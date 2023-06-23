Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Wharf, DC

review star

No reviews yet

681 Water Street Southwest

Washington, DC 20024

Popular Items

Connecticut Roll

$21.00

Sweet lobster served warm with butter in our New England split-top roll

Classic Roll

$21.00

Sweet lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll

The Bar Harbor

$27.00

Your choice of lobster roll with 50% more lobster meat, including lobster tail

FOOD

Rolls

Classic Roll

$21.00

Sweet lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll

Connecticut Roll

$21.00

Sweet lobster served warm with butter in our New England split-top roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$21.00

Sweet lobster tossed in a creamy blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$21.00

Sweet lobster served with mayo, lemon butter, bacon, lettuce & tomato in our New England split-top roll

Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Gulf shrimp tossed in a creamy blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll

Garlic Butter Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Warm Gulf shrimp served warm with butter & garlic in our New England split-top roll

Crab Roll

$21.00

Maine Event

The Bar Harbor

$27.00

Your choice of lobster roll with 50% more lobster meat, including lobster tail

Salads & Sandwiches

Lobster Salad

$21.00

Sweet lobster served over fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Gulf shrimp served over fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Texas toast grilled perfectly with white cheddar cheese and sweet lobster meat

Side Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & goat cheese

Crab Salad

$21.00

Soups & Sides

Lobster Bisque

New England Clam Chowder

Potato Salad

$2.50

Potatoes tossed in a creamy dressing of mayo, Dijon mustard, and vinegar

Cape Cod Chips (plain, s/v, bbq)

$2.00

Choose from plain, salt and vinegar, or bbq (indicate choice in Special Instructions)

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Fresh, crunchy cabbage & carrots tossed in a creamy dressing

Tater Tots

$4.50

Crispy golden bite-sized potatoes seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices

Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.00

Nathan's Famous all-beef hot dog served on our signature New England split-top roll

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Buttery Texas Toast filled with creamy, melted American cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Pasta served in a sharp white cheddar cheese cream sauce

Dessert

Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Soft, chocolate cookie-cake sandwich with fluffy creme filling

DRINKS

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.50
Bottled Water

$2.00
Coke Can

$2.00
Diet Coke Can

$2.00
Sparkling Water (Perrier)

$3.00

Sm Sparkling Water

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.50
Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

CATERING ONLINE

CATERING PLATTERS

Please your guests with our lobster roll platters! Choose from several delicious styles: *Classic Lobster Roll: served chilled with mayo and lemon butter *Lobster Salad Roll: served chilled tossed in mayo, celery & lemon dressing *Lobster BLT Roll: lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato *Connecticut Roll: served warm, tossed in butter *Shrimp Roll: jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon dressing
Lobster Roll Platter

$240.00+

Our traditional catering roll is the Classic. If something else is desired, please specify quantity of each roll (Classic, Connecticut, Lobster Salad, BLT).

Shrimp Roll Platter

$150.00+

Mixed Rolls Platter

$198.00

Our traditional lobster roll for catering is the Classic. If something else is desired, please specify quantity of each roll (Classic, Connecticut, Lobster Salad, BLT)

SOUPS/SIDES

Cole Slaw (1lb) Serves 4-5

$6.00

Potato Salad (1lb) Serves 4-5

$6.00

Lobster Bisque (1 quart) Serves 4

$16.00

New England Clam Chowder (1 quart) Serves 4

$16.00

SALAD

Bring Mason's seafood salads to your event! Chilled lobster or jumbo shrimp over organic greens, tomatoes. Vegetarian option also available. Serves 10-15. **Please indicate House or Balsamic dressing (Ranch dressing also available for vegetarian)**

Lobster Salad Tray

$160.00

Shrimp Salad Tray

$100.00

Vegetarian (organic greens, tomatoes, Texas Toast croutons)

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

681 Water Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024

Directions

