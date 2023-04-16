Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mandi Cocina Mexicana

review star

No reviews yet

24179 State Highway 249

Tomball, TX 77375

Food Menu

Starters

Chicharrones

$4.00

Tajin, lime, Valentina

Queso

$7.00+

melted cheeses, pico

Guacamole

$9.00

avocado, pico, lime

Ceviche

$14.00

fish, shrimp, cucumber, avocado, pico, red onion, lime, Valentina

Queso Flameado

$13.00

jack, cheddar, white cheddar, poblanos, salsa, chorizo

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

roasted chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro

Antojitos

Sopecitos

$13.00+

refried beans, avocado, lettuce, crema, queso fresco, side of rice

Flautas

$15.00

roasted chicken, crema, queso fresco, lettuce, cabbage, pico, guacamole, side of rice and beans

Tostadas

$13.00+

beans, lettuce, crema, queso fresco, pico, side of rice

Fajita Bowl

$14.00+

rice, charro beans, pico, queso, shredded cheese, sour cream

Quesadilla

$10.00+

flour tortilla, shredded cheese, pico, sour cream, guacamole, side of rice and beans

Tacos

Pastor Tacos

$14.00

marinated pork, corn tortillas, pineapple, onions, cilantro, side of beans

Pescado Tacos

$14.00

seared fish, corn tortillas, cabbage, chipotle aioli, cucumber, pico, cilantro, side of beans

Lengua Tacos

$16.00

beef tongue, corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, side of beans

Camarones Tacos

$17.00

seasoned shrimp, corn tortillas, cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, pico, cilantro, side of beans

Tacos al Carbon

$14.00+

flour tortillas, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, side of rice and beans

Asada Tacos

Asada Tacos

$17.00

seared beef, corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, side of beans

Ribeye Tacos

$22.00

grilled ribeye, corn tortillas, guacamole, sauteed onions, cilantro, side of beans

Fajitas

Fajitas- 1/2 Pound

$19.00+

sauteed onions and bell peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tortillas, rice, beans

Fajitas- Full Pound

$37.00+

sauteed onions and bell peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tortillas, rice, beans

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00+

sauteed onions and bell peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tortillas, rice, beans

Ribeye Fajitas

$30.00

sauteed onions and bell peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tortillas, rice, beans

Alambre

$20.00

grilled chicken, fajita beef, chorizo, onions, portobello, bell peppers, melted cheese, tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, beans

El Jefe

$29.00

fajita beef, sauteed onions and bell peppers, melted cheese, toreados, tortillas, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, rice, beans

Pa Rematar

Chimichanga

$14.00+

flour tortilla, shredded cheese, queso, pico, rice, beans

Enchiladas de Camarones

$15.00

seasoned shrimp, corn tortillas, shredded cheese, red chile sauce, onion, bell pepper, cilantro, rice, avocado, sliced tomato

Enchiladas en Salsa Verde

$15.00

roasted chicken, corn tortillas, salsa verde, crema, queso fresco, avocado, red onion, rice, beans

Salsa Roja Enchiladas

$15.00

roasted chicken, corn tortillas, salsa roja, crema, queso fresco, avocado, red onion, rice, beans

Enmoladas

$18.00

roasted chicken, corn tortillas, salsa roja, crema, queso fresco, avocado, red onion, rice, beans

Chile Relleno

$18.00

roasted poblano, picadillo, Manchego cheese sauce, rice, beans

Pechuga de Pollo

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, sauteed veggies, rice, beans

Ensalada de la Granja

$14.00+

romaine, black beans, shredded cheese, roasted corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cilantro vinaigrette

Dessert

Chocolate Tres Leches

$9.00

chocolate sponge cake, chocolate mousse, three milks, fresh berries

Carlota

$8.00

light lime mousse, Maria's cookies, fresh blueberries

Family Packs

Date Night

$65.00+

queso, chips, salsa, fajitas for two, carlota or chocolate tres leches, two 16oz house margaritas

Fajitas & 'Ritas

$88.00+

2lbs of meat, sauteed onions, 12 tortillas, pint of rice, pint of beans, large salsa, 2 bags of chips, 1/2 gallon house margarita

Fajita Family Pack

$58.00+

2lbs of meat, sauteed onions, 12 tortillas, pint of rice, pint of beans, large salsa, 2 bags of chips

Enchilada Pack

$40.00+

roasted chicken, corn tortillas, salsa verde, crema, queso fresco, avocado, red onion, pint of rice, pint of beans, large salsa, 2 bags of chips

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Charro Beans

$3.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$6.00

Small Salsa

$1.00

Large Salsa

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Small Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Large Pico de Gallo

