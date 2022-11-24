American
Manor Line Market 401 E Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
401 E Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Hunter's Head Tavern - 9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA
4.0 • 743
9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA Upperville, VA 20184
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Front Royal
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Front Royal - Front Royal
4.8 • 174
18 High St Front Royal, VA 22630
View restaurant