Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes Cedar Park

review star

No reviews yet

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd.

Building AC Suite 100

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

General Store

Mask

$15.00

A1 Sauce

$2.00

American Cheese 20 Slices

$3.00

Avocados

$1.00

Big Red 4 Pk

$3.00

Chocolate Bunny

$2.50

Dill Pickles Tub

$9.00

Disposable Gloves

$6.00

Dublin Dr Pepper 6 Pk

$8.00

Ground Beef 2 lb

$10.00

Hamburger buns 12 Pk

$3.00

Hand Sanitizer

$10.50

Heinz 57

$2.00

Hellmans Mayo Tub

$16.00

IBC Cream Soda 4 Pk

$3.00

IBC Root Beer 4 Pk

$3.00

Jalapeno Jar

$5.50

Kendra Scott Earrings

$60.00

Kendra Scott Necklace

$70.00

Ketchup

$2.00

Lammes Candies

$15.00

Lawrys

$3.00

Lemons 4 Pk

$1.00

Limes 4 Pk

$1.00

Mustard Tub

$5.00

Onions

$1.00

Paper Towel Roll

$2.00

Pepper

$3.95

Pom Single Toilet Paper

$0.75

Potatoes

$0.60

Raw Bacon 2 lb

$9.00

Salt

$3.95

Tabasco

$2.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Burgers & Chicken

1/2 lb Burger

$6.99

1/4 lb Burger

$4.79

1/2 lb Cheese Burger

$7.99

1/4 lb Cheese Burger

$5.29

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Fries and Onion Rings

Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries

$2.59

Onion Rings

$3.19

Fring

$2.89

House Chips

$1.69

Chips

$1.09

Shakes & Drinks

Milk 12oz

$0.69

22oz Fountain Drink

$2.39

12oz Chocolate Shake

$3.49

12oz Vanilla Shake

$3.49

12oz Strawberry Shake

$3.49

12oz Caramel Shake

$3.49

12oz Lemonade Shake

$3.49

12oz Promo Shake

$3.49

20oz Chocolate Shake

$4.95

20oz Vanilla Shake

$4.95

20oz Strawberry Shake

$4.95

20oz Caramel Shake

$4.95

20oz Lemonade Shake

$4.95

20oz Promo Shake

$4.95

12oz Lemonade

$1.19

12oz Strawberry Lemonade

$1.19

20oz Lemonade

$2.49

20oz Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

Big Red BTL SM

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Cream Soda IBC

$2.59

Root Beer IBC

$2.59

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$1.49

Smart Water

$1.75

Bud Light BTL

$3.25

Shiner BTL

$3.69

Dos Equis BTL

$3.69

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Lone Star BTL

$3.25

Youngsters Menu

Y Cheeseburger Meal

$5.79

Y Burger Meal

$5.79

Y Grilled Cheese Meal

$4.79

Y Griddle Dog Meal

$4.79

Youngsters Cheeseburger

$4.39

Youngsters Hamburger

$3.89

Grilled Cheese

$2.29

Hot Dog

$2.99

Youngsters Fry

$1.55

Youngster Drink

$0.69

Milk 12oz

$0.69

12oz Lemonade

$1.19

12oz Strawberry Lemonade

$1.19

Coke

$0.69

Diet Coke

$0.69

Sprite

$0.69

Dr. Pepper

$0.69

Local Menu

1/4 lb Beast

$7.39

Beast

$11.69

FOB

$4.79

FOB Beast

$7.39

Piggy back Beast

$9.59

1/4 lb Cheese Beast

$8.39

Cheese Beast

$13.69

FOB Cheese

$5.29

FOB Cheese Beast

$8.39

Cheese Piggy Back Beast

$11.09

Cheese Fries

$3.79

Frito Pie

$3.69

Fry Burger

$3.24

BLT

$3.69

Salad Sandwich

$2.69

CFB Bowl - Country Fired Burger Bowl

$5.99

Fried Avocado Burger Bowl

$4.89

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$5.99

Patty Melt

$8.39

Country Fried Burger

$5.99

Fried Avocado Sandwich

$4.89

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.59

Hot Dog

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.59

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.29
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Building AC Suite 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image

Similar restaurants in your area

SLAB BBQ & Beer
orange starNo Reviews
905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Cedar Park *Inside Whole Foods*
orange star4.5 • 159
5001 183A Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - 104-Cedar Park
orange starNo Reviews
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Sushi Fever
orange star4.7 • 989
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken - Cedar Park
orange starNo Reviews
4501 183A Toll Road Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar Park

Damiano's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,561
13010 W. Parmer Lane Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Serranos - Cedar Park
orange star4.5 • 2,402
1900 E Whitestone BlvD Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Levant Cafe & Grill
orange star4.7 • 1,429
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Sushi Fever
orange star4.7 • 989
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mouton's Bistro & Bar - Cedar Park
orange star4.3 • 836
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Park
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston