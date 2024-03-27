Melty Lehi
2851 West Club House Drive
Lehi, UT 84043
Food
Melts
- Spicy Chicken Melt$8.49
ON SPECIAL FOR $7.99! - Crispy chicken breast, Melty Bam! sauce, provolone, pepper jack, and sliced pickles on a soft brioche bun.
- Four Cheese$6.49
A perfectly cheesy blend of provolone, fontina, havarti, and cheddar cheeses.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$3.49
Just like they like it—buttered French bread, cheddar and American cheese.
- BBQ Brisket Melt$10.79
Smoky burnt ends brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, carmelized onions, and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.
- Fajita Melt$9.99
Tender beef, fire roasted peppers and onions, jalapeños, havarti and pepper jack.
- French Dip$9.29
Tender pot roast, red onions, smoked cheddar and fontina served with a savory au jus.
- Ham & Swiss$8.29
Tender ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomatoes and red onions.
- Melty Burger$9.99
Certified Black Angus beef, grilled onions, provolone, cheddar, and Melty sauce on a brioche bun.
- Chipotle Jalapeño Cheddar Burger$10.99
Certified Black Angus beef, cheddar and pepper jack, fresh jalapeños, red onions, and smoky chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
- Patty Melt$10.49
ON SPECIAL THIS MONTH — REGULARLY $10.49! Certified Black Angus Beef patty, caramelized onions, cheddar, Swiss, Melty sauce and chipotle mayo.
- Chicken Avocado$9.99
Pepper jack, Swiss, roasted chicken, red onions, tomatoes, avocado spread, and mayo.
- Chicken Parmesan$9.99
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken tenders, Rustica sauce, savory spices and a Parmesan crust.
- Crispy Chicken Melt$8.99
Crispy chicken breast, Melty sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and sliced pickles on a soft brioche bun.
- Turkey Bacon$9.99
Cheddar and havarti cheeses, roasted turkey, and bacon.
- Caprese$7.49
Fresh and whole milk mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic glaze with Parmesan crust.
- Jalapeño Popper$7.89
Aged cheddar, pepper jack, cream cheese, fresh jalapeños.