Restaurant header imageView gallery

Malgudis Indian Market

review star

No reviews yet

12226 Corporate Blvd Ste 172

Orlando, FL 32817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Poultry

Chicken Breast (LBs)

Chicken Breast (LBs)

$4.99

Fresh Halal Chicken Breast Boneless Without Skin. - 100% Non-stunned Halal - Free from antibiotics Free from growth hormones Fat is Removed . Storage: Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Chicken Thighs (LBs)

Chicken Thighs (LBs)

$4.49
Chicken Wings (LBs)

Chicken Wings (LBs)

$3.99Out of stock

Halal Fresh Chicken 3-Joint Wings, Skin on Chicken (100%). ORIGIN : PRODUCED IN THE US 100% Non-stunned Halal Free from antibiotics Free from growth hormones NOTE: THE PRODUCT WEIGHT IS APPROX, AS WHOLE CHICKEN WITH SKIN, WEIGHT IS LOST ONCE CUT.

Whole Chicken (LBs)

Whole Chicken (LBs)

$4.99

Fresh Halal Baby Chicken Malgudis Chicken (100%). ORIGIN : PRODUCED IN THE USA 100% Non-stunned Halal Free from antibiotics Free from growth hormones Ingredients 100% Halal Chicken Information Storage Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in a refrigerator Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately. Warnings Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Chicken Thigh Mince

Chicken Thigh Mince

$4.99

Fresh Halal Chicken Thigh Mince * 100% Non-stunned Halal * Free from antibiotics * Free from growth hormones Storage Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Chicken Drumsticks (LBs)

Chicken Drumsticks (LBs)

$3.99

Fresh Halal Chicken Drumsticks Chicken (100%). Malgudis Origin : Produced in the USA 100% Non-stunned Halal Free from antibiotics Free from growth hormones NOTE: THE PRODUCT WEIGHT IS APPROX, AS WHOLE CHICKEN WITH SKIN, WEIGHT IS LOST ONCE CUT. Product Details Ingredients 100% Halal Chicken Microwave Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking. Cooking Precautions Remove all packaging. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods Wash hands after touching raw poultry

Goat

Baby Goat

Baby Goat

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh Halal Goat 26-28 LB - Young Goat Eating goat meat isn't just popular. It's also incredibly healthy. Goat is considered a red meat, but it has less fat and cholesterol than beef or chicken. A 3-ounce serving of goat has only 122 calories, but it packs in 23 grams of protein. Produced in the USA HALAL Non-Stunned Halal Young Goat Tender Note: When selecting cutting option please note meat is lost when removing fat & cutting bones, Expect a Loss of 10% from 28-30 LB. Ingredients - Goat Meat 100% Storage Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Microwave Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Goat Mince

Goat Mince

$8.99Out of stock

Eating goat meat isn't just popular. It's also incredibly healthy. Goat is considered a red meat, but it has less fat and cholesterol than beef or chicken. A 3-ounce serving of goat has only 122 calories, but it packs in 23 grams of protein. Produced in the USA HALAL Non-Stunned Halal Note: 80% meat 15% Fat Ingredients Fresh Halal Goat Meat 100% Storage Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Warnings Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Goat Chest/Ribs

Goat Chest/Ribs

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh Halal Goat Chest/Ribs Eating goat meat isn't just popular. It's also incredibly healthy. Goat is considered a red meat, but it has less fat and cholesterol than beef or chicken. A 3-ounce serving of goat has only 122 calories, but it packs in 23 grams of protein. Produced in the USA HALAL Non Stunned Halal Ingredients Fresh Halal Goat Chest/Ribs 100% Cooking Precautions All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Storage Keep refrigerated between -2°C and +4°C. Once opened use immediately. Do not exceed the use by date. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Important: If the food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Baby Goat Legs

Baby Goat Legs

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh Halal Goat Leg Eating goat meat isn't just popular. It's also incredibly healthy. Goat is considered a red meat, but it has less fat and cholesterol than beef or chicken. A 3-ounce serving of goat has only 122 calories, but it packs in 23 grams of protein. Produced in the USA HALAL Non Stunned Halal Malgudis Recommended Ingredients Goat Leg Meat 100% Storage Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown. Microwave Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Goat Liver

Goat Liver

$13.99Out of stock

Goat Paya

$6.99

Lamb

Lamb Mix

$11.99

Lamb Ground Meat

$11.99

Sea Food

Rohu

Rohu

$6.99

The rohu is a large, silver-colored fish of typical cyprinid shape, with a conspicuously arched head. This product is sold in pound.

Hilsha

Hilsha

$8.99

The ilish (Tenualosa ilisha), also known as the ilishi, hilsa, hilsa herring or hilsa shad, is a species of fish related to the herring, in the family Clupeidae. It is a very popular and sought-after food fish in the Indian Subcontinent, and is the national fish of Bangladesh and the state fish of West Bengal.

King Fish

$8.99

Silver Pomfret

$12.99

Mrigal

$8.99

Rice

Gongura Rice

Gongura Rice

$5.49

Here is a lip smacking Gongura Puliyodharai recipe which is packed with flavors and nutrition from the roasted spices and the fresh Gongura leaves.

Breads

Whole Wheat Roti (10 Pk)

Whole Wheat Roti (10 Pk)

$4.99

Curry

Aloo Gobi Masala

Aloo Gobi Masala

$5.99
Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$6.99

Tiffins

Idly Sambar (4 Pc)

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12226 Corporate Blvd Ste 172, Orlando, FL 32817

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CHOP5 Salad Kitchen UCF
orange starNo Reviews
4498 N. Alafaya Trail #352 Orlando, FL 32826
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange starNo Reviews
4250 Alafaya Trail Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Omelet Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,119
12250 Strategy Blvd suite 401 & 407 Orlando, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
Gringos Locos UCF -
orange starNo Reviews
4258 West Plaza Drive Orlando, FL 32816
View restaurantnext
The Muddy Root - 12082 Collegiate Way
orange starNo Reviews
12082 Collegiate Way ORLANDO, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
12090 Collegiate Way Orlando, FL 32817
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston