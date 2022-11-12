Makers & Finders - DT Summerlin
2120 Festival Plaza Dr unit 140
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Popular Items
Brunch/Favorites
Empanada Flight
Beef, Chicken Tinga, Queso, Garlic Shrimp, Spicy Mushroom
Avocado Toast
Toasted Artisan Sourdough, Avocado Mash, Cherry Tomato Confit, 1 Poached Egg, Avocado Lime Crema, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens, Lemon Zest
Smoked Lox Bagel
Poppy Seed Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Whipped Scallion Cream Cheese, Capers, Sliced Red Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Shrimp Ceviche
Served with Plantain Chips. Citrus Marinaded Shrimp, Jalapeños, Red Onion, Cucumber, Pickled Onion
Fresh Berry French Toast
Fresh Berries, Chocolate/Coconut Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, Berry Compote, Brioche Bread
Churro Waffle
Cinnamon Sugar, Caramel, Blueberries, Whipped Cream, Berry Compote
Plantain Chips & Dip
Red Salsa, Black Bean Puree
Brunch/Skillets
Latin Hash
Braised Angus Beef, House Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Over Easy Egg
Chilaquiles
Salsa Verde, Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, Folded Egg, Black Beans, Onion/Jalapeño Mix, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Sliced Avocado
Steak & Eggs
NY Strip Steak, House Potatoes, 2 Eggs Any Style, Housemade Chimichurri
Eggs, Bacon & Potato Skillet
2 Eggs Any Style, Crispy Maple Bacon, Potatoes
Morning Power Skillet
Scrambled Egg Whites, Spanish Rice, House Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Sliced Avocado, Salsa Roja
Breakfast Empanada Skillet
2 Breakfast Empanadas Filled With Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Rice, Beans, House Sauce & Queso Fresco
Brunch/Omelets
Brunch/Benedict
The Shorty Benny
Espresso Braised Angus Beef, Baby Kale, Blistered Tomato, 2 Poached Eggs, Salsa Verde Hollandaise
The Lox Benny
Smoked Salmon, Baby Kale, Red Onion, Blistered Tomato, 2 Poached Eggs, Chipotle Hollandaise
The Veggie Benny
Sauteed Mushrooms, Asparagus, Roasted Baby Carrots, Blistered Tomato, 2 Poached Eggs, Mole Verde
Brunch/Arepas
La Paisa Arepa
Roasted Angus Beef, Caramelized Maduros, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Fried Egg, Sliced Avocado, Crispy Chicken Skins, Honey Drizzle
Braised Chicken Arepa
Chipotle Chicken, Avocado Mash, Arugula, Avocado Lime Crema, Pink Sauce, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens
Brunch/Lunch Bowls
Lomo Saltado Lunch Bowl
New York Strip Steak, Jalapeños, Onions, Cherry Tomato/Soy Coulis, Crispy Fries, Sunny Side Up Egg
Power Lunch Bowl
Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Baby Carrots, Asparagus, Caramelized Mushrooms, Avocado
Bandeja Paisa Lunch Bowl
Filet Mignon, Crispy Pork Belly, Fried Maduros, Sunny Side Egg, Sliced Avocado, Pickled Onions
Empanada Lunch Bowl
2 Empanadas of Choice, Spring Mix, and House Sauces
Brunch/In Between
The Power Burrito
Braised Chipotle Chicken or Angus Beef, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Folded Egg, Salsa Roja, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream
The Breakfast Bagel
Avocado Cream Cheese, Crispy Maple Bacon, Folded Egg, Cheddar Cheese, on a Sesame Bagel
The 'MF' Sando
Choice of Croissant or Sourdough, Folded Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Blistered Tomato, Crispy Maple Bacon, Garlic Aioli
The Breakfast Burger
7oz Beef Blended Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado Mash, Hash Browns, Crispy Maple Bacon, Fried Egg, Toasted Brioche Bun
Turkey Club
Smoked Turkey, Crispy Maple Bacon, Spring Mix, Sliced Tomato, Garlic Aioli
