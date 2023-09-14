Popular Items

BBQ Pork Pastry 叉烧酥(2)

$6.00

Duck Spring roll 脆皮鴨肉卷(2)

$8.00

Scallion Bubble Pancake 葱油泡饼(1)

$6.00

With curry sauce is the perfect starter of a perfect meal

Food Menu

Duck

Half Peking Duck 北京烤鴨(半只)

$40.00

Thinly sliced pieces of crispy duck skin and tender duck meat. Paired with sliced spring onion and cucumber, hoisin and plum dipping sauce. Wrap all the elements together with house made thin crepe for a perfect pairing of texture and flavor, choose the size of half or whole

Whole Peking Duck 北京烤鴨(一只)

$78.00

Thinly sliced pieces of crispy duck skin and tender duck meat. Paired with sliced spring onion and cucumber, hoisin and plum dipping sauce. Wrap all the elements together with house made thin crepe for a perfect pairing of texture and flavor, choose the size of half or Whole

Half Chang's Roast Duck 广式烧鸭(半只)

$28.00

Bone in chopped duck with traditional hong Kong style duck sauce, choose the size of half or whole

Whole Chang's Roast Duck 广式烧鸭(一只)

$55.00

Bone in chopped duck with traditional hong Kong style duck sauce, choose the size of half or whole

Bites and Dim sum

Pork and Shrimp spring roll 三丝春卷(2)

$7.00

Duck Spring roll 脆皮鴨肉卷(2)

$8.00

Mama's Beef Tendon Roll 牛肉卷饼(6)

$16.00

steamed Yuanbao Dumpling 元宝水饺(4)

$8.00

Pen-fried yuanbao dumplings 元宝锅贴(4)

$8.00

Steamed Shrimp Dumpling 水晶虾饺(3)

$6.00

Order ahead, please allow 20 mins

Soup Dumpling with Pork 猪肉小笼汤包(5)

$12.00

Order ahead, please allow 20 mins

BBQ Pork Pastry 叉烧酥(2)

$6.00

Pan Fried Chives Dumpling 韭菜海鮮煎饼(2)

$7.00

Pork, shrimp, and squid

Scallion Bubble Pancake 葱油泡饼(1)

$6.00

With curry sauce is the perfect starter of a perfect meal

Cold Dish

Tofu Skin Salad 凉拌腐皮丝

$15.00

Hot and Numbing Beef Tendon with Tofu Skin 麻辣腐皮牛腱

$18.00

Wood-Ear Mushroom and Beef 木耳拌牛腱

$18.00

Soup

Hot Sour Soup with Duck Meat 酸辣鴨肉羹

$8.00

Amish Chicken Wonton Soup Amish馄炖鸡汤

$8.00

Amish chicken broth with Amish chicken wontons

Vegetable Tofu Soup 什锦蔬菜豆腐羹

$8.00

Noodles and Rice

Suanla Rice Noodle 酸辣米粉

$9.00

Wuhan Sesame Noodle 武汉热干面

$9.00

Pan-Fried Noodle with Vegetable 什锦蔬菜煎面

$15.00

Hunan Chicken Chow Mein 湖南鸡炒面

$15.00

Black bean, green chili, and chicken

Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河

$17.00

Singapore Rice Noodle 星洲炒米粉

$16.00

Egg, shrimp, chicken, and curry

Mama Lo Mein 捞面

$15.00

Choose of vegetable, pork or chicken $15. Beef, shrimp or combination $16

Mama Fried Rice 炒饭

$15.00

Choose of vegetable, pork or chicken $15. Beef, shrimp or combination $16

white rice 白米饭

$1.00

Small Plate

Fresh Chili Flounder with Cumin 干煸孜然鱼片

$16.00

Grandma's Fish Ball 原盅手打鱼丸

$14.00

Steamed Fresh Chili fish and Vermicelli 剁椒粉丝鱼片

$17.00

Order ahead, please allow 20 mins

Salt and Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾仁

$17.00

Dry Fried Cauliflower 干煸菜花

$13.00

Green Bean with Pickled Cabbage 芽菜四季豆

$12.00

Ganghood Fried Chicken 江湖椒香鸡

$17.00

Lychee Pepper Chicken 小荔枝鸡丁

$16.00

Red Pepper Fried Chicken 麻辣鸡粒

$16.00

Hot and Numbing Beef Jerky 妈妈牛肉干

$18.00

Sesame Golden Mountain Beef金山牛

$17.00

Chinese BBQ Pork Feet 中式烤小蹄

$15.00

Sweet Sour Braised Baby Ribs 糖醋排骨

$16.00

Fried Crispy Pork Belly 麻香脆乳肉

$15.00

Cumin Lamb Skewers 孜然牙签羊

$18.00

Large Plate

Braised Pork Belly and Tea Egg 卤蛋红烧肉

$19.00

Northeastern Stew 酸菜粉条肉丝煲

$18.00

Yangzhou Meatball Stew 农家焖双丸

$18.00

Shallot Shrimp with Asparagus 葱爆芦笋大虾

$25.00

Seafood and Tofu Clay Pot 八珍豆腐煲

$26.00

Fried tofu, fish, shrimp, scallop, and wood-ear mushroom

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$17.00

Eggplant with Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子

$17.00

Buddha's Bean Curd Roll 素扒腐皮卷

$23.00

Bok choy and shiitake

Hot Chili Oil Flounder Fish and Soft Tofu 外婆鱼豆腐

$25.00

Pickled Chili Flounder Fish Soup 鲜椒汆鱼柳锅

$27.00

Steamed Whole Branzino 清蒸地中海鲈鱼(葱姜或剁椒蒸

$39.00

Whole European bass, choose ginger scallion or fresh red chili flavor. Order ahead, please allow 20 mins

