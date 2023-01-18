The Rouxpour Sugar Land The Rouxpour Sugar Land

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salads (RP)

Salad Rouxpour

Salad Rouxpour

$21.00

Blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp or chicken, spring mix lettuce & spinach leaf, sliced apples, toasted almonds, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & dried cranberries with creole vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad*

Ahi Tuna Salad*

$22.00

Spinach leaf lettuce, red onion, hearts of palm, tomatoes, feta cheese, wonton strips, blackened tuna & raspberry vinaigrette

Spring Shrimp Salad

Spring Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Spring mix lettuce, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, red onion, tomatoes, almond-crusted goat cheese, grilled shrimp & blood orange vinaigrette

Candied Pecan Chicken Salad

Candied Pecan Chicken Salad

$20.00

Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$9.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00
Side Wedge Salad

Side Wedge Salad

$9.00
Side Salad Rouxpour

Side Salad Rouxpour

$9.00

Appetizers (RP)

Cajun Deviled Eggs

Cajun Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Topped with your choice of blackened shrimp or grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade or Add Both

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

$15.00

Five blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp, smothered in RP’s New Orleans BBQ sauce & served with garlic mashed potatoes

Steak Rowley

Steak Rowley

$39.00

21-day wet-aged filet sliced & topped with bleu cheese

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue

$20.00

Asiago cheese blend with sautéed shrimp & crawfish

Tuna Crudo*

$18.00

Crispy wonton, Tan’s vinaigrette, cucumber-mango relish, wasabi aioli, & fresh jalapeño

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$20.00

Stacked fried green tomatoes topped with shrimp & crawfish fondue

Boudin Stuffed Jalapenos

Boudin Stuffed Jalapenos

$14.00

Jalapeños stuffed with boudin, cream cheese & herbs, wrapped in bacon

Boudin Link

$12.00

Grilled or blackened boudin link served over char-grilled onion, pickles with mustard

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$13.00

Four panko-crusted boudin balls fried until golden brown served with buttermilk ranch

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Two oven-baked lump crab cakes, served with remoulade

1/2 Dozen Boiled Shrimp

1/2 Dozen Boiled Shrimp

$15.00

Half-dozen boiled Gulf shrimp, drawn butter & Cocktail sauce HALF-DOZEN • DOZEN

Dozen Boiled Shrimp

Dozen Boiled Shrimp

$26.00

Half-dozen boiled Gulf shrimp, drawn butter & Cocktail sauce

Crab Fingers

Crab Fingers

$15.00

Crab claws in garlic lemon-butter sauce (Availability may vary)

Voodoo Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

NOLA Favs (RP)

Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

$22.00

Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$20.00

Chicken, jalapeño sausage & white rice

Crawfish Bisque

Crawfish Bisque

$20.00

Rich & creamy crawfish bisque

Mardi Gras Bisque

Mardi Gras Bisque

$20.00

Bisque with jalapeño sausage, crawfish & shrimp

Shrimp Etouffee

Shrimp Etouffee

$20.00

Blonde roux, a blend of fresh herbs & spices, with your choice of Gulf shrimp

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$20.00

Blonde roux, a blend of fresh herbs & spices, with your choice of crawfish tails

Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

$20.00

White rice & jalapeño sausage

Cup Crawfish Mac'n'Cheese

$10.00

Entrees (RP)

Redfish

Redfish

$38.00

Redfish topped with blackened shrimp, baby spinach, mushroom, sun-dried tomato & lemon beurre Blanc. Served with white rice & veggie du jour

Boudin Stuffed Chicken

Boudin Stuffed Chicken

$30.00

Oven-baked boudin stuffed chicken topped with a creamy gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails. Served with a loaded potato cake & veggie du jour

Crab Stuffed Flounder

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$36.00

Oven-roasted Texas Gulf flounder stuffed with lump crab, topped with creole mustard beurre blanc & two fried shrimp. Served with roasted baby potatoes, broccolini, & red cabbage

Mahi Opelousas

Mahi Opelousas

$30.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with blackened shrimp, spinach, mushrooms & a tomato cream sauce. Served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour

Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour

Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Treme sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour ~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce ~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce

Bayou Pork Ribeye

Bayou Pork Ribeye

$32.00

Twin 8 oz. pork ribeyes, creamy gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic parmesan potato wedges & veggie du jour

Ribeye Rouxpour*

$52.00

12 oz. Prime Certified Angus Beef® ribeye topped with garlic butter. Served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour

Filet Mignon*

Filet Mignon*

$52.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® filet mignon topped with garlic butter. Served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour Add Oscar topping

Lafitte Salmon

Lafitte Salmon

$29.00

Grilled or blackened Atlantic salmon topped with a crawfish lemon-butter sauce. Served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour

Zydeco Chicken

Zydeco Chicken

$27.00

Cajun fried chicken breast topped with creamy gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour

Fried Seafood Platter

Fried Seafood Platter

$36.00

Choose one, two or three of our seafood items: catfish, oysters or shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce & French fries

Redfish Feature

$40.00

Grouper Feature

$42.00

Ribeye Feature

$65.00

Filet Mignon Feature

$55.00+

Halibut Feature

$30.00

Mahi Feature

$33.00

Sandwiches (RP)

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$22.00

Served fully dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings GRILLED, BLACKENED OR FRIED

Chicken Po'Boy

$22.00

Served fully dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings GRILLED, BLACKENED OR FRIED

Catfish Po'Boy

$22.00

Served fully dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings GRILLED, BLACKENED OR FRIED

Oyster Po'Boy

$24.00

Served fully dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings GRILLED, BLACKENED OR FRIED

Three Napkin Po'Boy

Three Napkin Po'Boy

$22.00

Slow-roasted pulled beef, Swiss cheese, pickles, white onions, mayo & gravy

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, provolone cheese & mayo

Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger*

Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger*

$22.00

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings 1/2-pound Certified Angus Beef® burger layered with cheese, bacon, blackened shrimp, potato cake & an onion ring, then drizzled with our creamy gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails - Add a fried egg

Build Your Own Burger*

Build Your Own Burger*

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, & mayo Add a fried egg - Bacon - Jalapeños - Swiss Cheese - Mushrooms

Pastas (RP)

Creamy Pasta Rouxpour

Creamy Pasta Rouxpour

$26.00

Cream sauce with your choice of chicken or shrimp, blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese

Shrimp Linguine

$26.00

Seven blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp over linguine pasta, tossed in a caper-lemon butter cream sauce, with baby spinach & mushrooms

Pasta Rosa

Pasta Rosa

$28.00

Blend of cream sauce & spicy marinara, mushrooms, crawfish, shrimp & sausage. Topped with parmesan cheese

Veggie Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Linguine pasta, mushrooms, spinach, garlic & marinara sauce

Dessert

Cheesecake Rouxpour

$10.00

Crescent City Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Big Easy Duo

$18.00

Kids Menu

Gavin's Mac 'n Cheese

$6.99

Noodles with Butter Sauce

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Fish Sticks

$6.99

Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
