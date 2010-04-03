Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meyers Manx
6060 Wilshire Boulevard









Order Again

Popular Items

Cappuccino
English Breakfast

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Walnut Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin - Gluten Free

$5.00Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Cranberry Scone

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Morning Glory Muffin - Vegan

$4.50Out of stock

Ricotta Cake - Gluten Free

$6.50

Strawberry Almond Crumb Danish

$6.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Chocolate Chunk

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cranberry

$5.00

Peanut Butter

$5.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$5.00

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Olé

$4.75

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milk - 8oz

$3.00

Pour Over

$5.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$3.25

Espresso Tonic

$5.50

Flat White

$4.75

Latte

$5.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Mocha

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

Soft Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea Drinks

Blueberry Rooibos

$4.75

Chai Latte

$5.00

English Breakfast

$4.75

Jasmine Green

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Grab & Go Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Blueberry Acai - Lemon Perfect

$3.00Out of stock

Chiki Chiki Boom - Classic Lemon

$4.00

Chiki Chiki Boom - Strawberry Lemon

$4.00

Coconut Mocha - Super Coffee

$6.00

Dragon Fruit Mango - Lemon Perfect

$3.00Out of stock

French Vanilla - Super Coffee

$6.00

Green Tea Grapefruit - SkinTē

$4.00

Hibiscus Vanilla - SkinTē

$4.00

Just Lemon - Lemon Perfect

$3.00

Just Water

$2.00

Lemon Lime - SkinTē

$4.00

Mango Passion Fruit - Lemon Perfect

$3.00

Not Milk - NotCo

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Peach Raspberry - Lemon Perfect

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Coconut - Lemon Perfect

$3.00

Sweet Cream - Super Coffee

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

White Tea Ginger - SkinTē

$4.00

Retail

Blackberry Vinegar

$35.00

Flamingo Estates Blackberry Vinegar

Body Lotion

$70.00

Flamingo Estate Body Lotion

Body Wash

$44.00

Flamingo Estate Body Wash

Candle

$50.00

Flamingo Estate Candle... Adriatic Muscatel Sage or Climbing Tuscan Rosemary

Chipotle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$60.00

Flamingo Estates Chipotle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chocolate

$12.00

Flamingo Estate Chocolate... Juniper Berry Rose Hips Cacao Nibs Smoked Sea Salt, Oak Smoked Sundried Dark Crystal Atlantic Sea Salt, White Cherry Coffee Bean Cacao Nibs Smoked Sea Salt, Black Mission Fig Tuscan Orchard Rosemary

Conditioner

$40.00

Flamingo Estate Hair Conditioner

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$39.00

Flamingo Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Hand Soap

$44.00

Flamingo Estate Hand Soap

Morita Chile Honey

$46.00

Flamingo Estate Morita Chile Honey

Native Wildflower Honey

$37.00

Flamingo Estate Native Wildflower Honey

Shampoo

$40.00

Flamingo Estate Shampoo

Winter Harvest Persimmon Vinegar

$30.00

Flamingo Estate Winter Harvest Persimmon Vinegar

Tea

$22.00

Good Pharma... No Worries Resilience Rest Assured Brain Grain

Beanie

$25.00

Meyers Manx Beanie

Hat

$34.00

Meyers Manx Hat

Hoodie

$50.00

Meyers Manx Hoodie

Keychain

$12.00

Meyers Manx Keychain

Long Sleeve Tee

$24.00

Meyers Manx Long Sleeve Tee

Mens Tee

$35.00

Meyers Manx Café Tee

Model Car

$50.00

Meyers Manx Model Car

Pullover Sweatshirt

$65.00

Meyers Manx Pullover Sweatshirt

Sweat Pants

$72.00

Meyers Manx Sweat Pants

Water Bottle

$25.00

Meyers Manx Nalgene Water Bottle

Womens Tee

$30.00

Meyers Manx Café Tee

9.8oz

$7.00

Gift Pack

$25.00

12oz Single Origin

$22.00

12oz Decaf

$22.00

12oz Espresso Blend

$22.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy our full service cafe and restaurant located in the Petersen Automotive Museum, and inspired by the legendary Meyers Manx Dune Buggy.

6060 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036

