Merkado - Frisco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8320 Hwy 121, Frisco, TX 75034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
No Reviews
2809 Preston Rd #1200 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurant