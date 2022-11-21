Millcreek Coffee Roasters
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Coffee Shop & Roastery; Family-owned, Millcreek Coffee Roasters has been roasting coffee in Salt Lake City, Utah since 1992. Great coffee starts with an excellent bean, from the farm all the way to the cup. We start by visiting countries of origin to source our beans, focusing on sustainable business practices and environmentally-friendly production.
657 South Main Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
