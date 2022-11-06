  • Home
  • /
  • Richmond
  • /
  • Monte's Tastes and Taps - 815 Plantation dr #100
A map showing the location of Monte's Tastes and Taps 815 Plantation dr #100View gallery

Monte's Tastes and Taps 815 Plantation dr #100

review star

No reviews yet

815 Plantation dr #100

RICHMOND, TX 77406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sharables

Chicken & Waffle Bites

$11.99Out of stock

Buenos Nachos

$7.99+

Chips and Dip Trio

$10.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Hummus Platter

$10.99Out of stock

Pork Chi-Chi's

$4.99

Empanadas

$11.99

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Camilos Corn Riblets

$9.99Out of stock

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Chips and Queso

$5.99

Chips and Guac

$5.99

Side Of Tortilla Chips

Salads

Candied Bacon Wedge

$12.99

The Cobby

$13.99

Lomonte's House Salad

$5.99+

Traditional Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.99

Wishin I Was Fishin Tacos

$13.99

Carnitas Tacos

$12.99

Burgers

The Classic Beef

$11.99

Tomato Caprese Burger

$13.99

French Onion Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Patty Melt

$12.99Out of stock

Texas Two Step Burger

$13.99Out of stock

The Brandon

$13.99

Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Catfish Po Boy

$13.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.99

3Kings NOLA Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Pesto Panini

$9.99

Steak and Cheese

$14.99Out of stock

Sandwich Special

$12.99

Wings

6 Piece

$9.99

12 Piece

$18.99

18 Piece

$27.99Out of stock

24 Piece

$36.99Out of stock

Small Cauliflower Wings

$9.99

Large Cauliflower Wings

$16.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Fried Shrimp Basket

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$7.99

Kids 4 Wing Basket

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Drink

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Sin Cake

$8.99

Warm Bread Pudding

$8.99

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.99

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

$8.99Out of stock

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$4.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Milkshakes

Classic Chocolate

Super Strawberry

OG Vanilla

Peanut Butter Dream

Oreo Crunch

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$11.99

Remy Martin VSOP

$19.99

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Well Gin

$6.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinthe

$9.50

Amaretto

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Baileys

$8.00

Blue Caracao

$6.00

Campari

$7.50

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Cream de Menthe

$6.00

Dark Cream de Cacao

$6.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$3.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Midori

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Razzmataz

$6.00

Rum Chata

$7.50

Rumplemintz

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$7.50

St. Germain

$8.50

Sweet Vermouth

$3.00

Sweet Vermouth

$3.00

Vermouth

$3.00

Watermelon Pucker

$6.00

White Cream de Cacao

$6.00

Licor 43

$9.50

Screwball

$9.50

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Flor de Cana

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Scotch

Balviene

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.50

Glenlivet 12

$13.50

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$39.00

McCallan 12

$14.00

Chivas

$10.50

Dewars

$8.00

Tequila

1800 Resposado

$9.50

Casamigos

$11.50

Don Julio 1942

$29.50

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.50

Hornitos

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.50

Well Tequila

$6.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$7.50

Deep Eddy's Lime

$7.50

Deep Eddy's Orange

$7.50

Deep Eddy's Peach

$7.50

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

$7.50

Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea

$7.50

Effin Cucumber

$7.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Citron

$10.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.50

Smirnoff Strawberry

$7.50

Smirnoff Tamarindo

$7.50

Stoli Regular

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$7.50

Well Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Regular

$7.50

Whiskey & Bourbon

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blantons

$15.00

Bullet Rye

$9.00

Crown Reserve

$11.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$15.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Rebecca Creek