$4.00

Pickled Jalapeno

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Queso Fresco

$2.00

Side Manchego Sauce

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Toreados

$2.00

Tortillas

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00+

flour tortilla, shredded cheese, rice, beans

Arroz con Pollo

$7.00

grilled chicken breast, rice, beans

Hamburguesa

$8.00

ground beef patty, melted cheese, bun, french fries

Enfrijoladas

$5.00

corn tortillas, refried beans, crema, queso fresco, rice

Kid's Taco al Carbon

$6.00+

flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans

Kid's Enchilada

$7.00

roasted chicken, corn tortilla, queso, rice, beans

Brunch Menu

Brunch

Chilaquiles Mich

$16.00

chips, guajillo salsa, crema, queso fresco, over easy eggs, beef fajita, refried beans

Huevos Motulenos

$14.00

chips, scrambled eggs, salsa verde, pico, carnitas, queso fresco, crema, cilantro

Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

house-made carnitas, corn tortillas, pico, cilantro, charro beans

Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00

house-made barbacoa, corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco, charro beans

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

scrambled eggs, chorizo, ptatoes, shredded cheese, flour tortillas, fresh fruit

Adult Pancakes

$11.00

two pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs

Eggs (1)

$2.00

Eggs (2)

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

Pancake (1)

$2.00

Pancake (2)

$4.00

Kid's Chilaquiles

$5.00

chips, salsa verde, crema, queso fresco, scrambled eggs

Kid's Breakfast Taco

$5.00

flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, potatoes, shredded cheese, fresh fruit

Kid's Pancakes

$6.00

pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon

Drinks Menu

Margaritas TO-GO

House TO-GO

$11.00+

Golden TO-GO

$14.00+

Chambord TO-GO

$14.00+

Sangria Swirl TO-GO

$14.00+

Signature TO-GO

$19.00+

Beer-Rita TO-GO

$13.00+

Skinny TO-GO

$18.00+

Jamaica Margarita TO-GO

$15.00+

Lolita TO-GO

$46.00+

Lolita- 1/2 Gallon TO-GO

$91.00

Alcohol Free TO-GO

Coke TO-GO

$2.00

Diet Coke TO-GO

$2.00

Sprite TO-GO

$2.00

Dr. Pepper TO-GO

$2.00

Iced Tea TO-GO

$2.00

Iced Tea- 1/2 Gallon TO-GO

$10.00

Iced Tea- Full Gallon TO-GO

$15.00

Lemonade TO-GO

$2.00

Lemonade- 1/2 Gallon TO-GO

$12.00

Lemonade- Full Gallon TO-GO

$20.00

Root Beer TO-GO

$3.00

Topo Chico TO-GO

$3.00

Jamaica Water TO-GO

$3.00

Jamaica Water- 1/2 Gallon TO-GO

$15.00

Jamaica Water- Full Gallon TO-GO

$25.00

Mexican Coke TO-GO

$4.00

Coffee TO-GO

$3.00

Orange Juice TO-GO

$3.00

Tropical Punch TO-GO

$6.00

Tropical Punch- 1/2 Gallon TO-GO

$18.00

Tropical Punch- Full Gallon TO-GO

$34.00

NA Mexican Hurricane TO-GO

$6.00

NA Lolita TO-GO

$6.00

Lunch Menu

Weekday Lunch

Asada Street Tacos

$10.00

seared beef, corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, beans

Pastor Street Tacos

$9.00

marinated pork, corn tortillas, pineapple, onions, cilantro, beans

Lunch Enchiladas en Salsa Verde

$11.00

roasted chicken, corn tortillas, salsa verde, crema, queso fresco, avocado, red onion, rice, beans

Lunch Salsa Roja Enchiladas

$11.00

roasted chicken, corn tortillas, salsa roja, crema, queso fresco, avocado, red onion, rice, beans

Lunch Enmoladas

$14.00

roasted chicken, corn tortillas, salsa roja, crema, queso fresco, avocado, red onion, rice, beans

Lunch Fajitas

$15.00+

sauteed onions, tortillas, queso, lettuce, pico, rice, beans

Burrito

$12.00+

flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, avocado, sauteed veggies, pico, sour cream

Tacos Rojos

$13.00

corn tortillas, queso fresco, chorizo and potatoes, guajillo salsa, lettuce, crema, rice, beans

Soup & Salad

$10.00

roasted chicken, avocado, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro vinaigrette

Ensalada Tampiquena

$11.00

romaine, seared fish, purple cabbage, cucumber, pico, cilantro, chipotle aioli

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Restaurant

Location

24179 State Highway 249, Tomball, TX 77375

Directions

