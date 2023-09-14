Restaurant info

Mama Chang is an upscale casual restaurant in Fairfax City, Virginia from legendary Chinese chef and restaurateur Peter Chang that celebrates the extensive culinary contributions of the Chang women including Peter’s grandmother, mother, wife and celebrated chef Lisa Chang, and daughter Lydia Chang. The menus place a heavy emphasis on Hunan, Szechuan, Hubei, and home-style Chinese cooking and recipes, many of which have remained in the Chang family for generations. Mama Chang is also a long-anticipated return to Chef Peter Chang's roots in Northern Virginia