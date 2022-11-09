Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Pizza

Meld Kitchen - Bentonville

review star

No reviews yet

1120 South Walton Blvd.

Suite 152

Bentonville, AR 72712

Order Again

Popular Items

TURKEY BACON CHEDDAR
GREEK
Pesto Grilled Cheese

Dip and Eat

Artichoke Dip

$8.50

Hummus Dip

$8.50

CHIPS + SALSA

$3.25

Kids Hummus With Veggies

$4.99

Side Pita

$2.00

Soup

Bowl Tomato Basil

$5.50

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$5.50

Cup Of Tomato

$3.50

Cup Of Soup Du Jour

$3.25

Light Eats

Southern Chicken Salad

$11.95

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$11.25

Steak Salad

$13.25

Traditional Sweet Potato

$7.95

Mexican Caesar Salad

$11.95

Taco Salad Sweet Potato

$10.85

Spiced Chx Sweet Potato

$10.45

Folded Sandwiches

GREEK

$11.65

CATCH

$11.65

BIG BEEF

$11.65

MEDITERRANEAN

$11.65

VEGGIE

$10.50

TURKEY BACON CHEDDAR

$11.65

THE ROCKET

$11.65

SPINACH CHICKEN ARTICHOKE

$11.65

CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH

$11.65

Chx Bacon Ranch

$11.65Out of stock

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$9.95

Veggie Tacos

$8.50

Chicken Tacos

$9.50

Mushroom Carnitas

$9.25

Frijoles Negros

$8.75

Steak Tacos

$12.25

Buffalo Chx Tacos

$9.50Out of stock

Sweet Chili Pork Tacos

$10.50Out of stock

Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.95

Grilled Vegetable Pizza 12"

$15.25

Steak Pizza 12"

$18.50

Tuscan Salami

$15.95

Margarita Pizza

$14.95

Cheese Pizza 12"

$12.95

Tocino Dulce

$18.25

Personal Alfredo Pizza

$10.95Out of stock

Burgers

Angus Burger

$10.95

Turkey Burger

$9.95

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$8.75

KIDS BURGER

$4.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.74

Carlitos Way Burger

$8.95

Blackened Angus Burger Special

$10.95Out of stock

Drinks

Can Coke

$2.49

Can Diet Coke

$2.49

Can Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Can Dr Pepper

$2.49

Coffee / Hot Tea

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Grapefruit Spritzer

$2.75Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.25

COKE ZERO

$2.00

Peach Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.49

16 Oz China Mist Tea

$2.85

16oz Reg Tea

$2.49

24oz Reg Tea

$2.99

24oz 1/2&1/2 Reg Tea

$2.99

16oz Texas Sweet Tea

$2.49

24oz China Mist

$3.75

16 Oz Reg Tea

$2.49

16oz 1/2 &1/2 Tea

$2.99

24oz Texas Sweet Reg Tea

$2.99

24oz Texas Sweet Tea

$2.99

Cucumber Water

$0.50

16 Oz 1/2&1/2 Tea

$2.49

24oz 1/2&1/2 Tea

$2.99

Mex Coke

$2.50

Ala Carte

Extra 2oz Dressing

$0.50

Side Chips

$1.75

Extra Steak

$3.75

Extra 4oz Dressing

$1.00

2 Eggs

$4.00Out of stock

Side Of Coleslaw

$1.75

EXTRA CHICKEN

$3.50

Angus Beef Patty

$4.50

SIDE SALAD

$3.75

EXTRA FISH

$3.75

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Chick/cheese quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Kids Chz Pizza

$4.99

1 QUART SOUP

$9.75

Add Pickle

Crostini

$0.20

Bruschetta

$9.50Out of stock

Specials

Chicken Bowl

$11.75Out of stock

Teriyaki Chx Rice Bowl

$11.50Out of stock

Fall Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Quinoa Bowl

$10.25Out of stock

Breakfast Tacos

$12.95Out of stock

Ceviche A la Miguel

$11.95Out of stock

Broccoli Mixed Greens Fruit Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Desserts

Salted Caramel White Choc. W Almond

$2.85

Choc Chip

$2.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$1.50

Bar Menu

Artichoke Dip

$8.50

Jalapeno Poppers w/ Ranch

$8.50Out of stock

Guacamole & Chips

$8.95

Dry Rub Wings w/ Bleu Cheese & Carrots

$10.25Out of stock

Angus Burger

$10.95

Steak Pizza 12"

$18.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.95

Queso

$4.95Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

***Due to increasing requests for large orders, any orders over 5 must be called in. We are a small restaurant and want to ensure we provide the best product and service to meet your needs. Thank you for your understanding! Call 479-845-4640 for large orders!*****.

Website

Location

1120 South Walton Blvd., Suite 152, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

Gallery
Meld Kitchen image
Meld Kitchen image
Meld Kitchen image

