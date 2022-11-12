Restaurant header imageView gallery

McDivot's Indoor Sports Pub

review star

No reviews yet

3390 SE Crossroads Dr

Grimes, IA 50111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

St. Andrews - Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage & bacon - 16"
Flagsticks - 4 Bavarian pretzel sticks with queso & mustard
B.Y.O.P - Build Your Own Pizza, $1 per veggie, $1.50 per meat - 12"

12" Pizza

Pinehurst - traditional red sauce with signature 3 cheese blend - 12"

$14.00

Torrey Pines - Traditional red sauce with onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives & diced tomatoes - 12"

$16.00

Princeville - Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pineapple & bacon bits - 12"

$16.00

Pebble Beach - BBQ sauce with sausage, onion and bacon - 12"

$16.00

Spanish Bay - Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, onion, green peppers & mushrooms - 12"

$18.00

Wolf Creek - BBQ sauce with pulled pork & onions - 12"

$18.00

St. Andrews - Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage & bacon - 12"

$17.00

Doral - Alfredo sauce with chicken & bacon - 12"

$18.00

B.Y.O.P - Build Your Own Pizza, $1 per veggie, $1.50 per meat - 12"

$14.00

Bacon Jalapeno Popper Pizza- 12"

$18.00

16" Pizza

Pinehurst - traditional red sauce with signature 3 cheese blend - 16"

$18.00

Torrey Pines - Traditional red sauce with onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives & diced tomatoes - 16"

$20.00

Pebble Beach - BBQ sauce with sausage, onion and bacon - 16"

$20.00

Princeville - Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pineapple & bacon bits - 16"

$20.00

Wolf Creek - BBQ sauce with pulled pork & onions - 16"

$22.00

Spanish Bay - Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, onion, green peppers & mushrooms - 16"

$22.00

St. Andrews - Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage & bacon - 16"

$22.00

Doral - Alfredo sauce with chicken & bacon - 16"

$22.00

B.Y.O.P. - Build Your Own Pizza; $1.00 per veggie, $1.50 per meat - 16"

$18.00

Bacon Japalpeno Popper Pizza- 16"

$24.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa - add toppings for $1 each

$6.00

Chips & Queso - add toppings for $1 each

$7.00

Fried Pickles - with ranch

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks - 6 sticks served with marinara sauce

$8.00

BBQ Sliders - 4 Hawaiian buns with BBQ sauce, pulled pork, queso, habanero honey, and jalapenos

$10.00

Philly Sliders - 4 Hawaiian buns with philly steak, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and provolone

$10.00

Italian Sliders - 4 Hawaiian buns with pepperoni, ham, salami, provolone, banana peppers

$10.00

Flagsticks - 4 Bavarian pretzel sticks with queso & mustard

$11.00

BBQ Pork Nachos - pulled pork, cheese sauce, jalapenos, drizzle of BBQ, topped with green onions & sour cream

$14.00

Plain Fries - Fries served with a side of ketchup

$4.00Out of stock

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

An indoor sports pub with 4 state of the art golf simulators, with 2 having a sports package of over 30 different sports. Come catch the game on one of our 13 TV's in our spacious bar area or enjoy the sun on our patio.

Location

3390 SE Crossroads Dr, Grimes, IA 50111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Huapango Mexican Restuarant - Grimes
orange star4.5 • 243
3600 Se Crossroads Dr Grimes, IA 50111
View restaurantnext
Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho - 3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F
orange star4.7 • 545
3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F Grimes, IA 50111
View restaurantnext
Wasabi - Johnston
orange starNo Reviews
8705 Chambery Blvd #700 Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
ShortE's BBQ - Johnston, IA
orange star4.6 • 456
8805 Chambery Blvd Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
Habanero - 6110 NW 86TH ST
orange starNo Reviews
6110 NW 86TH ST Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4810 86th Street Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grimes

Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho - 3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F
orange star4.7 • 545
3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F Grimes, IA 50111
View restaurantnext
El Huapango Mexican Restuarant - Grimes
orange star4.5 • 243
3600 Se Crossroads Dr Grimes, IA 50111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grimes
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston