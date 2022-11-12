Restaurant header imageView gallery

Makers & Finders - DT Summerlin

2120 Festival Plaza Dr unit 140

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Order Again

Popular Items

Impossible Sando

Brunch/Favorites

Empanada Flight

$22.00

Beef, Chicken Tinga, Queso, Garlic Shrimp, Spicy Mushroom

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Toasted Artisan Sourdough, Avocado Mash, Cherry Tomato Confit, 1 Poached Egg, Avocado Lime Crema, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens, Lemon Zest

Smoked Lox Bagel

$13.00

Poppy Seed Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Whipped Scallion Cream Cheese, Capers, Sliced Red Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Served with Plantain Chips. Citrus Marinaded Shrimp, Jalapeños, Red Onion, Cucumber, Pickled Onion

Fresh Berry French Toast

$15.00

Fresh Berries, Chocolate/Coconut Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, Berry Compote, Brioche Bread

Churro Waffle

$14.00

Cinnamon Sugar, Caramel, Blueberries, Whipped Cream, Berry Compote

Plantain Chips & Dip

$12.00

Red Salsa, Black Bean Puree

Brunch/Skillets

Latin Hash

$16.00

Braised Angus Beef, House Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Over Easy Egg

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Salsa Verde, Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, Folded Egg, Black Beans, Onion/Jalapeño Mix, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Sliced Avocado

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

NY Strip Steak, House Potatoes, 2 Eggs Any Style, Housemade Chimichurri

Eggs, Bacon & Potato Skillet

$13.00

2 Eggs Any Style, Crispy Maple Bacon, Potatoes

Morning Power Skillet

$14.00

Scrambled Egg Whites, Spanish Rice, House Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Sliced Avocado, Salsa Roja

Breakfast Empanada Skillet

$15.00

2 Breakfast Empanadas Filled With Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Rice, Beans, House Sauce & Queso Fresco

Brunch/Omelets

Chicken Tinga Omelet

$16.00

Braised Chipotle Chicken, Queso Fresco, Salsa Roja, Sour Cream

Egg White Omelet

$17.00

Sauteed Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella, Sliced Avocado, Cracked Pepper

Brunch/Benedict

The Shorty Benny

$18.00

Espresso Braised Angus Beef, Baby Kale, Blistered Tomato, 2 Poached Eggs, Salsa Verde Hollandaise

The Lox Benny

$19.00

Smoked Salmon, Baby Kale, Red Onion, Blistered Tomato, 2 Poached Eggs, Chipotle Hollandaise

The Veggie Benny

$17.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Asparagus, Roasted Baby Carrots, Blistered Tomato, 2 Poached Eggs, Mole Verde

Brunch/Arepas

La Paisa Arepa

$19.00

Roasted Angus Beef, Caramelized Maduros, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Fried Egg, Sliced Avocado, Crispy Chicken Skins, Honey Drizzle

Braised Chicken Arepa

$17.00

Chipotle Chicken, Avocado Mash, Arugula, Avocado Lime Crema, Pink Sauce, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens

Brunch/Lunch Bowls

Lomo Saltado Lunch Bowl

$21.00

New York Strip Steak, Jalapeños, Onions, Cherry Tomato/Soy Coulis, Crispy Fries, Sunny Side Up Egg

Power Lunch Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Baby Carrots, Asparagus, Caramelized Mushrooms, Avocado

Bandeja Paisa Lunch Bowl

$24.00

Filet Mignon, Crispy Pork Belly, Fried Maduros, Sunny Side Egg, Sliced Avocado, Pickled Onions

Empanada Lunch Bowl

$15.00

2 Empanadas of Choice, Spring Mix, and House Sauces

Brunch/In Between

The Power Burrito

$18.00

Braised Chipotle Chicken or Angus Beef, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Folded Egg, Salsa Roja, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream

The Breakfast Bagel

$15.00

Avocado Cream Cheese, Crispy Maple Bacon, Folded Egg, Cheddar Cheese, on a Sesame Bagel

The 'MF' Sando

$15.00

Choice of Croissant or Sourdough, Folded Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Blistered Tomato, Crispy Maple Bacon, Garlic Aioli

