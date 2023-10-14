Sparrows Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Food made with love for the comforting of your soul.
Location
1700 Northside Dr Nw Ste A7 Pmb 2869, Atlanta, GA 30318
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sea Salt Restaurant & Bar - Howell Mill
No Reviews
1801 Howell Mill Road Suite #400 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant