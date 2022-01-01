Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michis 564 South Chambers Road

564 South Chambers Road

Aurora, CO 80011

564 South Chambers Road

Order Again

Botanas Calientes

Sopa Preparada

$10.00

Dorinachos

$9.50

Elote en vaso

$8.50+

Elote Entero

$7.00+

Elote Chorriado

$8.50+

Churro

$1.99

Nachos

$5.50

Nachos con TODO llevan Queso Jalapenos Crema agria Queso parmesano

Botanas Frias

Piña Loca

$12.00
Tostilocos

Tostilocos

$8.00
Coctel de Fruta

Coctel de Fruta

$7.00

Mangonada

$9.00

Chilindrina

$12.00

Duros Ruedita

$5.50

Pepinos locos

$9.50

Vaso de Mango

$8.50

Papitas

Papitas locas (chile y limon)

$5.00

Bolsa de papitas Queso y jalapeño

$7.00

Bolsa de papitas sola

$3.00

Malteadas

Gansito

$9.50

Oreo

$9.50

S'mores

$9.50

Mazapán

$9.50

Ferrero

$9.50

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.00+

Agua de Frutas

$4.00+

Agua cremosa

$4.00+

Pepino Y Limon

$4.00

Agua preparada chamoy y tajin

$4.75+

Botellas

Jarritos

$3.00

Coca

$3.00

Botella

$3.00

Mini Mexican coca

$1.50

Botes y jugitos

Arizona

$3.50

Kids choc milk

$2.00

Kids juice

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Coco

$3.00

Energy drink

$4.00

Bebidas calientes

Champurrado

$7.00

Atole

$6.00

Cafe

$3.00

Cafe con canela

$3.50

Crepa

Mas buena crepe

Mas buena crepe

$10.00

1 filling 2 fruit options 1 scoop ice cream 1 drizzle powdered sugar

Basic crepe

$7.50

incluye solo una option de relleno comes with 1 choice of filling

Crepa fruta no nieve

$8.00

Cones

Cake cone 1 scoop

Cake cone 1 scoop

$3.50

Comes with 2 scoops Incluye 2 bolas de nieve

3 scoop Waffle cone

3 scoop Waffle cone

$5.75

3 scoops any flavors 3 bolas de nieve( cualquier sabor)

Specialty Cone

Specialty Cone

$6.00

Large chocolate dipped cone with 3 scoops of ice cream cone especial con 3 bolas de nieve

2 scoop waffle cone

$5.00

SugarCone 1 scoop

$3.50

Sugar cone 2 scoops

$4.50

Cake cone 2 scoops

$4.50

Waffle cone 1 scoop

$4.25

Cups

Kids cup

$2.00

1 big scoop

Medium cup

$4.00

2 scoops

Large cup

$5.00

3 scoops

Postres con nieve

Escamocha

$9.00
Bionico

Bionico

$8.00
Waffle

Waffle

$10.50

2 de nieve 2 de frutas 1 drizzle whip cream

Concha

$7.00

1 de nieve 1 de nuez /sprinkles 1 drizzle

3 Marias

3 Marias

$8.50

3 scoops of ice cream 3 cookies choice of drizzle 1 topping whip cream 1 cherry

Churro Split

$9.50

Banana Split

$7.75
Malteada

Malteada

$7.50+

Paletas de leche

Nuez

$2.50

Fresa

$2.50

Coco

$2.50

Chicle

$2.50

Cremosa con fruta

$2.75

Paletas de agua

Con fruta

$2.50

Solo de hielo

$1.99

Escimales

De Nuez

$4.50

De coco

$4.50

Sprinkles

$4.50

Paleta preparada

Mango

Mango

$3.99

Pepino

$3.99

Sandia

$3.99

Paleta de agua con chamoy, dulce tamarindo, gomitas y tajin.

Postres

Ensalada de Manzana

$7.50

Fresas con Crema

$8.00
Choco Flan

Choco Flan

$4.00
Flan

Flan

$3.50

Choco fresas

$7.00
Coctel de fruta

Coctel de fruta

$7.00
Cheese cake

Cheese cake

$3.50

Cherry Choco drizzle Whip cream (optional)

Vaso gelatina

Vaso gelatina

$4.00

Chocobana

$3.50

Arros con leche

Ice snacks

Paleta Michoacana

$3.00

Sonic/ Tweetie

$3.00

Dulce

Cono sorpresa

Cono sorpresa

$4.00
Paleta payaso

Paleta payaso

$2.00
Machina chicle

Machina chicle

$2.00

Mazapan 3 por $1

$1.00

Lucas

$1.00

Bubu Lubu 1$

$1.00
Monkey

Monkey

$3.00

Duvalin 3 por 1

$1.00

Pelon

$1.00

Con lechera

Fresa

$6.00

Pina colada

$6.50

Mango

$6.00

Fruta natural

Tamarindo

$5.50

Limon

$5.50

Fresa

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Diablito

$6.50

Tortas y mas

Torta Jamon

$8.00

Torts asada

$9.00

Torta pollo

$8.50

Ceviche

$10.00

Chili cheese fries

$8.00

Cheese fries

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Ice cream and Mexican snacks

564 South Chambers Road, Aurora, CO 80011

Directions

