Makers & Finders - DT Summerlin

Makers & Finders is founded on 3 pillars. Coffee, Latin Food & Culture. We aim to elevate specialty coffee by carefully sourcing high quality green coffee from fair & transparent farms. We intend to provide thoughtfully presented dishes with authentically derived recipes and shedding light on the vast and savory world of Latin American comfort foods. Being a family owned and operated establishment, we will push to gain a strong reputation in our immediate community, while pushing to have world class standards in service and hospitality. Pa La Cultura!

