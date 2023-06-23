Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Wharf, DC

CATERING PLATTERS

Please your guests with our lobster roll platters! Choose from several delicious styles: *Classic Lobster Roll: served chilled with mayo and lemon butter *Lobster Salad Roll: served chilled tossed in mayo, celery & lemon dressing *Lobster BLT Roll: lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato *Connecticut Roll: served warm, tossed in butter *Shrimp Roll: jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon dressing