The Breakfast Burger

$18.00

7oz Beef Blended Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado Mash, Hash Browns, Crispy Maple Bacon, Fried Egg, Toasted Brioche Bun

Turkey Club

$14.00

Smoked Turkey, Crispy Maple Bacon, Spring Mix, Sliced Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Protein Wrap

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Arugula, Cherry Tomato Confit, Queso Fresco, Avocado Lime Crèma

Brunch/Plant Based

Vegan Breakfast Empanada Skillet

$15.00

2 Empanadas filled w/Soyrizo, Just “Egg”, Potatoes. Served w/ Rice, Beans & Harissa Aioli

El Jardin Burrito

$18.00

Roasted Baby Carrots, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Gardein “Chicken”, Just “Egg”, Hashbrowns, Rice, Beans, Served Wet W/ Mole Verde, Harissa Crema, Pickled Red Onions & Micro Greens

Impossible Sando

$14.00

Choice of Vegan Croissant or Sourdough, Folded Just “Egg”, Impossible Sausage, Spiced Tomato Jam, Harissa Aioli

Vegan Hash Skillet

$15.00

Roasted Baby Carrots, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic, Chopped Asparagus, House Potatoes

Vegan Empanada Bowl

$14.00

Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Spring Mix, House Sauces. Choice of 2 Vegan Empanadas: Spicy Mushroom / Black Bean / Soyrizo

Vegan Empanada Flight

$13.00

House Sauces With 1 of Each: Spicy Mushroom / Soyrizo / Black Bean

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

House Made Maduro Bun, Grilled Black Bean Patty, Avocado Mash, Crispy Onion, Street Corn Salsa, Harissa Dressing. Served with Plantain Chips

Vegan Power Bowl

$18.00

Roasted Baby Carrots, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Gardein "Chicken", Sliced Avocado, Served with Spanish Rice and Black Beans

Brunch/Healthy Choices

Bionico Parfait

$9.00

Granola, Berries, Lechera, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Honey, Mint

Raspberry Chia Pudding

$8.00

Overnight Chia, Coconut Milk, Berries, Agave, Mint

Brunch/Salads

Chipotle Steak Salad

$18.00

Filet Mignon Medallion, Chipotle Dressing, Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato Confit, Sliced Avocado, Red Onion

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Sliced Avocado, Spring Mix, Corn Salsa, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Queso Fresco, Cherry Tomato Confit, Red Onion, Chicken Breast +5

Baby Kale Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Baby Kale, Caesar Dressing, House Croutons, Parmesan

Brunch/Sides

Toasted Bagel

$4.00

Poppy Seed or Sesame Seed

A La Carte Empanada

3 Strips of Bacon

$3.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Sourdough Toast & Butter

$3.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Fresh Berries, Seasonal Melon

Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Bowl of Tomato Bisque. Served With a Grilled Cheese Croissant

Crispy Fries

$6.00

French Fries, Roasted Garlic Aioli, House Sauce

Maduros

$7.00

Caramelized Maduros, Pickled Red Onions, Baby Kale, Lechera (condensed milk)

Lemon Pepper Asparagus

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus, Cherry Tomato Confit, Micro Greens, Lemon Zest

Yuca Mash

$7.00

Chipotle Gravy

Yuca Frites

$6.00

Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Grandmas Black Beans

$6.00

Housemade Black Beans with Queso Fresco

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$3.00

Chimichurri

$1.50

Red Salsa

$0.75

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Pink Sauce

$0.75

Harissa

$0.75

Avocado

$2.00

Chipotle Hollandaise

$1.00

Salsa Verde Hollandaise

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Chipotle Beet Dressing

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

1 Egg a la carte

$2.00

2 Egg a la carte

$4.00

Lox A la Carte

$5.00

Impossible Sausage

$3.00

Bowl of Plantain Chips

$4.00

Bowl of Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Chicken Tinga

$4.00

Avocado Mash

$3.50

Burger Patty

$8.00

Short Rib

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Soup

$4.50

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Rice and beans

$8.00

A LA carte arepa

$8.00

Brunch/Desserts

Berry Empanadas

$10.00

2 Dessert Empanadas Stuffed with Fresh Berry Compote, Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Sauce & a Scoop of Ice Cream

Espresso Flan

$10.00

Chocolate/Coconut Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries, Cajeta, Double Espresso Shot

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lady Finger Cake Soaked in Espresso, Mascarpone Mousse, Crunchy Chocolae Pearls, Cocoa powder

Enyucado Cheesecake

$10.00

Layered Cassava & Coconut Cheesecake, Graham Cracker Crust, Guava Sauce, Meringue

Rose Tres Leches Cake

$11.00

Chiffon Sponge Cake Soaked in a Rosé Infused Coconut Milk, Italian Meringue, Assorted Fruits

Chai-Choco Flan

$11.00

Infused Chai Lechera Flan, Stacked on a Chocolate Brownie, Dulce de Leche, Vanilla Chai Whip

Birthday Flan

Brunch/Kids

Kids Eggs, Bacon & Potatoes

$10.00

Scrambled Egg, Crispy Maple Bacon (2), Potatoes

Waffle & Strawberries

$12.00

Plain Waffle, Fresh Cut Strawberries

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

French Fries, Served with Ketchup

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled Flour Torilla Stuffed With Mixed Cheese

Arepa Con Queso

$13.00

served with rice & beans

Rice and Beans

$8.00

Brunch Packages

Brunch Package A for 2

$50.00

Brunch Package A for 4

$80.00

Brunch Package A for 6

$120.00

Brunch Package B for 2

$65.00

Brunch Package B for 4

$100.00

Brunch Package B for 6

$150.00

Brunch Package C for 2

$85.00

Brunch Package C for 4

$140.00

Brunch Package C for 6

$200.00

Brunch Package V for 2

$50.00

Brunch Package V for 4

$80.00

Brunch Package V for 6

$120.00

LYF 3 Course Menu

LYF 3 Course Menu

$25.00

Raspberry Chia Pudding (LYF)

Overnight Chia, Coconut Milk, Berries, Agave, Mint

Vegan Empanada Bowl (LYF)

Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Spring Mix, House Sauces. Choice of 2 Vegan Empanadas: Spicy Mushroom / Black Bean / Soyrizo

Empanada Lunch Bowl (LYF)

2 Empanadas of Choice, Spring Mix, and House Sauces

Latte (LYF)

Vanilla Chai Latte (LYF)

Steamed Milk, Cinnamon Crust

Lavender Latte (LYF)

Daily made lavender syrup

Mexican Spiced Latte (LYF)

Abuelita chocolate, 5 spice house made syrup

Honey Vanilla Latte (LYF)

Cinnamon crust, vanilla mist

Salted Caramel Latte (LYF)

Cracked sea salt, caramel drizzle

Coconut Turmeric Latte (LYF)

Coconut syrup, cinnamon, turmeric, short latte (8 oz)

Bon Bon Layered Latte (LYF)

Sweet latte, condensed milk, coco powder, short latte (8 oz)

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee Bar

Filter Coffee

$4.00

Rotating Blends

Cold Brew

$5.00

12 Hour Toddy + Tower

Bulletproof

$6.00

Left Coast MCT Oil, Kerrygold Butter, Filter Coffee

Cafe con Leche

$5.00

Filter coffee, Condensed Milk Steamed with Whole Milk

Tea Bar

Varietal Hot Teas

$3.50

Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Mate Green, or Peppermint

Slow Brewed Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Desert Blossom, Floral Notes, 8 Hour Steep

