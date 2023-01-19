Malgudis Indian Market

Goat Mince

$8.99 Out of stock

Eating goat meat isn't just popular. It's also incredibly healthy. Goat is considered a red meat, but it has less fat and cholesterol than beef or chicken. A 3-ounce serving of goat has only 122 calories, but it packs in 23 grams of protein. Produced in the USA HALAL Non-Stunned Halal Note: 80% meat 15% Fat Ingredients Fresh Halal Goat Meat 100% Storage Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Warnings Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.