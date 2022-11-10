Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

McArthur’s Brew House

27 Reviews

$

2721 Front St

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16 oz 4 Pack
St. Patty's Day TShirt
Cans of Homemade Rootbeer

16 Oz Can

16 oz Hillside Daze Blonde

16 oz Hillside Daze Blonde

$6.00

Classic and simple with no particularly dominating hop flavor or aroma but has a slight honey malt finish ABV 6%

16 oz Light & Hoppy Hazy IPA

$7.00
16 oz Pass the Sunscreen

16 oz Pass the Sunscreen

$6.50

ABV 4.3% made with water, barley, hops, and love

16 oz Scooter's Pumpkin Ale

16 oz Scooter's Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

16 oz Some Like It Hazy IPA

$7.25
16 oz Sour Cherry

16 oz Sour Cherry

$6.00

If you love Sour Patch Kids then you will love the lingering sweet and tart flavor of the cherries in this delicious beer ABV 6%

16 oz Sour Cranberry

16 oz Sour Cranberry

$6.00

Tastes like a spiked cranberry- the explosive fruit flavor shocks your taste buds and leaves them satisfied ABV 6%

16 oz Speedy Gonzales

16 oz Speedy Gonzales

$6.50

ABV 5% very light and easy to drink Mexican Lager with lime. Perfect smooth brew for the warmer weather

16 oz Sweet Cheeks

$7.00
16 oz Toffee Coffee

16 oz Toffee Coffee

$6.00

ABV 5.6%- Only 3 words are needed to describe this beer: SMOOTH, CREAMY, ROASTY. Our Coffer Porter

16 oz Waimea Woman IPA

16 oz Waimea Woman IPA

$7.50

West Coast IPA ABV 7.5% this sweet IPA is full of pleasant surprises, bursting with citrus fruit and pine

19 Oz Cans

19 oz Hillside Daze Blonde

19 oz Hillside Daze Blonde

$8.00

Little to no hop flavor or hop aroma with a slight honey malt finish. ABV 6%

19 oz Light & Hoppy Hazy IPA

$8.00
19 oz Pass the Sunscreen

19 oz Pass the Sunscreen

$8.00

ABV 4.3% made with water, barley, hops, and love

19 oz Scooter's Pumpkin Ale

19 oz Scooter's Pumpkin Ale

$8.00

19 oz Some Like It Hazy IPA

$8.25
19 oz Sour Cherry

19 oz Sour Cherry

$8.00

If you love Sour Patch kids then you will love the lingering sweet and tart flavor of the cherries in this delicious beer. ABV 6%

19 oz Sour Cranberry

19 oz Sour Cranberry

$8.00

Tastes like a spiked cranberry- the explosive fruit flavor shocks your taste buds and leaves them satisfied ABV 6%

19 oz Sweet Cheeks

$8.00
19 oz Toffee Coffee

19 oz Toffee Coffee

$8.00

ABV 5.6%- Only 3 words are needed to describe this beer: SMOOTH, CREAMY, ROASTY. Our Coffer Porter

16 Oz 4 Packs- Online Order

16 oz 4 Pack

16 oz 4 Pack

$20.00

16 Oz 6 Packs- Online Order

16 Oz 6 Pack

16 Oz 6 Pack

$30.00

MISC

Cans of Homemade Rootbeer

Cans of Homemade Rootbeer

$3.75
Fanny Pack

Fanny Pack

$20.00

The fanny pack is back in style! This polyester waist pack is constructed from polyester for lightness and flexibility, and with heavy vinyl backing for durability. It features 3 zippered compartments, and an adjustable poly-web waist strap with a plastic buckle.

Long- Tagabrew with Charm

Long- Tagabrew with Charm

$6.00

TAGABREW USA BREWERY TRAIL TagaBrew is a copper memory tag you collect as you brewery hop!

MBH Magnet

MBH Magnet

$2.00
MBH Signs

MBH Signs

$20.00
Patch

Patch

$3.75
Scottish Guy Pin

Scottish Guy Pin

$2.00
Short- Tagabrew

Short- Tagabrew

$2.00

TAGABREW USA BREWERY TRAIL TagaBrew is a copper memory tag you collect as you brewery hop!

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Book- Prohibition

Book- Prohibition

$22.00
Bandanas & Large Dog Bowls

Bandanas & Large Dog Bowls

$14.00
Bandanas & Small Dog Bowls

Bandanas & Small Dog Bowls

$10.00

Glassware

13 oz glass

13 oz glass

$4.00
16 oz pint

16 oz pint

$5.00
32 oz Growler Only

32 oz Growler Only

$5.00
4 oz glass

4 oz glass

$2.50
64 oz Growler Only

64 oz Growler Only

$8.00

Hats

Black Front/Gray Back

Black Front/Gray Back

$25.00
Gray Front/White Back

Gray Front/White Back

$25.00
Cardinal Front/White Back

Cardinal Front/White Back

$25.00

Shirts

Blue Short Sleeve w/ White Print

Blue Short Sleeve w/ White Print

$20.00

Front Left: Scottish Guy & Cuyahoga Falls OH Back: MBH

Salmon Short Sleeve w/ White Print

Salmon Short Sleeve w/ White Print

$20.00

Front Left: Scottish Guy & Cuyahoga Falls OH Back: MBH

Book Club

Book Club

$24.00

5 Year Anniversary Party

St. Patty's Day TShirt

St. Patty's Day TShirt

$15.00
5 Year Anniversary TShirt

5 Year Anniversary TShirt

$26.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2721 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Directions

Gallery
McArthur's Brew House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ohio Brewing Company
orange star3.7 • 704
2250 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Bell Tower Brewing Co. - 310 Park Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
310 Park Ave. Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
North Water Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
101 Crain Avenue Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle - Hudson
orange star4.3 • 1,055
11 Atterbury Blvd Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext
Missing Falls Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
540 S. Main St. Akron, OH 44311
View restaurantnext
Ignite Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
600 W. Tuscarawas Ave Barberton, OH 44203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cuyahoga Falls

Butcher & Sprout - Cuyahoga Falls
orange star4.5 • 2,979
1846 Front St Suite A Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
EuroGyro - Cuyahoga Falls
orange star4.3 • 1,902
2773 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,519
1909 Bailey Rd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Cashmere Cricket - 2235 Front St
orange star4.6 • 639
2235 Front St Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Pav's Creamery - CF
orange star4.6 • 512
2162 Front St Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
The Boulevard
orange star4.1 • 185
435 Chestnut Blvd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cuyahoga Falls
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston