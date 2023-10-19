BREAKFAST MENU

FULL BREAKFAST MENU

SWEET POTATO PANCAKE PLATTER
$11.99

2 SWEET POTATO PANCAKES SERVED WITH 2 EGGS AND A SIDE OF MEAT

SAUSAGE GRAVY
$9.99

SERVED OVER TOAST, HOMEFRIES OR BISCUITS

FAMOUS AMOS
$10.99

2 PC. FRENCH TOAST SERVED WITH 2 EGGS AND A SIDE OF MEAT

CREAMED CHIPPED BEEF GRAVY
$10.99

(Served over biscuits, toast or home fries)

HUNGRY JAKE
$10.99

(2 pancakes served w/ 2 eggs and choice of meat)

BREAKFAST HAYSTACK
$11.99

(Toast or biscuits, choice of gravy, home fries, choice of meat, scrambled eggs, grilled peppers, and onions topped with cheese sauce served on a heaping plate of goodness!)

WAFFLE PLATTER
$11.99

(waffle made from scratch, served w/ 2 eggs, home fries or grits, and choice of meat)

2 SWEET POTATO PANCAKES
$7.59
1 SWEET POTATO PANCAKE
$5.59
SHORT STACK
$6.59

(2 pancakes)

WAFFLE WITH BUTTER
$7.59
MISS EMILYS SPECIAL
$8.59

(2 eggs, home fries or grits, w/ a side of toast)

CUP OF GRITS WITH CHEESE
$4.99
GRILLED STICKY BUN
$6.59
BAKED OATMEAL SPECIAL
$7.59

(Our homemade baked oatmeal w/ yogurt and a cup of milk)

DUTCH SCRAMBLER
$9.99

(Eggs, home fries, onions, peppers, mushrooms scrambled together topped w/ cheese sauce served with a side of toast)

COUNTRY KITCHEN SPECIAL
$10.99

(home fries or grits, w/ choice of meat, 2 eggs, and a side of toast)

2 EGGS MADE TO ORDER
BREAKFAST MEAT SIDES
PANCAKE
$2.99
SIDE TOAST
$1.99
SIDE OF HOMEFRIES
$3.50
SIDE OF YOGURT
$3.50
SIDE OF BAKED OATMEAL
$4.99
1 PC. FRENCH TOAST
$4.99
2 PC. FRENCH TOAST
$6.59
SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY
$4.99
SIDE CREAM CHIPPED BEEF GRAVY
$4.99
STRAWBERRY JAM
$5.20+

BREAKFAST OMELETS

FARMERS OMELET
$10.99

INCLUDES SAUSAGE, SCRAPPLE, BACON, AND AMERICAN CHEESE.

WESTERN OMELET
$9.99

INCLUDES HAM, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, AND AMERICAN CHEESE

CREATE YOUR OWN OMELET
$5.29

BREAKFAST WRAPS

MEAT EGG CHEESE WRAP
$7.99
EGG AND CHEESE WRAP
$6.99
BREAKFAST BLT WRAP
$8.99

(Includes Bacon, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo)

LUNCH MENU

HOT SANDWICHES

REUBEN MELT
$8.49

(Includes pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled homemade rye bread)

TUNA SALAD MELT
$10.49

(tuna salad on grilled, homemade white bread w/ bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomato)

BEEF BACON CHEDDAR MELT
$9.49

(Grilled pot roast, bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on grilled homemade white bread) / lettuce, tomato, and onions

CHEESE STEAK MELT
$9.49

(Includes grilled peppers and onions)

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
$10.59

(Includes grilled peppers and onions on an Italian roll)

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
$9.99

(Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles topped with mozzarella cheese served with chips and a pickle)

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
$6.59
BREADED FLOUNDER SANDWICH
$9.59

(served on a roll with lettuce and a side of tartar sauce)

CRABCAKE SANDWICH
$12.59

(served on a roll w/ lettuce, tomato, and a side of tartar sauce)

BEEF CHEESESTEAK
$10.59

(Includes grilled peppers and onions on an Italian roll)

CHICKEN SALAD MELT
$10.49

(chicken salad on grilled, homemade white bread w/ bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomato)

HOT WRAPS

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP W/ CHEESE
$9.99
BEEF BACON CHEDDAR WRAP
$9.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP W/CHEESE
$8.99
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
$9.99

W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO AND HONEY MUSTARD

COLD SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH W/ LETTUCE
$8.99
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH W/ LETTUCE
$8.99
BLT W/ MAYO
$6.99
HAM CLUB
$9.99

(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)

TURKEY CLUB
$9.99

(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)

CHICKEN SALAD CLUB
$10.99

(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)

TUNA SALAD CLUB
$10.99

(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)

COLD WRAPS

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP W/ LETTUCE AND TOMATO
$9.99
TUNA SALAD WRAP W/ LETTUCE AND TOMATO
$9.99
BLT WRAP W/ MAYO
$8.99
VEGGIE WRAP
$7.99

(Includes lettuce, mushrooms, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, black olives, and cheese)

TURKEY SPINACH WRAP
$9.99

W/SWEET PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND HONEY MUSTARD

SOUPS AND SALADS

BEEF VEGGIE SOUP
CHILI
Out of stock
CHICKEN CORN AND NOODLE SOUP
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
$9.99

(Grilled chicken over lettuce w/ croutons and parmesan cheese)

HOUSE SALAD
$7.99

(A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers)

CHEF SALAD
$9.99

(Our house salad topped w/ Swiss cheese, ham, and turkey)

CAESAR SALAD
$7.99

(lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese)

TOSSED SALAD
$3.50

APPETIZERS

MOZZARELLA STICKS
$7.25

SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

FRENCH FRIES
$4.65
CHEESY FRIES
$5.65
LOADED FRIES
$6.99

FRENCH FRIES TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE AND BACON

SWEET POTATO FRIES
$6.99
ONION RINGS
$7.59

SERVED WITH RANCH

CHICKEN TENDERS
$7.59

SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD

CORN FRITTERS
$7.59

SERVED WITH RANCH

BURGERS AND CHICKEN

CHEESEBURGER
$10.29

w/ lettuce, tomato, and onions

BACON CHEESEBURGER
$10.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, and onions

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
$10.59

w/ lettuce, tomato, and onions

COWBOY BURGER
$11.99

(includes lettuce, tomato, fried onion ring and bacon topped with BBQ sauce)

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$9.99

(Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles topped with mozzarella cheese served with chips and a pickle)

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$9.99

(Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles topped with mozzarella cheese served with chips and a pickle)

SANDWICH STAND MENU

FRESH CUT FRIES
$3.50+
CHEESEBURGER DELUXE
$8.00
BACON CHEESEBURGER
$10.00
HOTDOG
$3.00
BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE
$2.99
MEATBALL SANDWICH
$8.59

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BACON EGG AND CHEESE ON TOAST
$5.75
BACON EGG AND CHEESE ON BAGEL
$5.75
BACON EGG AND CHEESE ON ENGLISH MUFFIN
$5.75
BACON EGG AND CHEESE ON CROISSANT
$5.75
SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON CROISSANT
$5.75
SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON TOAST
$5.75
SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON BAGEL
$5.75
SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON ENGLISH MUFFIN
$5.75
SCRAPPLE EGG AND CHEESE ON TOAST
$5.75
SCRAPPLE EGG AND CHEESE ON BAGEL
$5.75
SCRAPPLE EGG AND CHEESE ON ENGLISH MUFFIN
$5.75
SCRAPPLE EGG AND CHEESE ON CROISSANT
$5.75
NO EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH
$5.25
EGG AND CHEESE BREAKFAST SANDWICH
$4.75
CREAT YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
$5.75

SAUSAGE SANDWICHES

SAUSAGE WITH PEPPERS ONIONS AND SAUCE
$5.99
SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON A ROLL
$6.59

BREAKFAST MEAT SIDES

BACON
$3.50
SCRAPPLE
$3.50
SAUSAGE PATTIE
$3.50
TURKEY BACON
$3.50
TURKEY SAUSAGE
$3.50
HOT SAUSAGE
$3.50
SWEET SAUSAGE
$3.50
APPLE MAPLE SAUSAGE
$3.50

BEVERAGES

ORANGE JUICE
$1.75
CHOCOLATE MILK
$1.75
WATER
$1.50
COKE
$2.25
DIET
$2.25
SPRITE
$2.25
ROOTBEER
$2.25
SWEET TEA
$2.25
UNSWEET TEA
$2.25
PEACH TEA
$2.25
RASPBERRY TEA
$2.25
GREEN TEA
$2.25
CHERRY COKE
$2.25
COKE ZERO
$2.25
COFFEE
$1.99+
POWERADE
$2.25

BAG OF CHIPS

BBQ CHIPS
$1.50
REGULAR CHIPS
$1.50