Lamb and Fish Ball Soup 羊肉鱼丸锅

$28.00

Chinese yam, carrot, celery, mushroom, goji berry, and cilantro

Cumin Spicy Lamb Shank 手撕孜然烤羊腿

$39.00

Green onion, and cilantro

Hot and Numbing Beef Stone Pot 石锅麻辣双椒牛

$28.00

Stir-Fried Beef Tenderloin 抓炒嫩牛里脊

$32.00

Garlic and broccoli

Grandma Sizzling Pork Belly 外婆香煎粉蒸肉

$26.00

Red chili, scallion, and cilantro

Farmer's Chili Pork 农家小炒肉

$22.00

Farmer's Stir Fry 农家一碗香

$19.00

green pepper pork 青椒榨菜肉丝

$23.00

Soy sauce chicken 酱汁鸡柳

$18.00

Dessert

Rice Cake and Brown Sugar 红糖糍粑(5)

$7.00

Fermented Rice Cake 外婆米凉糕(5)

$6.00

Baked Egg Yolk Pineapple Bun 鲜烤菠萝流沙包(2)

$6.00

Drinks

Refreshing

Coca-Cola 可口可乐

$3.50

Diet Coke 健怡可乐

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water(720ml)

$7.00

750 ml

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water(500ml)

$5.00

Tea

Tiger Brown Sugar Milk

$7.00

Thai Milk Tea

$6.00

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$6.00

Peach Oolong Tea

$6.00

hot tea

$2.50

iced tea

$4.00

Seasonal

Seasonal Special

Sweet and Sour Mandarin Fish 松鼠鲈鱼

$42.00

Mala Hot Pot 麻辣香锅

$32.00

Pork Ribs Soup in Pottery Jar 瓦罐排骨汤

$28.00

Pork ribs, serve for 2-3 people

Tomato Beef Brisket Casserole 蕃茄牛腩煲

$28.00

Stir-Fried Pork Intestines with Green Chili 尖椒肥肠

$24.00

Garlic Moss with Shredded Pork 蒜苔炒肉丝

$23.00Out of stock

Garlic Moss with Preserved Pork 蒜苔炒腊肉

$23.00Out of stock

Crispy Rice with Tomato and Beef 锅巴蕃茄牛柳

$32.00

Three Pepper Beef Tenderloin 三椒铁板牛里脊

$36.00

Crispy Rice with Seafood 什锦海鲜锅巴

$34.00

Amish Preserved Pork with Amish Shiitake腊肉炒鮮香菇

$24.00

Seasonal Special - Small Plates

Dry Fried Shiitake Mushroom 干煸鲜香菇

$16.00

Smashed Cucumbers with Garlic 蒜蓉拍小黃瓜

$12.00

Triple Layer Doupi 三鲜豆皮(4)

$14.00

Crab and Pork Soup Dumplings 蟹粉小笼包(6)

$16.00

Guanzhong cold noodle 关中凉粉

$9.00Out of stock

Seasonal Special - Vegetarian

Napa Cabbage with Tofu Skin 鲜腐皮炒大白菜

$19.00

Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy 清炒上海菜心

$20.00

Brussels Sprouts with Tofu 港式孢子甘蓝豆腐

$19.00

Stir-Fried Snow Pea Tips 清炒豆苗

$24.00

Garden Duo Pot 菜园双鲜

$19.00

Mix-Veggie Stir Fry 素炒三样

$20.00

Pumpkin with Tofu Skin 绵南瓜烧豆包

$19.00

traditional menu

chicken w. broccoli 芥蓝鸡

$18.00

beef w. broccoli芥蓝牛

$20.00

shrimp w. broccoli 芥蓝虾

$20.00

chicken w. vegetable 素菜鸡

$18.00

beef w. vegetable 蔬菜牛

$20.00

shrimp w. vegetable 蔬菜虾

$20.00

pork w. spicy garlic sauce 鱼香肉丝

$18.00

eggplant w. spicy garlic sauce 鱼香茄子

$17.00

basil eggplant 九层塔茄子煲

$17.00

kungpao chicken 宫保鸡丁

$18.00

kungpao beef 宫保牛

$20.00

kungpao shrimp 宫保虾

$20.00

General Tso's Chicken 左宗棠鸡

$18.00

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

$18.00

sesame chicken 芝麻鸡

$18.00

sweet & sour chicken 糖醋鸡

$19.00

tofu w. mix veggie 蔬菜豆腐

$17.00

shrimp w. lobster sauce 龙虾湖

$20.00

chicken w. spicy garlic sauce 鱼香鸡丝

$18.00

veggie spring roll 素春卷

$5.00

Mongolian beef 蒙古牛

$25.00

Mongolian chicken 蒙古雞

$19.00

Mongolian shrimp 蒙古虾

$21.00

Hunan chicken 湖南鸡

$18.00

Hunan beef 湖南牛

$20.00

Hunan shrimp 湖南虾

$20.00

Chicken with snow pea 雪豆鸡片

$18.00

shrimp with snow pea 雪豆虾

$20.00

Tofu w. broccoli 芥蓝豆腐

$17.00

Tofu with vegetable 蔬菜豆腐

$17.00

Stir-fried mixed vegetables 蒜炒时蔬

$17.00

Beef with mushrooms 蘑菇牛

$20.00

Shrimp with mushrooms 蘑菇虾

$20.00

Chicken with mushrooms 蘑菇鸡

$18.00