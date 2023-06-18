  • Home
  Oviedo
  Giovanni's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria Oviedo
Giovanni's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria Oviedo

No reviews yet

4250 Alafaya Trail Ste 132

Oviedo, FL 32765

PIZZERIA

Personal Pizzas

Personal Pie

$13.27

Cheese only

Personal Giovanni's Special

$19.31

Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

Personal Bianco

$15.69

Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil

Personal Meat Lover's Special

$19.31

Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham

Personal Veggie

$18.10

Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Personal "The Don"

$16.89

Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese

Personal Hawaiian

$16.89

Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple

Personal Margherita

$16.89

Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese

Medium Pizzas

Medium Pie

$19.91

Cheese only

Medium Giovanni's Special

$29.57

Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

Medium Bianco

$22.93

Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil

Medium Meat Lover's Special

$29.57

Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham

Medium Veggie

$25.35

Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Medium "The Don"

$24.74

Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese

Medium Hawaiian

$24.74

Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple

Medium Margherita

$24.74

Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese

Large Pizzas

Large Pie

$22.93

Cheese only

Large Giovanni's Special

$36.21

Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

Large Bianco

$26.55

Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil

Large Meat Lover's Special

$36.21

Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham

Large Veggie

$31.38

Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Large "The Don"

$30.18

Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese

Large Hawaiian

$30.18

Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple

Large Margherita

$30.18

Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese

Sicilian Pizzas

Sicilian Pie

$26.55

Cheese only

Sicillian Giovanni's Special

$38.63

Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

Specialty Pizzas

Stuffed Italian

$44.68

Double layered stuffed with ham, pepperoni, sausage, and cheese with a side of sauce

The "Fresca" Pizza

$30.18

A thin, square pizza topped with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchini, onions, and cheese

Gluten Free Pizzas

Gluten Free Pie

$13.27

Cheese only

Gluten Free Bianco

$16.89

Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil

Gluten Free Giovanni's

$19.31

Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$16.89

Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple

Gluten Free Margherita

$16.89

Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$19.31

Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham

Gluten Free "The Don"

$16.89

Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese

Gluten Free Veggie

$18.10

Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$13.27

Made from our own pizza dough, stuffed with ricota and mozzarella cheese, oven-baked, and served with tomato sauce

Special Calzone

$19.31

Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, onions, sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, served with tomato sauce

Vegetarian Calzone

$19.31

Broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, rictotta, and mozzarella cheese, served with tomato sauce

ITALIAN KITCHEN

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.86

Lightly breaded served with tomato sauce

Garlic Knots with Sauce

$6.03

Baked and tossed with garlic and italian spices, served with tomato sauce

Fried Calamari

$14.48

Delicately fried squid with a zesty marinara sauce

Mussels Marinara or Fra Diavolo

$14.48

Cooked in our zesty, or spice homemade marinara sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.23

Served with a side of marinara sauce

Stuffed Slice

$8.44

Italian served with tomato sauce

Tomato Bruschetta

$13.27

Toasted italian bread with fresh diced tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese with a touch of garlic and oil

Pizza Bruschetta

$13.27

Crispy pizza dough topped with fresh diced tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese with a touch of garlic and oiI

Chicken Fingers

$10.86

Served with honey mustard sauce

Caprese Salad

$13.27

Tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, drizzled with olive oil, balsamic reduction, and topped with fresh basil

Chicken Wings, 6 Wings

$13.27

Chicken Wings, 12 Wings

$20.52

Salads

Small House Salad

$6.75

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers.

Large House Salad

$9.65

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers.

Small Caesar Salad

$6.75

Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$9.65

Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.06

Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing

Large Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.48

Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing

Small Greek Salad

$12.06

Feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives on a bed of fresh greens

Large Greek Salad

$14.48

Feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives on a bed of fresh greens

Warm Chicken Salad

$16.89

Sliced, grilled chicken breast with shitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar served on a bed of fresh greens

Antipasto Salad

$16.89

A selection of fine italian meats and cheese on a bed of fresh greens

Chopped Salad

$16.89

Blackened chicken, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, jalapenos, cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, topped with balsamic glaze

Pasta

Tomato Sauce with Pasta

$19.31

Served with salad and garlic bread

Marinara Sauce with Pasta

$19.31

Served with salad and garlic bread

Meat Sauce with Pasta

$21.72

Served with salad and garlic bread

Garlic and Oil with Pasta

$19.31

Served with salad and garlic bread

Broccoli in Garlic and Oil with Pasta

$20.52

Served with salad and garlic bread

Meatball's with Pasta

$21.72

Served with salad and garlic bread

Fra Diavolo with Pasta

$19.31

Served with salad and garlic bread

Sausage with Pasta

$21.72

Served with salad and garlic bread

Oven Baked Pasta

Stuffed Shells

$21.72

Four extra large shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped and oven-baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Baked Ziti

$21.72

Ziti pasta blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheese in our homemade sauce

Baked Ziti Sicillian

$21.72

Baked ziti with fresh eggplant and mushroom in our homemade meat sauce

Lasagna

$21.72

Layered pasta with our homemade meat sauce, ricotta cheese, and covered with melted mozzarella cheese