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$5.00

House Made, Unrefined Sugar Cane, Cucumber Steeped

Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.50

Steamed Milk, Cinnamon Crust

Lavender Fog

$5.50

Earl Grey tea, House Made Lavender, Whole Milk

Just Peachy

$5.50

Hibiscus Tea, Lemonade, Peach Puree

Matcha Bar

Turmeric Wellness Shot

$5.00

Matcha Shot, Zested Agave, Turmeric

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.50

Cafè Grande Raw Matcha, Sweetened with Raw Simple Syrup

Matcha Bulletproof

$6.00

Sugar free vanilla

Matchaccino

$5.00

Matcha Shot, Whole Milk, Foam, Cappuccino Style

A La Carte

Sparkling Mineragua

$4.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Voss Artesian Water

$5.00

Jarritos Bottled Soda

$4.00

Soda Pop

$3.00

Brew Doctor Kombucha

$6.00

CBD Bottle

$12.00

Espresso Bar

Double Espresso

$3.00

Cuban Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Cuban Cortado

$5.00

Latte

$4.50

Lavender Latte

$5.50

Daily made lavender syrup

Mexican Spiced Latte

$5.50

Abuelita chocolate, 5 spice house made syrup

Honey Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Cinnamon crust, vanilla mist

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50

Cracked sea salt, caramel drizzle

Coconut Turmeric Latte

$5.50

Coconut syrup, cinnamon, turmeric, short latte (8 oz)

Bon Bon Layered Latte

$5.50

Sweet latte, condensed milk, coco powder, short latte (8 oz)

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.50

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.50

Cookie Butter Latte

$5.50

Smoothies

Gamma Smoothie

$9.00

Blended Avocado, Celery, Lime Juice, Coconut Water, Spinach, Cilantro, Agave

Fruta Smoothie

$9.00

Blended Blueberries, Strawberries, Honey Greek Yogurt, Vanilla, Almond Milk

On Tap

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Housemade and infused

Slow Bar

Kalita Pourover

$5.50

Hand poured, made to order, clean and focused flavor

French Press

$7.50

Choose Origin, revolving roasts

Drink Special

Deconstructed CBD Latte

$15.00

1.7 oz CBD Elixir (60mg), espresso, agave CBD Bottle Only +12

Pastries

Choice of Pastry

$6.00

Catering

Cold Brew Gallon

$30.00

Hibiscus Tea Gallon

$26.00

Black Tea Gallon

$20.00

Orange Juice Gallon

$16.00

House Coffee Carafe

$25.00

Whole Beans

Ethiopia

$18.00

I Knew It (espresso)

$16.00

Guatemala

$18.00

Nicaragua

$16.00

Honduras

$18.00

Mexico

$18.00

Myanmar

$20.00

Decaf Ethiopia

$20.00

Colombia Purple Honey

$21.00

El Salvador NP

$21.00

Clothing

Hoodies

$40.00

DAD Hat

$20.00

Snapback Hat

$25.00

Friends S

$25.00

Friends M

$25.00

Friends L

$25.00

Friends XL

$25.00

Friends XXL

$25.00

Makers / Finders (Grey) S

$25.00

Makers / Finders (Grey) M

$25.00

Makers / Finders (Grey) L

$25.00

Makers / Finders (Grey) XL

$25.00

Makers / Finders (Grey) XXL

$25.00

M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt S

$25.00

M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt M

$25.00

M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt L

$25.00

M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt XL

$25.00

M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt XXL

$25.00

Sicker Thank Your Average (Blue) S

$25.00

Sicker Thank Your Average (Blue) M

$25.00

Sicker Thank Your Average (Blue) L

$25.00

Sicker Thank Your Average (Blue) XL

$25.00

Sicker Thank Your Average (Blue) XXL

$25.00

Glassware

small Ceramic Mugs

$10.00

Large Ceramic Mugs

$12.00

Pint Glass

$8.00

Matt Black Growler 32oz

$20.00

Stainless Steel Tumbler 12oz

$15.00

Lavender

Small Lavender Bottle

$10.00

Large Lavender Bottle

$15.00

Tapmango Wallet Group

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

20

$20.00

30

$30.00

40

$40.00

50

$50.00

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Makers & Finders is founded on 3 pillars. Coffee, Latin Food & Culture. We aim to elevate specialty coffee by carefully sourcing high quality green coffee from fair & transparent farms. We intend to provide thoughtfully presented dishes with authentically derived recipes and shedding light on the vast and savory world of Latin American comfort foods. Being a family owned and operated establishment, we will push to gain a strong reputation in our immediate community, while pushing to have world class standards in service and hospitality. Pa La Cultura!

2120 Festival Plaza Dr unit 140, Las Vegas, NV 89135

