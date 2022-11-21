Restaurant header imageView gallery

Millcreek Coffee Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

657 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Local and freshly-roasted drip coffee

Drip Coffee (To-Stay)

$2.75

Pour Over

$4.50

Local and freshly-roasted coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

1/2 Choice of coffee with 1/2 steamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.50

Smooth, cold brewed colombian

Red Eye

$4.25

Coffee with two shots of espresso

Shot in the Dark

$3.75

Coffee with one shot of espresso

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25

Cold brew on nitro tap

Joe-to-Go

$30.00

96oz of coffee to go. Comes with cups, lids, creamers, and sugar

Coffee Refill

$0.92

Second or third cup of coffee in one day with same cup

Cold Brew Refill

$2.50

Second or third cup of cold brew in one day with same cup

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.25

Espresso with hot water

Latte

$4.00

Espresso with steamed milk

Latte Special

$4.60

See our latte special in-store

Flat White

$4.00

Espresso layered with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk

Frappe

$5.00

Blended, sweetened espresso drink

Espresso

$3.25

2 shots of delicious espresso

Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso topped with foamed milk

Cortado

$3.75

2oz of espresso with 2oz of steamed milk

Tea Drinks

Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.50

A variety of Hot or Iced Tea

Tea Latte

$4.00

Tea mixed with milk

London Fog

$4.60

Earl Grey tea with vanilla and lavendar flavorings and milk

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half lemonade half iced tea

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.25

Matcha tea with milk

Matcha Tea Frappe

$5.00

Blended, sweetened tea frappe

Non-Coffee Drinks

Chai

$4.50

Black tea with a blend of spices mixed with milk

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Black tea with a blend of spices mixed with milk and added espresso

Hot Coco

$3.25

Hot chocolate

Steamer

$2.65

Steamed milk mixed with flavoring

Italian Soda

$2.90

Soda water with flavoring

Fruit Smoothie

$5.00

Blended fruit smoothie drink

Non-Coffee Frappe

$4.40

Blended, sweetened drink

OJ or Lemonade Frappe

$5.00

Blended, sweetened drink

Apple Cider

$3.25Out of stock

Steamed apple cider mixed with flavors and spices

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Choice of bread/bagel, eggs, cheese, meat options

Veggie Bagel

$8.00

Choice of bread/bagel, eggs, cheese, veggies, sundried tomato spread

Kickin' Bagel

$8.50

Eggs, choice of cheese, sausage, jalapeños

Lox Bagel

$9.25

Lox, goat cheese, capers

Parfait

$5.99

Plain Greek yogurt, berries, bananas, granola, topped with honey

Protein Pack

$8.75

Two hard boiled eggs, marcona almonds, blueberries, cheese

Side of Meat

$1.50

Turkey, sausage, bacon, ham, salami

Spreads

$0.90

Protein Bowl

$6.50

Two eggs, cheese, meat option, veggies

Bagel / Toast

$1.80

Banana

$1.25

Egg Upcharge (per Egg)

$1.00

Lunch

Turkey Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, swiss, choice of veggies, balsamic vinaigrette

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.49

Choice of cheese, turkey, choice of veggies, balsamic vinaigrette

Ham Sandwich

$10.49

Choice of cheese, ham, balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Sandwich

$10.49

Salami, Provolone and Swiss cheese, sun-dried tomato spread, balsamic

Hummus and Veggie

$9.25

Choice of cheese, sun-dried tomato spread, hummus, balsamic vinaigrette, veggies

PB & J

$4.25

Peanut butter & jelly

Three Cheese

$8.89

Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, sun-dried tomato spread, balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Salad

$10.49

1/2 Sandwich option, 1/2 Salad option

1/2 Veg Sandwich 1/2 Salad

$9.49

1/2 Sandwich option, 1/2 Salad option

Avocado Toast

$4.75

Avocado, EVOO

Goat Cheese & Honey Toast

$4.75

Goat cheese, honey, seed mix

PB & Banana Toast

$4.25

Peanut butter and banana slices

Berry Salad

$7.50

Spring mix, strawberries, blueberries, seed mix

Garden Salad

$5.89

Spring mix, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, croutons, seed mix

Chips

$1.55

Cheese

$1.15

Cheddar or Baby Bell

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$2.07

Pastry

Croissant

$2.75

Flavored Croissant

$4.25

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Cookie

$1.00

Danish

$3.70

Banana

$1.25

Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.95

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.95

Cinnamon Streusel

$2.95

Biscotti

Granotti Biscotti

$1.84

Chocolate Dipped Almond Biscotti

$1.84

Orange Pecan Biscotti

$1.84

Crolliner

Maple Crolliner

$5.25

Chocolate Crolliner

$5.25

Raspberry Crolliner

$5.25

Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.25

Lemon Cranberry Scone

$3.25

Donuts

Cake Donut

$2.00

Classic Donut

$2.00

Filled Donut

$2.25

Gluten-Free Pastries

GF Mini Pumpkin Muffins 4-pack

$3.85

GF Lemon Bread Slice

$3.25

GF Swirl Bread Slice

$3.25

Cacao

Cacao Nibs (8oz)

$16.00

Plain Cacao Nibs

Hot Coco Can

$12.50

Hot Cocoa

Millcreek Cacao Chocolate Bar

Pure Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Mint Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Orange Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Raspberry Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Blackberry Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Tart Cherry Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Hot Mole Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Chuno Whiskey Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Chuno Pure Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Chuno Peppercorn Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Salt Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Milk Chocolate Crispy Brown Rice Cacao Bar

$8.25

Milk Chocolate Roasted Almond Cacao Bar

$8.25

Espresso Cacao Chocolate Bar

$8.25

Cacao Tea Loose (4oz)

Plain Cacao Tea Loose (4oz)

$10.00

Hazelnut Cacao Tea Loose (4oz)

$10.00

Chai Cacao Tea Loose (4oz)

$10.00

Mint Cacao Tea Loose (4oz)

$10.00

Wildhorse Chocolate Bar

Ginger Wasabi Pea Bar

$4.25

S'More Bar

$4.25

Blueberry Crumble Bar

$4.25

Peppermnt Crunch Bar

$4.25

Orange Habenero Salt Bar

$4.25

Coffee Toffee Bar

$4.25

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Rocky Mountain Water

$2.29

San Pelligrino

$2.65

Kombucha

$3.25

Lemonade (bottled 12oz)

$2.75

Apple Juice (bottled)

$2.75

Orange Juice (bottled)

$2.75

Coca-Cola (Canned)

$1.65

Diet Coke (Canned)

$1.65

La Croix Peach Pear (Canned)

$1.65

La Croix Lemon (Canned)

$1.65

To-Go Items

Chips

$1.55

Parfait

$5.99

Plain Greek yogurt, berries, bananas, granola, topped with honey

Protein Pack

$8.75

Two hard boiled eggs, marcona almonds, blueberries, cheese

Banana

$1.25
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee Shop & Roastery; Family-owned, Millcreek Coffee Roasters has been roasting coffee in Salt Lake City, Utah since 1992. Great coffee starts with an excellent bean, from the farm all the way to the cup. We start by visiting countries of origin to source our beans, focusing on sustainable business practices and environmentally-friendly production.

Website

Location

657 South Main Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

