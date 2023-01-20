Monday Night Brewing - Atlanta, West Midtown West Midtown


Chef's Series: Claudia Martinez
Made in collaboration with Claudia V. Martinez, a James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef Finalist in 2022, and the Executive Pastry Chef at Miller Union in Atlanta, we bring you the Chef Series. Deriving inspiration from Martinez’s prized Venezuelan Oatmeal Cookie, this brew was aged on coconut, chocolate, and cardamom. The final product is a pastiche of warm spices and sweet, toasted coconut.
Tie XI On
We wove together 8 distinct base beers, from 25 different spirit barrels for our 11th anniversary brew. This magnificent mashup of Stout, Quad, Brown, Barleywine and Dopplebock is a demonstration of our undying love for blended barrel-aged beers. We incorporated Brazilian Amburana Wood to create a boldly unique flavor, with Madagascar Vanilla rounding out the edges. As we enter our second decade of brewing, we thank you again for your continued trust and support.
Tiger That Killed My Father: Coconut Hazelnut (2021)
An untamed double rye imperial stout aged in maple bourbon and vanilla barrels. This iteration combines toasted and untoasted coconut, toasted hazelnuts, Ugandan vanilla, and cinnamon for an expression of rich, fierce flavors.
Shadow King
Emerging from the depths of our barrel-aging room rises the reign of Shadow King, a Double Barrel-Aged Imperial Rye Stout. Its formless dominion loomed supreme for eighteen months in Bissell maple syrup barrels followed by twelve months in Russell's Reserve Ten Year bourbon barrels. Unobscured by adjuncts, Shadow King is intoxicatingly rich, concealing notes of burnt honey and spiced wood. Be wise and pay homage to the Shadow King.
7 Deadly Stouts
Seven Deadly Stouts is a blend of imperial stout aged in 7 different spirit barrels for over 2 years. Apple Brandy, Bourbon, Scotch, Maple Bourbon, Tequila, Rum, and Cognac barrels were all blended together and aged upon massive amounts of toasted coconut, hazelnuts, coffee, cinnamon, chocolate, and vanilla beans.
Bourbon Barrel-Aged: Drafty Kilt
What do Scotland and the American South have in common? An appreciation for good booze. But that doesn’t mean they always get along. We put our award-winning Drafty Kilt Scotch Ale in Kentucky bourbon barrels and let them duke it out in the cellar. Who won? You did. Oh, also we did. Again. A GABF Gold Meal. No big deal. The chocolate, caramel, and roasted malts in Drafty Kilt complement the charred oak and vanilla notes in the bourbon barrels quite well. Notice we didn’t say “compliment.” Scotch and Bourbon still don’t send each other Christmas cards.
Drafty Kilt
A roasty scotch ale with a hint of smoke. Full-bodied, but not overpowering. Smokey, but not in a creepy bar kind of way. Sweet, but not obnoxiously so. Sound like your ideal mother-in-law? Fair enough, but it also is a pretty dead-on description of our Scotch Ale. In a difficult hop-growing climate, Scottish brewers relied on other ingredients to impart flavor and bitterness – one such ingredient was smoked malt. Drafty Kilt is a dark, malty bombshell of a beer.
Stranger Danger
Named #3 Best Overall Beer in the US in 2019 by Beer Connoisseur, this candy lover's dream makes its return. This decadent double mash imperial milk stout has been aged in bourbon barrels. We then conditioned it on a mountain of peanut butter cups.
For My Friend (2022)
A celebration of lost friends, this rendition of For My Friend is a blend of two barrel-aged strong ales: an Imperial Milk Stout and an English Barleywine, each aged in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels for twelve months. This year’s rendition is a tribute to Eden, our OG brewery dog and one of the goodest girls there ever was.
Midnight Delight
When the 12AM munchies strike, reach for Midnight Delight. Darker than a moonless night, this 11.5% ABV indulgence is a blend of two bourbon barrel-aged Imperial Milk Stouts and a maple barrel-aged Imperial Brown Ale. Inspired by a caramel walnut brownie, this brew was aged on caramelized walnuts, cacao nibs, and coffee. Depending on your circadian rhythm, it is both the perfect start or end to your night.
Sour & Wild
Mischief Managed: Raspberry/Blackberry
Mischief Managed is our series of Berliner-style Weisse beers soured and fermented in French oak Foeders. For this edition, we added raspberries and blackberries for secondary fermentation. The result is a crisp and clean fruit forward ale that pairs perfectly with seafood, salads or just a nice warm day out on the porch. Contains wheat.
Grizzy
Grizzy is a Mixed Culture Grisette aged in white wine barrels. Once brewed to quench the thirst of miners, Grisettes are low-ABV, session-friendly beers with complex flavors. Since 2017, we’ve worked on this recipe using our own house cultures to round out its perfection. Grizzy sits at 5.6% ABV and delivers refreshing effervescence to the palate with bright flavors of tart lemon and limestone minerality. Enjoy the crisp, refreshing goodness of Grizzy as a respite from a warm spring day.
Conversations With Myself
Introducing Conversations With Myself, an apricot golden sour ale, aged for 8 months in Sauvignon Blanc barrels, where it was inoculated with Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus, and multiple strains of farmhouse yeast strains. We fermented it with apricots, creating notes of apricots (obvi), tangerine peel, lemongrass, and hints of oak and white pepper. This sour is a treat any time you drink it, but it hits different when enjoyed on a summer day.
Vibes
Vibes is a golden sour ale, aged for 8-12 months in red wine barrels. We barrel-aged this liquid with fresh strawberries, lemon peels, and hibiscus flowers—creating a sessionable sour with balanced acidity, restrained funk, and a dry finish.
