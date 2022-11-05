Restaurant header imageView gallery

Merkado - Frisco

8320 Hwy 121

Frisco, TX 75034

Order Again

Popular Items

TORTILLA SOUP
MOLE HOUSE SPECIALTY
NACHOS

STARTERS

CHILE CON QUESO ADOBADO

CHILE CON QUESO ADOBADO

$10.00+

A BLEND OF WHITE QUESOS WITH ROASTED PASILLA SAUCE, PICO DE GALLO, DRIZZLED WITH MOLE SAUCE.

GUACAMOLE EXQUISITO

GUACAMOLE EXQUISITO

$11.00

FRESH HASS AVOCADOS WITH TOMATILLO-PICO, CHARRED GREEN PEPPERS, QUESO ANEJO, SERVED WITH TOSTADAS AND CHICHARRONES.

GUAC EXQUISITO & QUESO ADOBO COMBO

GUAC EXQUISITO & QUESO ADOBO COMBO

$16.00

CUP OF CHILE CON QUESO ADOBADO AND MERKADO GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH TOSTADAS AND CHICHARRONES.

MERKADO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

MERKADO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

KEY LIME MARINATED SHRIMP SERVED IN OUR COCKTAIL SAUCE, WITH FRESH ONIONS, CILANTRO, AND HASS AVOCADO.

QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO

$15.00

OAXACA CHEESE FONDUE WITH CHERRY TOMATOES, HOUSE MADE CHORIZO, AND GRILLED GREEN ONION. SERVED WITH FRESH FLOUR TORTILLAS.

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$16.00+

LIME MARINATED WHITE FISH OR FRESH SHRIMP MIXED WITH AVOCADO HASS, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED PICKLED ONIONS, FRESH CUCUMBER AND GREEN OLIVES.

PLATANOS MACHOS TWO WAYS

PLATANOS MACHOS TWO WAYS

$15.00

CRISPY FRIED PLATANOS VERDES AND PLATANOS MADUROS, SERVED WITH TOMATILLO JAM AND CHIPOTLE AIOLI.

SUPER PLATTER MIX

SUPER PLATTER MIX

$20.00

CARNITAS BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$15.00

NACHOS & QUESADILLAS

NACHOS

$16.00+

NACHOS WITH BLACK REFRIED BEANS , THREE MIX CHEESE, DRIZZLE WITH CREMA MEXICANA, JALAPENOS, PICO AND GUACAMOLE.

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLAS

$16.00+

MONTERREY JACK CHEESE, DRIZZLE WITH CREMA MEXICANA, SERVED WITH PICO AND GUACAMOLE.

MADRE TIERRA QUESADILLAS

$16.00+

SOUPS & SALADS

MERKADO HOUSE SALAD

$11.00+

MIXED GREENS WITH CHERRY TOMATOES, JICAMA, FRESH CUCUMBER, CHILI CROUTONS. SERVED WITH SPICY LIME VINAIGRETTE.

MERKADO CEASAR SALAD

$11.00+
TORTILLA SOUP

TORTILLA SOUP

$12.00+

WITH EARTHY CHUNKY VEGETABLES, SHREDDED ROASTED CHICKEN, AVOCADO, TORTILLA STRIPS, AND QUESO FRESCO.

POZOLE VERDE

POZOLE VERDE

$12.00+

TOMATILLO BRAISED CHICKEN AND ROASTED PORK, WHITE HOMINY, RADISH, BIBB CABBAGE, AVOCADO, AND TORTILLA STRIPS.

VIVA TEX MEX

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$17.00+

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$17.00+
BEEF ENCHILADAS

BEEF ENCHILADAS

$17.00+

BEEF & CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$17.00+

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS

$18.00+

FILLED WITH JACK CHEESE AND SPINACH, COVERED WITH RANCHERO SAUCE, ROASTED VEGETABLES AND MORE CHEESE.

TACO STAND

TACO AL PASTOR

TACO AL PASTOR

$19.00

MARINATED PORK, ROASTED PINEAPPLE, AND SAUTEED ONIONS.

TACO ASADA

TACO ASADA

$21.00

BEEF SKIRT STEAK WITH SMOKED BIBB LETTUCE.

TACO CAMARON

TACO CAMARON

$20.00

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP, AVOCADO, ONIONS, AND ADOBO AIOLI.

TACO CHEESY BIRRIA

TACO CHEESY BIRRIA

$21.00

CHEESE CRUSTED GRILLED TACO WITH SLOW ROASTED BARBACOA WITH A SIDE OF CONSOMME.

