  Mike's Chicken - Forest Ln - Forest Lane
Mike's Chicken - Forest Ln Forest Lane

No reviews yet

7752 Forest Lane

Dallas, TX 75230

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Pc Tender
4 Pc Tender
2 Legs + 1 Thighs

Plates

Served with 1 side, a homemade buttermilk biscuit, & 1 dipping sauce

3 Pc Tender

$10.00

4 Pc Tender

$12.00

2 Pcs Breasts

$11.00

Breast + Wing

$10.00

Breast + Leg

$10.00

Breast + Thigh

$10.00

2 Breasts + Wing

$13.00

2 Pcs Wings

$9.00

Leg + Thigh

$9.00

2 Legs + 1 Thighs

$10.50

Half Chicken

$14.00

Includes breast, wing, leg and thigh

Meat Lovers

3 Pcs Tender

$8.00

Comes with a biscuit

2 Pcs Breasts

$8.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs Dark (Leg + Thigh)

$6.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs (Wing + Dark)

$6.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs Wings

$6.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs (Breast + Dark)

$7.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs (Breast + Wing)

$7.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

Sandwich

Mike's Sandwich

$8.50

Crispy tenders, slaw, Mike's sauce, and pickles

Salad

Mix Green Salad

$8.50

Organic Spring Mix Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, tossed with dried nuts, Cranberries, and Balsamic Vinaigrette SALAD ONLY

Mix Green Salad with Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Organic Spring Mix Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, tossed with dried nuts, Cranberries, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Daily Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50+

Creamy Corn

$3.50+

Green Beans

$3.50+

French Fries

$3.50+

Sweet & Sour Slaw

$3.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+

Mac and Cheese

$4.50+

Family Size

10 Pcs Tenders + 3 Biscuits

$27.50

20 Pcs Tenders + 6 Biscuits

$52.00

10 Pcs Dark + 3 Biscuits

$24.50

20 Pcs Dark + 6 Biscuits

$49.50

8 Pcs Mix + 3 Biscuits

$24.50

16 Pcs Mix + 6 Biscuits

$49.50

Family Packs

Chicken Tenders for 5

$50.00

Comes with 15 Chicken Tenders, 3 Medium Sides, 5 Biscuits, and 5 Sauces

Chicken Tenders for 10

$97.00

Comes with 30 Chicken Tenders , 6 Medium Sides, 10 Biscuits, and 9 Sauces

Fried Chicken Dark for 5

$44.00

Comes with 5 Legs and 5 Thighs, 3 Medium Sides, 5 Biscuits, and 5 Sauces

Fried Chicken Mix for 5

$49.00

Comes with 2 Breasts, 3 Legs, 2 Wings, 3 Thighs, 3 Medium Sides, 5 Biscuits, and 5 Sauces

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Churro

$2.00

Gelato

$3.95

Extras

Biscuits

$1.25+

Whole Jalapeños

$0.45

Homemade Sauces

$2.75+

Extra Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

Xtra Pickles

$0.50

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke (Bottle)

$2.50

Dr. Pepper (Bottle)

$2.50

Sprite (Bottle)

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Merch

Mike's (Black) T-Shirts

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7752 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