Imaginary Grace
Imaginary Grace is a blend of three seasons of 100% spontaneously fermented beer after inoculating in our Coolship- dubbed the Crunkship- we fermented and aged each vintage in neutral wine barrels, then blended all three iterations together. This beer pays homage to the history of this style, while celebrating the unique atmospheric terroir of Atlanta. Imaginary Grace is what three nights in Atlanta taste like.
Chaos Theory
Has the endless randomness of our universe soured your perspective? Chaos Theory, a Sour Stout aged in bourbon barrels with cherries and blackberries, is our appointed salve for life’s uncertainties and inherent entropy. At 8% ABV, this beer is like the liquid version of a berry pie, with subtle hints of bittersweet chocolate and smoky oak...just decadent enough to soften the pointy edges of reality.
Panic Button
Panic Button is a mixed culture amber sour aged with cherries and vanilla beans. The liquid was aged in tawny port and sherry barrels for one year before co-fermenting with a tremendous amount of tart Montmorency and sweet Bing cherries. Tahitian and Ugandan vanilla beans were then added, resulting in a delectable brew that could easily be mistaken for a tart cherry pie in a glass.
Vinology: Sauvignon Blanc
A glistening golden ale aged in neutral french oak barrels for 9 months, Vinology is beer disguised as wine. Freshly squeezed Sauvignon Blanc grape juice and the incorporation of Brettanomyces Custerii and Nelson Sauvin hops bring forth aromas of passionfruit, gooseberries, and white peaches. At 7.7% ABV, this medium bodied brew is brilliantly boozy, rounding out with a subtle oak finish and a lingering grapefruit zest.
Barrel Farm
Barrel Farm is our yearly blend of mixed-culture fermentation beers from our wood cellar. Our 2022 rendition is a 6% ABV saison that sings beautiful brett-driven notes of apricot and grapefruit. Accentuated with a hoppy table beer, a 4 year spontaneously fermented beer from our coolship, and a dry hopped sour, this harvest is crisp, slightly tart, and positively luminous.
Petite MC
Petit MC was aged in French oak wine barrels for one year. An aromatic bouquet of juicy pear, fresh nectarine, lemon zest, and a hint of pineapple radiate on the nose. At 4% ABV, a bright acidity shines through on the palate and begs another sip.
Falling Star
A tart saison aged on second-use Montmorency cherries leftover from our Spontaneous cherry beer, Falling Star is a dream come true. We aged the liquid for five months in neutral wine barrels. Whiffs of cherry are complemented by tropical fruit aromas.
Splendor
Splendor is a small-batch, tart summer saison blended at the Garage. Aged in neutral white wine barrels with house mixed cultures, this is a refreshing, tart, and bright summer sipper clocking in at 6.7% ABV.
Voidwalker
Voidwalker is a tart saison aged in neutral white wine barrels and finished on blueberry, raspberry, and a dash of blackberry. Floral undertones and a crisp finish accentuate this 5.6% ABV brew.
Dr. Robot
A tart, fruity sour beer. Dr. Robot is as playful as its name. After souring to a delightfully tart level, we add blackberry juice and lemon zest to enhance and balance the flavor. The juice gives this beer a pink hue. The perfect blend of sweet and sour, Dr. Robot is a refreshing year-round sipper.
Shifting Landscapes
Pouring an absolutely gorgeous purple, Shifting Landscapes is a subtle sour that pairs with a variety of foods. After primary fermentation with a Belgian yeast strain, we pumped it into used wine barrels and inoculated it with multiple strains of brettanomyces and lactobacillus. Ten months later, we added 850 pounds of freshly pureed plums.
Hoppy
Space Lettuce
A space crafted double IPA, dry hopped three times, resulting in a cosmically aligned hop encounter. Which hops? Glad you asked. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Mandarina Bavaria, Simcoe and (breath) Ekuanot. 2 Row, Carapils, Pilsen, Munich malts give this one a great backbone too.
Blind Pirate
A juicy IPA. Pirates love citrus fruits almost as much as they love blood. If the phrase “you are what you eat” is true, then pirates are blood oranges. If the phrase “you are what you drink” is true, you’re about to be an incredibly delicious, juicy hop bomb of an IPA. We add bits of real blood orange to every beer, so you know it’s good.
Slap Fight
Slap Fight will woo you in with a West Coast-style malt bill, but slaps you across the face with its tropical hop profile. Light in body, heavy in character, this IPA features Munich and Crystal pale malts for a clean, rich mouthfeel. Comet, Equinox and Mosaic hops lend a pungent herbal aroma, peppered with hints of papaya, orange and grapefruit. Present this beer to a friend. If he does not drink it immediately, slap him as hard as you can. Repeat.
Death Raptor
Out of the Jurassic Jungle of Juice comes an apex predator with the vicious intent of slaying your palate. Death Raptor Killer IPA’s zesty, citrus fruit aroma lures you into the glassful of sweet, sweet surrender. Flavors of tangerine and grapefruit mingle with the malt backbone of pilsner, oat, and wheat. This IPA appears pleasant, but you may never escape its delicious grip.
Juice Raptor
Straight from the Jurassic Jungle of Juice comes a contemporary IPA dripping with lush tropical flavors. Brewed with El Dorado, Mosaic, Simcoe Cryo, and Citra Cryo hops, Juice Raptor disarms unsuspecting sippers with a smack of seductive citrus. Notes of ripe pineapple, grapefruit, mango, and orange deliciously collide. Perhaps Juice Raptor’s greatest trick is it's deceptively smooth. You’ll be tempted to crush it—but at 6.9% ABV, it may end up crushing you.
Light & Crisp
West Midtown is our OG brewery. Nestled on a shady dead-end road in the midst of Atlanta’s food and arts scene, West Midtown features our IPA-focused Hop Hut beers and infamous necktie wall.
670 Trabert Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30318