TACO CARNITAS

$18.00

PORK CONFIT WITH ARUGULA, ONIONS, AND CHICHARRON ADOBO AIOLI.

TACO COCHINITA PIBIL

$18.00

SLOW ROASTED PORK SHOULDER BRAISED IN ACHIOTE PASTE WITH RED PICKLED ONIONS.

TACO LEMON SPICY CHICKEN

TACO LEMON SPICY CHICKEN

$18.00

LIME-CHILI MARINATED ROASTED CHICKEN WITH CORN RELISH.

FISH TACOS

$18.00+

FAJITAS DEL MERKADO

ALL FAJITAS ARE SERVED WITH MEXICAN RICE AND CHARRO BEAN SOUP, WITH GUACAMOLE PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM. SERVED WITH FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS.

FAJITA CHICKEN

$22.00
FAJITA BEEF SKIRT

FAJITA BEEF SKIRT

$25.00
FAJ BEEF & CHICKEN COMBINATION

FAJ BEEF & CHICKEN COMBINATION

$26.00

FAJ SHRIMP ADOBADO

$25.00

PARRILLADA DEL MERKADO FOR 2

$54.00

MERKADO CHEF SPECIAL

POLLO MILANESA

POLLO MILANESA

$25.00

PAN SEARED BREADED CHICKEN, COVERED WITH PIPIAN SAUCE. SERVED WITH ARROZ BLANCO AND FENNEL AVOCADO SALAD.

MOLE HOUSE SPECIALTY

MOLE HOUSE SPECIALTY

$25.00

ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST ON A BED OF OUR HOUSE MOLE SAUCE, SERVED WITH ARROZ BLANCO, PLANTAINS AND BLACK REFRIED BEANS.

CAMARONES A LA VERACRUZANA

$29.00

HONEY-TEQUILA SEARED SHRIMP, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, GREEN OLIVES, WITH WHITE RICE AND ROASTED FRENCH BAGUETTE.

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON

$24.00

STUFFED WITH RICOTTA AND SPINACH FILLING, COVERED WITH VERACRUZ SAUCE, GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP AND AVOCADO HASS. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE AND BLACK BEAN REFRITOS.

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$38.00

PREMIUM RIBEYE STEAK EPAZOTE MARINATED, CHARRED MEXICAN GREEN ONIONS, AND PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH BAKED POTATO, GRILLED CHORIZO, AND CHARRO BEANS.

CARNE ASADA WITH 3 SHRIMP

$44.99
POLLO PARRILLA DE LA TIERRA

POLLO PARRILLA DE LA TIERRA

$24.00

LIME-ADOBO MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN COVERED WITH PAN SEARED MUSHROOMS MIXED WITH FAJITA ONIONS, AND POBLANO PEPPERS. SERVED WITH BORRACHO BEANS AND MEXICAN RICE.

ROASTED SALMON

$31.00

Slightly Blackened Pan-roasted Atlantic Salmon with Lemon-Butter Ancho Sauce. Served on a Bed of Roasted Corn Garlic Mash Potatoes and Fennel Avocado Salad.

MKo MAR Y TIERRA

$34.00

14OZ RIBEYE

$45.00

14OZ A LA CREME RIBEYE

$45.00

32OZ MKO TOMAHAWK

$65.00

POSTRES

HOUSE TRES LECHES

$11.00

FLAN NAPOLITANO

$11.00

CHURROS

$11.00

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$9.00

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$9.00

KIDS BEEF ENCHILADAS

$9.00

LA PELOTA TACOS

$9.00

LA LOTERIA QUESADILLAS

$9.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

KIDS BURRITO

$9.00

MATADOR SIDES

SEASONAL GRILLED VEGGIES

$7.00

BOWL OF CHARROS

$6.00

Pinto Beans, Bacon, Epazote Pico

CHILES TOREADOS

$5.00

Roasted Chiles.

ESQUITES

$7.00

RICE AND REFRIED BEANS

$6.00

Chayote, Peas, Carrots, Egg, Chile Butter

ELOTE

$8.00

Traditional Street Stand with Mayo, Cotija and Chili.

Mk BAKED POTATO

$9.00

CHICHARRONES

$4.00

PROTEIN ADD ONS

CHICKEN

$6.00

TENDERLOIN

$8.00

SHRIMP

$6.99

GRILLED CHORIZO

$6.00

SALMON

$9.00
All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

8320 Hwy 121, Frisco, TX 75034

