Burger U 4233 East Plaza Drive

4233 East Plaza Drive

Orlando, FL 32816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Burgers

Single Burger

Single Burger

$5.79

FRESH 4 OZ. PATTY

Double Burger

$7.79

TWO FRESH 4 OZ. PATTIES

Impossible

$9.99

4 OZ. PLANT BASED PATTY, SERVED ON A VEGAN BUN

Feature Burger

$9.99

RESOLUTION BUSTER: FRESH 4 OZ. PATTY TOPPED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, AN EGG, ON A GLAZED DONUT

Tenders & Wings

CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE BARBECUE BLACK N' GOLD BLUE CHEESE BOSS SAUCE COCONUT CURRY GARLIC PARMESAN HONEY MUSTARD MILD BUFFALO RANCH SPICY BUFFALO TERIYAKI ADD EXTRA SAUCE .79
Breaded Tenders (6 Count)

Breaded Tenders (6 Count)

$7.99
Grilled Tenders (6 Count)

Grilled Tenders (6 Count)

$7.99
Grilled Wings (8 Count)

Grilled Wings (8 Count)

$10.99
Naked Wings (8 Count)

Naked Wings (8 Count)

$10.99
WING WEDNESDAY (5 Count)

WING WEDNESDAY (5 Count)

$7.99

5 WINGS, SIDE OF FRIES, A SAUCE, AND A FOUNTAIN SODA

Sandwiches

Chic Sand

Chic Sand

$8.79

BASIL AVOCADO MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND RED ONION ON SOURDOUGH BREAD

Black Bean

Black Bean

$8.79

WHITE CORN SALSA, SOUR CREAM SAUCE AND LETTUCE ON A FRESH BAKED BUN

Blk Mahi Sand

Blk Mahi Sand

$10.79

FRESH GREENS, MANGO AIOLI, TOMATO AND RED ONION ON A BAGUETTE

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.79

AMERICAN AND PROVOLONE CHEESE ON THICK-CUT SOURDOUGH BREAD

Combos

Single Combo

Single Combo

$9.99

SINGLE ANGUS BURGER, SIDE OF FRIES, AND A FOUNTAIN SODA

Double Combo

$11.99

DOUBLE ANGUS BURGER, SIDE OF FRIES, AND A FOUNTAIN SODA

Breaded Combo

Breaded Combo

$9.99

FOUR HAND-BREADED TENDERS, SIDE OF FRIES, A SAUCE, AND A FOUNTAIN SODA

Grilled Combo

$9.99

FOUR GRILLED TENDERS, SIDE OF FRIES, A SAUCE, AND A FOUNTAIN SODA

Salads

FRESHLY MADE DRESSINGS CAESAR, DIJON, BLUE CHEESE, RANCH, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
Nutty Cheesy

Nutty Cheesy

$8.79

MIXED GREENS, NUTS, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR AND PARMESAN CHEESE, HOMEMADE DIJON DRESSING AND CROUTONS

Caesar

$6.99

FRESH ROMAINE WITH PARMESAN, HOMEMADE DRESSING AND CROUTONS

House

House

$3.99

MIXED GREENS, FRESH VEGGIES, HOMEMADE CROUTONS AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

Seasonal

$6.99

FRESH GREENS, FRESH FRUITS AND VEGGIES, HOMEMADE CROUTONS AND SEASONAL VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

Sauces

Barbecue

$0.79

Black N Gold

$0.79

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Coconut Curry

$0.79

Garlic Parmesan

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Mild Buffalo

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Spicy Buffalo

$0.79

Teriyaki

$0.79

Bam

$0.79

Sriracha Mayo

$0.79

Boss

$0.79

Sides

Garlic Fries

$4.79

CRISPY FRIES TOSSED IN GARLIC, PARSLEY AND PARMESAN

Fries

Fries

$3.79
Season Fries

Season Fries

$3.99

CRISPY FRIES TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE SEASONING

Sweet Fries

$4.79

WAFFLE-CUT AND SERVED WITH MARSHMALLOW SAUCE

Chips

Chips

$4.79

FRESH FRIED CHIPS WITH CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$4.99

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Bottled Coke

$2.99

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.99

Bottled Sprite

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.99

Sweet Treats

SHAKE FEATURE

$4.99

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$5.49

OUR SIGNATURE DONUT SHAKE MADE WITH REAL KRISPY KREAM GLAZED DONUTS

BROWNIE SHAKE

$5.49

MADE WITH REAL GHIRARDELLI BROWNIES

COOKIES N CREAM SHAKE

$5.49

MADE WITH REAL OREO COOKIES

CHOCOLATE PB SHAKE

$5.49

MADE WITH REAL REESES PEANUT BUTTER

OLD FASHIONED SHAKE

$4.49

CHOOSE FROM VANILLA, CHOCOLATE, STRAWBERRY, OR COFFEE MOCHA HAND SPUN SHAKES

KK SHAKE

$5.49

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$5.99

BROWNIE TOPPED WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM AND CHOCOLATE FUDGE

Choc Chip

$2.49

Reeses Cookie

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

ICE CREAM

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4233 East Plaza Drive, Orlando, FL 32816

Directions