$8.00

Screwball PB

$8.00

TX Whiskey

$10.00

Whistle Pig Farmhouse Rye

$18.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback Rye

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Fireball

$6.50

Bucanan

$9.50

Bottles

Blue Moon BTL

$3.99

Bud Light BTL

$3.99

Budweiser BTL

$3.99

Coors Light BTL

$3.99

Coors Original BTL

$3.99

Corona Extra BTL

$4.99

Corona Premier BTL

$4.99

Domestic Bucket

$16.00

Dos Equis BTL

$4.99

Guinness Extra Stout BTL

$4.99Out of stock

Heineken BTL

$4.99

Import Bucket

$21.00

Landshark BTL

$4.99

Lone Star BTL

$3.99

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.99

Miller Lite BTL

$3.99

Modelo Especial BTL

$4.99

Pacifico BTL

$3.99

Quimels BTL

$4.99

Red Stripe BTL

$4.99

San Miguel BTL

$4.99

Shiner Bock BTL

$3.99

Yuengling Lager BTL

$4.99

Stella BTL

$4.99

Drafts

512 Juicy IPA DFT

$7.50

512 Pecan Porter DFT

$6.50

8th Wonder Dome Foam DFT

$6.50

Alstadt Hefeweizen DFT

$6.50

Bud Light DFT

$4.99

Crawford Bock DFT

$6.50

Crush City IPA

$7.50Out of stock

Domestic Pitcher

$15.00

Dos Equis DFT

$6.50

East Ciders Pineapple DFT

$6.50

Fulbrook Blueberry DFT

$6.50

Import Pitcher

$20.00

Kona Big Wave DFT

$6.50

Michelob Ultra DFT

$4.99

Peroni DFT

$6.50

St. Arnold Christmas

$6.50

Stella Artois DFT

$6.50

Hopadillo IPA

$7.50Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Clausthaler BTL

$4.99

Heineken 0.0 BTL

$4.99

Karbach Free and Easy BTL

$4.99

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Seltzers

White Claw Natural Lime

$5.99

White Claw Ruby Red Grapefruit

$5.99

Buckets

Premium Bucket

$25.00

Domestic Bucket

$16.00

Seltzer Bucket

$25.00

Red Wine Glasses

6 oz. House Cabernet

$6.50

6 oz. Concannon Cabernet

$10.50

6 oz. Alexander Valley

$13.50

6 oz. House Merlot

$6.50

6 oz. Hogue Merlot

$9.00

9 oz. House Cabernet

$9.75

9 oz. Concannon Cabernet

$15.75

9 oz. Alexander Valley Cabernet

$20.25

9 oz. House Merlot

$9.75

9 oz. Hogue Merlot

$12.00

6 oz. Los Cardos Malbec

$8.00

9 oz. Los Cardos Malbec

$12.00

6 oz. Zen of Zin

$10.50

9 oz. Zen of Zin

$15.75

6 oz. Love Noir

$9.50

9 oz. Love Noir

$14.25

6 oz. Noble Vines

$8.00

9 oz. Noble Vines

$12.00

White Wine Glasses

6 oz. House Chardonnay

$6.50

6 oz. Matchbook Chardonnay

$8.50

6 oz. Moscone Chardonnay

$13.00

6 oz. The Crossings Sauv. Blanc

$7.50

6 oz. Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$8.00

6 oz. Italo Ceson Pinot Grigio

$10.50

6 oz. Ramato Pinot Grigio

$12.00

6 oz. House Moscato

$6.50

6 oz. Seaglass Reisling

$9.00

6 oz. Fleur De Praire Rose

$8.50

9 oz. House Chardonnay

$9.75

9 oz. Matchbook Chardonnay

$12.75

9 oz. Moscone Chardonnay

$19.50

9 oz. The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

9 oz. Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$12.00

9 oz. Italo Cescon Pinot Grigio

$15.75

9 oz. Ramato Pinot Grigio

$18.00

9 oz. House Moscato

$9.75

9 oz. Seaglass Reisling

$12.00

9 oz. Fleur De Praire Rose

$12.75

Mimosa

$3.00

Red Wine Bottle

Conncanon BTL

$39.00

Alexander Valley BTL

$46.00

Caymus BTL

$134.00

Genesis BTL

$34.00

Nickle & Nickel Merlot BTL

$129.00

Love Noir BTL

$36.00

Belle Gloss BTL

$95.00

Los Cardos Malbec BTL

$31.00

Zen of Zin BTL

$42.00

The Pessimist BTL

$45.00

Noble Vines BTL

$31.00

House Cab

$26.00

White Wine Bottle

Matchbook BTL

$32.00

Moscone BTL

$46.00

Daou BTL

The Crossings BTL

$28.00

White Haven BTL

$39.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio BTL

$24.00

Italo Cescon BTL

$38.00

Ramato BTL

$43.00

Seaglass Reisling BTL

$36.00

Fleurs De Praire BTL

$32.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$8.50

Chandon Brut Split

$11.50

Tattinger Champagne BTL

$115.00

Frozens

12 oz. Mango Frozen Margarita

$9.50

12 oz. Watermelon Frozen Margarita

$9.50

12 oz. Mangonada Freezer

$9.50

12 oz. Strawberry Frozen Margarita

$9.50

12 oz. Traditional Frozen Margarita

$7.50

DOS-A-RITA

$13.50

TX Whiskey and Coke Freezer

$9.50

12 oz. Weekly Special Frozen

$9.50

18 oz. Grande Weekly Special Frozen

$13.50

18 oz. TX Whiskey and Coke Freezer

$13.50

18 oz. Traditional Frozen Margarita

$11.50

18 oz. Strawberry Frozen Margarita

$13.50

18 oz. Mangonada Freezer

$13.50

18 oz. Watermelon Frozen Margarita

$13.50

18 oz. Mango Frozen Margarita

$13.50

12 oz. Sangria Frozen Margarita

$10.50

18 oz. Frozen Sangria Margarita

$14.50

Cocktails

Asleep On The Green

$9.00

The Dirty Donkey

$10.00

PG Sunset

$10.00

Texas Whiskey Revival

$11.00

The Old Man Special

$9.00

The John Daly

$9.00

Monte's Ranch Water

$9.00

Whiskey Cabernet

$11.00

Sicilian 75

$10.00

Italian Lemon Drop

$10.50

"Old South" Fashioned

$9.00

Long Island

$9.99

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.50

Goblet Sangria

$7.99

Beverages

Cola

$3.99

Diet Cola

$3.99

Lemon Up

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99

Kids' Drink

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.99

IBC Root Beer

$3.99

Shots

Mexican Candy

$6.99

Star Fucker

$5.99

Washington Apple

$5.99

3 Kings

$5.99

4 Horsemen

$10.00

Kamikazi

$5.99

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.99

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.99

Green Tea

$5.99

Red Headed Slut

$5.99

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

PB & J

$5.99

Shot Special

$3.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.99

White Tea

$5.99

Sides

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side of Onion Rings

$3.99

Zapp's Chips

$1.99

Side of Guacamole

$3.99

Side of Queso

$3.99

Side of Salsa

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

815 Plantation dr #100, RICHMOND, TX 77406

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lomonte's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
815 Plantation Dr. #180 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Pho King - 1850 Farm to Market 359
orange starNo Reviews
1850 Farm to Market 359 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
“D” Spot Daiquiris - FM 359- Pecan Grove
orange starNo Reviews
1531 FM 359 Ste. 600 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Galvan's Sausage House
orange starNo Reviews
1924 E Hwy 90 A Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Mugz Coffee Bar
orange star4.5 • 396
503 fm 359 Suite 190 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Richmond TX (Katy) #158
orange starNo Reviews
7109 Katy Gaston Rd Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in RICHMOND

Mugz Coffee Bar
orange star4.5 • 396
503 fm 359 Suite 190 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Whiskey River West
orange star4.8 • 233
6535 S Peek Rd Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Harlem Road Texas BBQ
orange star4.1 • 216
9823 Harlem Road Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near RICHMOND
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston