Miss Lucille's Cafe
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
At Miss Lucille’s Cafe, you will experience genuine hospitality and a cultured atmosphere. One can appreciate the unforgettable ingredients and respect to simplicity with each item on the menu and our daily specials! We keep our menu fresh and change it up seasonally. Check in often to keep up with what our menu has to offer.
Location
2231-L Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043
