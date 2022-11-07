Moti & La Michoacana 610 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 160, Glenview, IL 60025
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
610 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 160, Glenview, IL 60025
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Glenview
Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview - 2709 Pfingsten Rd
4.8 • 6,095
2709 Pfingsten Rd Glenview, IL 60026
View restaurant