Protein Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Arugula, Cherry Tomato Confit, Queso Fresco, Avocado Lime Crèma
Brunch/Plant Based
Vegan Breakfast Empanada Skillet
2 Empanadas filled w/Soyrizo, Just “Egg”, Potatoes. Served w/ Rice, Beans & Harissa Aioli
El Jardin Burrito
Roasted Baby Carrots, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Gardein “Chicken”, Just “Egg”, Hashbrowns, Rice, Beans, Served Wet W/ Mole Verde, Harissa Crema, Pickled Red Onions & Micro Greens
Impossible Sando
Choice of Vegan Croissant or Sourdough, Folded Just “Egg”, Impossible Sausage, Spiced Tomato Jam, Harissa Aioli
Vegan Hash Skillet
Roasted Baby Carrots, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic, Chopped Asparagus, House Potatoes
Vegan Empanada Bowl
Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Spring Mix, House Sauces. Choice of 2 Vegan Empanadas: Spicy Mushroom / Black Bean / Soyrizo
Vegan Empanada Flight
House Sauces With 1 of Each: Spicy Mushroom / Soyrizo / Black Bean
Black Bean Burger
House Made Maduro Bun, Grilled Black Bean Patty, Avocado Mash, Crispy Onion, Street Corn Salsa, Harissa Dressing. Served with Plantain Chips
Vegan Power Bowl
Roasted Baby Carrots, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Gardein "Chicken", Sliced Avocado, Served with Spanish Rice and Black Beans
Brunch/Healthy Choices
Brunch/Salads
Chipotle Steak Salad
Filet Mignon Medallion, Chipotle Dressing, Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato Confit, Sliced Avocado, Red Onion
Avocado Salad
Sliced Avocado, Spring Mix, Corn Salsa, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Queso Fresco, Cherry Tomato Confit, Red Onion, Chicken Breast +5
Baby Kale Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Baby Kale, Caesar Dressing, House Croutons, Parmesan
Brunch/Sides
Toasted Bagel
Poppy Seed or Sesame Seed
A La Carte Empanada
3 Strips of Bacon
Roasted Potatoes
Sourdough Toast & Butter
Fruit Bowl
Fresh Berries, Seasonal Melon
Tomato Bisque
Bowl of Tomato Bisque. Served With a Grilled Cheese Croissant
Crispy Fries
French Fries, Roasted Garlic Aioli, House Sauce
Maduros
Caramelized Maduros, Pickled Red Onions, Baby Kale, Lechera (condensed milk)
Lemon Pepper Asparagus
Grilled Asparagus, Cherry Tomato Confit, Micro Greens, Lemon Zest
Yuca Mash
Chipotle Gravy
Yuca Frites
Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Aioli
Grandmas Black Beans
Housemade Black Beans with Queso Fresco
Spanish Rice
Sausage Patties
Chimichurri
Red Salsa
Salsa Verde
Garlic Aioli
Pink Sauce
Harissa
Avocado
Chipotle Hollandaise
Salsa Verde Hollandaise
Caesar Dressing
Chipotle Beet Dressing
Ranch
1 Egg a la carte
2 Egg a la carte
Lox A la Carte
Impossible Sausage
Bowl of Plantain Chips
Bowl of Tortilla Chips
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tinga
Avocado Mash
Burger Patty
Short Rib
Side Salad
Side Soup
Butter Croissant
Rice and beans
A LA carte arepa
Brunch/Desserts
Berry Empanadas
2 Dessert Empanadas Stuffed with Fresh Berry Compote, Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Sauce & a Scoop of Ice Cream
Espresso Flan
Chocolate/Coconut Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries, Cajeta, Double Espresso Shot
Tiramisu
Lady Finger Cake Soaked in Espresso, Mascarpone Mousse, Crunchy Chocolae Pearls, Cocoa powder
Enyucado Cheesecake
Layered Cassava & Coconut Cheesecake, Graham Cracker Crust, Guava Sauce, Meringue
Rose Tres Leches Cake
Chiffon Sponge Cake Soaked in a Rosé Infused Coconut Milk, Italian Meringue, Assorted Fruits
Chai-Choco Flan
Infused Chai Lechera Flan, Stacked on a Chocolate Brownie, Dulce de Leche, Vanilla Chai Whip
Birthday Flan
Brunch/Kids
Kids Eggs, Bacon & Potatoes
Scrambled Egg, Crispy Maple Bacon (2), Potatoes
Waffle & Strawberries
Plain Waffle, Fresh Cut Strawberries
Chicken Fingers
French Fries, Served with Ketchup
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Flour Torilla Stuffed With Mixed Cheese
Arepa Con Queso
served with rice & beans
Rice and Beans
Brunch Packages
Brunch Package A for 2
Brunch Package A for 4
Brunch Package A for 6
Brunch Package B for 2
Brunch Package B for 4
Brunch Package B for 6
Brunch Package C for 2
Brunch Package C for 4
Brunch Package C for 6
Brunch Package V for 2
Brunch Package V for 4
Brunch Package V for 6
LYF 3 Course Menu
LYF 3 Course Menu
Raspberry Chia Pudding (LYF)
Overnight Chia, Coconut Milk, Berries, Agave, Mint
Vegan Empanada Bowl (LYF)
Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Spring Mix, House Sauces. Choice of 2 Vegan Empanadas: Spicy Mushroom / Black Bean / Soyrizo
Empanada Lunch Bowl (LYF)
2 Empanadas of Choice, Spring Mix, and House Sauces
Latte (LYF)
Vanilla Chai Latte (LYF)
Steamed Milk, Cinnamon Crust
Lavender Latte (LYF)
Daily made lavender syrup
Mexican Spiced Latte (LYF)
Abuelita chocolate, 5 spice house made syrup
Honey Vanilla Latte (LYF)
Cinnamon crust, vanilla mist
Salted Caramel Latte (LYF)
Cracked sea salt, caramel drizzle
Coconut Turmeric Latte (LYF)
Coconut syrup, cinnamon, turmeric, short latte (8 oz)
Bon Bon Layered Latte (LYF)
Sweet latte, condensed milk, coco powder, short latte (8 oz)
Coffee Bar
Tea Bar
Varietal Hot Teas
Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Mate Green, or Peppermint
Slow Brewed Black Iced Tea
Desert Blossom, Floral Notes, 8 Hour Steep
Hibiscus Iced Tea
House Made, Unrefined Sugar Cane, Cucumber Steeped
Vanilla Chai Latte
Steamed Milk, Cinnamon Crust
Lavender Fog
Earl Grey tea, House Made Lavender, Whole Milk
Just Peachy
Hibiscus Tea, Lemonade, Peach Puree
Matcha Bar
A La Carte
Espresso Bar
Double Espresso
Cuban Espresso
Americano
Macchiato
Cappucino
Flat White
Cuban Cortado
Latte
Lavender Latte
Daily made lavender syrup
Mexican Spiced Latte
Abuelita chocolate, 5 spice house made syrup
Honey Vanilla Latte
Cinnamon crust, vanilla mist
Salted Caramel Latte
Cracked sea salt, caramel drizzle
Coconut Turmeric Latte
Coconut syrup, cinnamon, turmeric, short latte (8 oz)
Bon Bon Layered Latte
Sweet latte, condensed milk, coco powder, short latte (8 oz)
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Peppermint Mocha Latte
Cookie Butter Latte
Smoothies
Slow Bar
Drink Special
Pastries
Catering
Whole Beans
Clothing
Hoodies
DAD Hat
Snapback Hat
Friends S
Friends M
Friends L
Friends XL
Friends XXL
Makers / Finders (Grey) S
Makers / Finders (Grey) M
Makers / Finders (Grey) L
Makers / Finders (Grey) XL
Makers / Finders (Grey) XXL
M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt S
M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt M
M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt L
M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt XL
M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt XXL
Sicker Thank Your Average (Blue) S
Sicker Thank Your Average (Blue) M
Sicker Thank Your Average (Blue) L
Sicker Thank Your Average (Blue) XL
Sicker Thank Your Average (Blue) XXL
Glassware
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Makers & Finders is founded on 3 pillars. Coffee, Latin Food & Culture. We aim to elevate specialty coffee by carefully sourcing high quality green coffee from fair & transparent farms. We intend to provide thoughtfully presented dishes with authentically derived recipes and shedding light on the vast and savory world of Latin American comfort foods. Being a family owned and operated establishment, we will push to gain a strong reputation in our immediate community, while pushing to have world class standards in service and hospitality. Pa La Cultura!
