Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mebane Crafted 119 W Clay st

review star

No reviews yet

119 W Clay st

Mebane, NC 27302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

CHIPS & DIP

CHIPS & DIP

$4.95

Choose one of the following: Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Queso, or Chorizo & Queso

DIRTY SOUTH NACHOS

$12.95
ELOTES

ELOTES

$4.95

Roasted corn on the cob brushed with mayo, rolled in cotija cheese, and dusted in cayenne-paprika

NACHOS

NACHOS

$11.95

Corn chips, queso, chorizo, black beans, chipotle-lime sour cream, pico de gallo, scallions, fresh jalapeño

STUFFED AVOCADO

STUFFED AVOCADO

$10.95

Grilled avocado half stuffed with chorizo, quest dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips

VEGAN NACHOS

$11.95

Corn chips, vegan queso, choice of vegan protein, black beans, Baja sauce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, scallions

VEGAN STUFFED AVOCADO

$10.95

Grilled avocado half stuffed with chofu, vegan queso dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips

BLUE PIGGIES

$7.95

BURGERS

CUBAN BURGER

$15.95

Beef burger, pulled pork, seared ham, dijon aioli, American cheese, pickled red onion, and pickles.

GREASY SPOON

GREASY SPOON

$14.95

Beef burger, American cheese, sliced onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house sauce

LASSO BURGER

$15.95

PLAIN BURGER

$12.95

Add toppings of your choice.

SMOKED GOAT

$15.95

Beef Burger, smoked goat cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and pepper jelly

THE ONE & ONLY

$14.95

Beef burger, spicy pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and caramelized onions

WHAT'S POPPIN'

WHAT'S POPPIN'

$14.95

Beef burger, jalapeño popper spread, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and fuego sauce.

EL VAQUERO

$14.95

SALAD

CRAFTED SALAD

CRAFTED SALAD

$7.95

Mixed greens, kimchi, citrus vinaigrette, mandarin oranges, guacamole, cotija cheese, and fried tortillas.

LA VACA ROJA

$16.95

TACOS

2 tacos and a side.

BAJA STYLE TACO

$13.95+

Cilantro, guacamole spread, chipotle-lime sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

BIG TRUCK TACO

BIG TRUCK TACO

$13.95

Pulled pork, Mac n' cheese, tobacco onions, scallions, and bacon BBQ sauce. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

BOWTIE TACO

BOWTIE TACO

$13.95

Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

CUBAN LINK TACO

$13.95

Pulled pork, ham, shredded cheese, pickles, dijon aioli, and pickled red onions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

FEDORA TACO

FEDORA TACO

$14.95

Blackened tuna seared rare, kimchi, shakalaka sauce, cilantro, and scallions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

FIXIE TACO

FIXIE TACO

$13.95

Braised beef, grilled pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce, coconut aioli, cilantro, and scallions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

HONKY TONK TACO

HONKY TONK TACO

$12.95

Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, lettuce, herb, and pickles. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

MESSENGER

$13.95
TRADITIONAL TACO

TRADITIONAL TACO

$12.95+

Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

USA STYLE TACO

USA STYLE TACO

$12.95+

Shredded lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

WAYFARER TACO

WAYFARER TACO

$14.95

Bulgogi short rib, white rice, Korean red sauce, shakalaka sauce, kimchi, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

SINGLE TACO

BIG TRUCK TACO

BIG TRUCK TACO

$5.95

Pulled pork, Mac n' cheese, tobacco onions, scallions, and bacon BBQ sauce. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

BOWTIE TACO

BOWTIE TACO

$4.95

Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

CUBAN LINK TACO

$4.95

Pulled pork, ham, shredded cheese, pickles, dijon aioli, and pickled red onions. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

FEDORA TACO

$5.95

Blackened tuna seared rare, kimchi, shakalaka sauce, cilantro, and scallions. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

WAYFARER TACO

WAYFARER TACO

$5.95

Bulgogi short rib, white rice, Korean red sauce, shakalaka sauce, kimchi, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

HONKY TONK TACO

HONKY TONK TACO

$4.95

Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, lettuce, herb, and pickles. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

FIXIE TACO

FIXIE TACO

$5.95

Braised beef, grilled pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce, coconut aioli, cilantro, and scallions. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

BAJA STYLE TACO

$5.95+

Cilantro, guacamole spread, chipotle-lime sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

USA STYLE TACO

USA STYLE TACO

$5.95+

Shredded lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

TRADITIONAL TACO

TRADITIONAL TACO

$5.95+

Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

SINGLE MESSENGER

$5.95

Single Carne Asada

$5.00

SIDES

Flour Chip Refill

$1.00

Corn Chip Refill

$1.00
Flour Chip & Guac

Flour Chip & Guac

$5.95

Freshly made daily with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, garlic, lime and spices.

Flour Chip & Pico

Flour Chip & Pico

$3.95

Freshly made daily with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, garlic, lime, and spices.

Flour Chip & Queso

Flour Chip & Queso

$5.95

A variety of cheeses melted with cream, pico de gallo, and spices.

Flour Chip & Vegan Queso

$5.95

A house made vegan cheese dip.

Corn Chip & Pico

$5.95
Corn Chip & Guac

Corn Chip & Guac

$5.95

Freshly made daily with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, garlic, lime, and spices.

Corn Chip & Queso

Corn Chip & Queso

$5.95

A variety of cheeses melted with cream, pico de gallo, and spices.

Corn Chip & Vegan Queso

$5.95

A house made vegan cheese dip.

Black Beans

$3.95

Cumin spiced black beans.

Collards

$4.95

Collard greens cooked with duck fat, bacon, and onion.

FF

$3.95

Jasmine Rice

$2.95

Steamed white rice.

Pimento Mac

$4.95

Our house made pimento cheese, cream, and elbow noodles.

Side Salad

$3.95

Mixed greens, kimchi, and citrus vinaigrette.

SWT Fries

$4.95

GUAC SIDE NO CHIPS

$2.95

QUESO SIDE NO CHIPS

$2.95

PICO SIDE NO CHIPS

$2.95

Queso Pint

$9.95

Guac Pint

$9.95

Pico Pint

$7.95

Rice Pudding

$5.95

Empanadas

$5.95Out of stock

Flan

$3.95

QUESADILLAS

KIDS CHZDILLA

$4.95

Half size grilled tortilla and cheese.

KIDS MACDILLA

$5.95

Half size grilled tortilla, cheese, and Mac n' cheese.

ADULT CHZDILLA

$6.95

Full size grilled tortilla and cheese.

ADULT MACDILLA

$7.95

Full size grilled tortilla, cheese, and Mac n' cheese.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

TACOS :: BURGERS :: CRAFT BEER In the heart of Downtown Mebane

Location

119 W Clay st, Mebane, NC 27302

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bright Penny Brewing Co. - 107 N. Seventh St.
orange starNo Reviews
107 N. Seventh St. Mebane, NC 27302
View restaurantnext
The Habit Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
100 Millstead Dr Mebane, NC 27302
View restaurantnext
PIZZA CORNICIONE
orange starNo Reviews
230 S. Nash St. Hillsborough, NC 27278
View restaurantnext
Burlington Beer Works
orange star4.8 • 1,425
103 East Front Street Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Valerio's Italian Restaurant - 120 E Front St
orange star4.5 • 139
120 E Front St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
The Nomad
orange starNo Reviews
122 King Street Hillsborough, NC 27278
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mebane
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston