esme Gin

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi Blanco

$8.00

Old Monk

$9.00

Bacardi BLACK

$8.50

Tequila

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana REPO

$11.00

Teremana ANEJO

$12.00

Don Julio BLANCO

$10.00

Don Julio ANEJO

$14.00

Patron

$10.00

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

El Jimador REPOSADO

$9.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

1800 repo

$11.00

1800 silver

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$11.50

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Jameson

$9.00

Suntori Toki

$11.50

AMRUT

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Single Barrel

$14.00

Smoke Wagon

$13.00

Jameson 18 yr

$35.00

TWO TIGERS

$8.50

ROYAL TIGER

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

RAMPUR DOUBLE CASK

$21.00

Hibiki

$16.00

Angels envy

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

WELLER 12

$12.00

Scotch

The Macallan 12

$13.50

The Macallan 18

$45.00

The Glenlivet 18

$26.00

Glenfiddich 14

$12.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$11.00

Chivas 12

$10.00

Johnnie Walker 18 yr

$21.00

The Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Chivas 18

$24.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$13.50

Barrowman's 18

$15.00

Highland Park

$11.00

The Dalmore 12

$14.00

The Glenlivet 14

$14.00

The Glenfiddich 18 yr

$23.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$66.00

JOHNNIE RED

$10.00

Macallam 25

$250.00

Other

Remy XO

$30.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Somrus Mango

$8.00

Somrus Chai

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Big ice

Big ice

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16019 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

