Mexican & Tex-Mex

Maria's Mexican Grill Johns Island SC

review star

No reviews yet

2817 Maybank Hwy ste 7

Johns Island, SC 29455

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Cheese Quesadilla
Large Cheese Dip

Lunch

Speedy Gonzalez

$7.50

Lunch Special #2

$8.00

Lunch Special #3

$8.75

Lunch Special #4

$7.50

Lunch Special #5

$8.50

Lunch Special #6

$8.50

Lunch Special #7

$9.00

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.50

Lunch Maria’s Chicken Salad

$9.75

Lunch Cheese Steak Burrito

$9.50

Lunch Pork Burrito

$8.00

Lunch Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.25

Lunch Burrito Grande

$10.00

Lunch Trio Enchiladas

$10.00

Lunch Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.50

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.00

Lunch Fajitas

$10.00
Maria’s Bowl

Maria’s Bowl

$10.75

Huevos Al Gusto

$9.50

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.25

Large Cheese Dip

$9.25

Guacamole Dip

$6.50

Large Guacamole Dip

$12.00

Texas Dip

$13.00

Bean Dip

$7.00

Queso Fundido Dip

$10.50

Calamari

$12.75

Classic Nachos

$9.50

Maria’s Nachos

$12.00

Fajita Nachos

$13.00

Maria’s Sampler

$13.00

Traditional Ceviche

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Soups/Salads/Bowls

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.50
Maria’s Bowl

Maria’s Bowl

$10.75

Taco Salad

$10.00

Maria’s Chicken Salad

$12.00
Cancun Salad

Cancun Salad

$13.00

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Guacamole salad

$6.00

Sour Cream Saldad

$4.00

Sour Cream Guacamole Salad

$7.00

Fajita Salad

$8.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas (1)

$4.50

Enchiladas (2)

$8.00

Enchiladas (3)

$12.00
Trio Enchiladas

Trio Enchiladas

$13.50
Enchiladas Rancheras

Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.50

Enchilada Poblanas

$13.50

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.50

Enchiladas Santa Fe

$16.00

Burritos

Burrito (1)

$5.25

Burrito (2)

$9.50

Burritos Deluxe

$11.25

Cheese Steak Burritos

$13.50

Burritos Mexicanos

$13.00

Mucho Grande Burrito

$13.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.50

Fajitas Quesadilla

$13.00
Quesabirria (2)

Quesabirria (2)

$13.95

Two grilled corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and our famous tender beef brisket cooked in Mexican spices, served with a side of is own beef broth, lime, cilantro, onions, and salsa.

Quesabirria (3)

$19.95

Fajitas

Maria’s Fajitas For 1

$20.00

Steak Fajitas For 1

$16.00

Chicken Fajitas For 1

$15.00

Carnitas Fajitas For 1

$15.00

Chicken & Steak Fajitas For 1

$18.00

Shrimp Fajitas For 1

$17.00

Texas Fajitas For 1

$19.00

Fajitas del Mar For 1

$18.00

Veggie Fajitas For 1

$13.00

Maria's Fajitas For 2

$38.00

Steak Fajitas For 2

$30.00

Chicken Fajitas For 2

$28.00

Carnitas Fajitas For 2

$28.00

Chicken & Steak Fajitas For 2

$32.00

Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$32.00

Texas Fajitas For 2

$36.00

Fajitas Del Mar For 2

$34.00

Veggie Fasjitas For 2

$24.00

Steaks & Pork

Steak Ranchero

$15.50

Steak Mexicano

$15.50

Steak Jalisco

$15.50

Carne Asada

$15.50

Chile Verde

$14.50
Carnitas

Carnitas

$14.50

Chile Colorado

$15.50

Tacos

Classic Taco (1)

$3.25

Classic Tacos (2)

$6.00

Classic Tacos (3)

$8.75

Street Taco (1)

$5.00

Street Tacos (2)

$9.00

Street Tacos (3)

$14.00

Birria Taco (1)

$5.25

Birria taco (2)

$9.50

Birria Tacos (3)

$14.75

Portabella Taco (1)

$4.50

Portabella Tacos (2)

$8.00

Portabella Tacos (3)

$12.50

Fish Taco (1)

$5.50

Fish Tacos (2)

$10.00

Fish Tacos (3)

$15.50

Shrimp Tacos (1)

$5.75

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$10.50

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$16.25

Chicken

Pollo Asado

$14.50

Maria’s Chicken Special

$16.50

Pollo Ranchero

$16.00
Pollo ala Crema

Pollo ala Crema

$15.00

Pollo Fundido

$14.00

Arroz con Pollo

$13.50

Sopes

Sopes (1)

$6.00

Sopes (2)

$11.00

Sopes (3)

$15.00

Seafood

Arroz con Mariscos

$17.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.50

Camarones al Mojo

$15.50

Camarones Mexicanos

$16.00

Maria’s Shrimp Special

$16.00

Coctel de Camaron

$15.50

Seafood Chimichangas

$16.00
Tilapia & Shrimp Special

Tilapia & Shrimp Special

$16.95

House Specials

Molcajete Cielo, Mar Y Tierra

Molcajete Cielo, Mar Y Tierra

$40.00

Chimichangas

$12.50

Chilaquiles Verdes or Rojos

$13.50

Flautas

$13.00

Carne y Camaron

$18.50

Pollo con Camaron

$16.50

Pollo con Chorizo

$14.50

Special Rice

$13.00

Combinations

Make Your Combo Dinner

$11.75

Vegetarian Combo Dinner

$10.75

Desserts

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$6.00
Flan

Flan

$6.25

Mexican custard, You can get a plane or you can at with cream and a cherry

Churros with Ice Cream

$7.25

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

A La Carte

Chalupa

$3.50

Tamale

$3.50Out of stock

Tostada

$4.00

Tostaguac

$4.50

Poblano

$5.00

Sides

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Refried Beans

$2.50

Side Rice & Refried Beans

$5.00

Side Black Beans

$2.50

Side Rice & Black Beans

$5.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Jalapeño Side

$1.00

Tomato Side

$1.00

Cilantro Side

$1.00

Grilled Onions Side

$1.00

Raw Onions Side

$1.00

Mushrooms Side

$1.00

Scallops Side (6)

$7.00

Shrimp Side (6)

$6.00

Veggie Side

$4.00

Avocado Side

$3.50

French Fries Side

$3.00

Queso Fresco Side

$3.00

Broccoli Side

$2.00

Street Corn Side

$3.50

Chiles Toreados Side

$4.00

Side Order Steak

$6.00

Side Order Chicken

$6.00

Salsa Dip

$2.00+

Chips

$2.50+

Kids

Kids Meal

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mexican food Come in and enjoy!

2817 Maybank Hwy ste 7, Johns Island, SC 29455