Pasta Alla Giovanni

Pasta Silva

$24.14

Ziti topped with diced chicken, mushrooms, shallots, and creamy marsala wine sauce

Pasta Verde

$24.14

Diced chicken, sauteed with fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, garlic, white wine, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce over linguini

Capellini Primavera

$24.14

Angel hair pasta sauteed with fresh vegetables in our own light sauce

Tortellini Alfredo

$24.14

A tasty blend of fresh cream, butter, and parmesan cheese

Fettucini Alfredo

$21.72

A tasty blend of fresh cream, butter, and parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$24.14

Spaghetti with bacon, onion, prosciutto, and egg in a delicious parmesan cheese sauce

Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$20.52

Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$21.72

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.72

Fresh eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and our tomato sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.93

Fresh eggplant filled and rolled with ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veal

Veal Marsala

$27.76

Tender veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala sauce

Veal Piccata

$27.76

Tender veal sauteed with butter, capers, and lemons in a white wine sauce

Veal Francesca

$27.76

Egg-battered veal sauteed with lemon, butter, and white wine

Veal Giovanni

$27.76

Tender veal sauteed with sherry wine, shiitake mushrooms, and a touch of fresh cream

Seafood

Zuppa De Pesce

$32.59

An assortment of fresh seafood in a light marinara sauce over a bed of linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$27.76

Shrimp sauteed in garlic, butter, and white wine sauce over a bed of linguini

Shrimp Marinara

$27.76

Shrimp served in our zesty marinara sauce over a bed of linguini

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$27.76

Shrimp served in our spicy marinara sauce over a bed of linguini

Calamari Marinara

$27.76

Squid served in our zesty marinara sauce over a bed of linguini

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$27.76

Squid served in our zesty marinara sauce over a bed of linguini

Mussels Marinara

$27.76

Mussels served in our zesty marinara sauce over a bed of linguini

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$27.76

Mussels served in our spicy marinara sauce over a bed of linguini

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$27.76

Red or White Sauce

Chicken

Chicken Florentine

$25.35

Boneless chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a sherry wine sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on a bed of fresh spinach

Chicken Marsala

$25.35

Boneless chicken breast sauteed with fesh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Francesca

$25.35

Egg-battered chicken sauteed with lemon butter and white wine

Chicken Napoletana

$25.35

Boneless chicken breast sauteed in white wine with prosciutto ham, mozzarella cheese, and a touch of fresh tomato

Chicken with Veggies

$25.35

Grilled chicken breast paired with steamed fresh vegetables, no pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.35

Breaded cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and our tomato sauce

Signature Subs

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$13.27

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$13.27

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$13.27

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sub

$13.27

Cheese Steak Sub

$13.27

Served with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese

Whole Giovanni's Italian Sub

$13.27

Ham, Salami, Capicola, and provolone cheese

Half Giovanni's Italian Sub

$9.65

Ham, Salami, Capicola, and provolone cheese

Soups and Sides

Soup of the Day

$7.55

Meatballs

$7.55

Sausage

$7.55

French Fries

$4.82

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.23

Side of Vegetables

$7.23

Steamed Broccoli

$7.23

Grilled Chicken

$7.23

Blackened Chicken

$7.23

Small Side of Tomato Sauce

$1.21

Large Side of Tomato Sauce

$4.82

Small Side of Alfredo Sauce

$1.82

Large Side of Alfredo Sauce

$8.44

Small Side of Meat Sauce

$1.82

Large Side of Meat Sauce

$8.44

Side of Dressing

$1.21

Bottle of House Dressing

$9.65

Loaf of Bread

$2.42

Loaf of house made bread

Small Marinara Sauce

$1.21

Side of marinara sauce

Large Marinara Sauce

$3.62

Side of marinara sauce

Small Fra Diavolo Sauce

$1.21

Side of fra diavolo sauce

Large Fra Diavolo Sauce

$8.44

Side of fra diavolo sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Ravioli

$9.65

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.65

Kids Baked Ziti

$9.65

Kids Stuffed Shells

$9.65

Kids Fetuccini Alfredo

$9.65

Kids Pasta

$9.65

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.13

Crunchy cannoli shells are filled with our house made ricotta filling drizzled with chocolate

Mini Cannoli

$1.82

Mini cannoli shell filled with house made ricotta filling and drizzled with chocolate

Cheesecake

$7.23

A rich, velvet smooth cream cheese blend, baked to perfection

Chocolate Corruption Cake

$7.23

Moist devils food cake layers filled with rich fudge enrobbed with chocolate chips

Limoncello

$7.23

Layers of vanilla cake soaked with lemon liquor and filled with a creamy mascarpone mousse. Topped with a lemon glaze

Snickers Cheesecake

$7.23

Creamy vanilla cheesecake loaded with chunks of Snickers candy bar, adorned with peanuts, topped with fudge rosette and piece of snickers candy on top

Tiramisu

$8.44

Creamy mascarpone mousse and layers of espresso dipped vanilla lady fingers

DRINKS

NA BEV

Water

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Starry

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Mountain Dew

$2.69