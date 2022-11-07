  • Home
A map showing the location of Moti & La Michoacana 610 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 160, Glenview, IL 60025

Moti & La Michoacana 610 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 160, Glenview, IL 60025

No reviews yet

610 Milwaukee Ave

Suite 160

Glenview, IL 60025

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Tacos for $11
Paneer Tikka Pizza
Elote Pizza

Pizzas

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Tikka base sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces.

Paneer Tikka Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

Tikka base sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces.

Samosa Smash Pizza

Samosa Smash Pizza

Tikka base sauce, smashed samosas, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, chaat masala powder, sev, tamarind & mint chutney sauces.

Korean BBQ Pizza

Korean BBQ Pizza

Bulgogi mayo base sauce, bulgogi (ribeye steak), onions, mozzarella cheese, sautéed kimchi, Chef Alex's Secret Sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Elote Pizza

Elote Pizza

Olive mayo base sauce, paneer, elote corn, mozzarella cheese, Cilantro Lime sauce, chili lime powder, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza

Nacho cheese base sauce, mac n cheese, chicken, and mozzarella cheese topped with buffalo sauce and fresh cilantro.

Hawaiian Chicken Pizza

Hawaiian Chicken Pizza

Sweet BBQ base sauce topped with chicken, pineapple, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Traditional pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese; jalapenos are an optional add-on.

Tacos

Chicken Tikka Taco

Chicken Tikka Taco

$3.99

Our best selling taco! Comes with cilantro lime rice, chicken, diced onions, sour cream, Moti Sauce, garlic seasoning, and sev!

Paneer Tikka Taco

$3.99

Comes with cilantro lime rice, paneer, diced onions, sour cream, Moti Sauce, garlic seasoning, and sev!

Korean BBQ (Ribeye Steak) Taco

Korean BBQ (Ribeye Steak) Taco

$4.99

Comes with cilantro lime rice, bulgogi (ribeye steak), kimchi, fried onions, sour cream, Alex's Secret Sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds!

Samosa Smash Taco

$3.99

Comes with samosa stuffing, chickpeas, red onions, tamarind sauce, mint chutney sauce, dahi, sev, and cilantro!

3 Tacos for $11

$10.99

Moti Appetizers

Moti Fries

Moti Fries

$4.99

French fries drizzled in our signature Moti sauce.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

French fries drizzled in nacho cheese!

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Comes with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, fried onions, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces. Add protein for +2

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$11.99

Comes with ribeye bulgogi, sauteed kimchi, nacho cheese, Gochujang mayo, sour cream, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Nachos with Cheese

Nachos with Cheese

$4.99

Loaded Nachos

$8.99

Comes with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, fried onions, garlic seasoning, nacho cheese, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces. Add protein for +2

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$5.49

Flour tortilla with nacho cheese, Moti Sauce, garlic seasoning, and your choice of protein. Cut into 4 pieces, topped with fresh cilantro, and sour cream on the side.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$9.99

Crushed Samosas with marinated chickpeas, onions, tamarind, and sev. Topped off with mint chutney.

Samosas (2)

Samosas (2)

$4.99
Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$10.99

Click here to see all our different sauces!

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

$0.25

Snacks

Elote

Elote

$3.99

Fresh cut corn with mayo, cotija cheese, margarine, and chili lime powder - a best seller!

Fresas Con Crema

Fresas Con Crema

$5.99

Sweetened condensed milk with fresh cut strawberries

Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.29

A fan favorite you have to try! Mango ice cream drizzled with chamoy sauce and tajin powder (sweet and sour tangy taste), along with a tamarind stick.

Michelagua

Michelagua

$3.99

Choose your aguas frescas drink flavor and top it off with fresh mango, tajin, and a spoonful of more chamoy!

Fresh Fruit Smoothie (20 oz)

$6.99

Vaso de Fruta (Fruit Cup)

$5.29+

16 oz cup of fruit that can include sliced mango, strawberry, pineapple, and/or watermelon. Choice of toppings including chamoy, tajin, lime juice, and salt.

Yogurt Con Fruta (Yogurt with Fruit)

Yogurt Con Fruta (Yogurt with Fruit)

$5.79

Fresh fruits chopped in small cubes, drenched with yogurt and topped off granola, shredded coconut, raisins, and/or honey

Hot Cheetos

Hot Cheetos

$2.49

Drinks

Lime (Aguas Frescas)

Lime (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Guava Cream (Aguas Frescas)

Guava Cream (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Hibiscus (Aguas Frescas)

Hibiscus (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Horchata (Aguas Frescas)

Horchata (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Pineapple (Aguas Frescas)

Pineapple (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Strawberry Cream (Aguas Frescas)

Strawberry Cream (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Tamarind (Aguas Frescas)

Tamarind (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Watermelon (Aguas Frescas)

Watermelon (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Made fresh, in-house! A creamy, yogurt smoothie with a mango taste

Rose Lassi

Rose Lassi

$3.99

Made fresh, in-house! A creamy yogurt smoothie made with rose extract!

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99
Thums Up

Thums Up

$2.99

Ice Cream

Choose from 24 different flavors - all made in-house!
Banana Split

Banana Split

$7.49
Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.99

1 Scoop Cup

$3.49
Small Cup (2 Scoop)

Small Cup (2 Scoop)

$4.99
Medium Cup

Medium Cup

$6.49
Large Cup

Large Cup

$7.99
Deluxe Cup

Deluxe Cup

$9.49

Paletas (Popsicles)

Popsicle infused with fresh fruits or dessert toppings inside the actual item!

Blueberry Paleta

$3.29
Bubblegum Paleta (Crema)

Bubblegum Paleta (Crema)

$2.79
Cantaloupe Paleta (Agua)

Cantaloupe Paleta (Agua)

$2.79

Chocolate Paleta

$2.79
Chocolate Peanut Butter Paleta (Crema)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Paleta (Crema)

$3.29
Chocolate Vanilla Swirl Paleta (Crema)

Chocolate Vanilla Swirl Paleta (Crema)

$2.79
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Paleta (Crema)

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Paleta (Crema)

$3.29

Cinnamon Graham Cracker Caramel Swirl

$3.29
Cocoa Krispies Paleta (Crema)

Cocoa Krispies Paleta (Crema)

$2.79
Coconut Paleta (Crema)

Coconut Paleta (Crema)

$2.79
Coconut Mango Swirl Paleta

Coconut Mango Swirl Paleta

$3.29
Coffee Paleta

Coffee Paleta

$2.79

Falooda Paleta

$3.29
Ferrero Rocher Paleta (Crema)

Ferrero Rocher Paleta (Crema)

$3.29
Froot Loops Paleta (Crema)

Froot Loops Paleta (Crema)

$2.79
Fruity Pebbles Paleta (Crema)

Fruity Pebbles Paleta (Crema)

$2.79
Guava Paleta (Agua)

Guava Paleta (Agua)

$2.79

Green Tea Paleta

$3.29
Horchata Paleta (Crema)

Horchata Paleta (Crema)

$3.29
Kiwi Paleta (Agua)

Kiwi Paleta (Agua)

$2.79
Lime Paleta (Agua)

Lime Paleta (Agua)

$2.79
Lychee Paleta (Agua)

Lychee Paleta (Agua)

$2.79
Mango Paleta (Agua)

Mango Paleta (Agua)

$2.79

Mango Paleta (Crema)

$2.79
Mango With Chili Paleta (Agua)

Mango With Chili Paleta (Agua)

$2.79
Mangonada Paleta (Agua)

Mangonada Paleta (Agua)

$3.29
Mixed Nuts And Fruits Paleta (Crema)

Mixed Nuts And Fruits Paleta (Crema)

$3.29
Neapolitan Banana Split Paleta (Crema)

Neapolitan Banana Split Paleta (Crema)

$3.29
Oreo Paleta (Crema)

Oreo Paleta (Crema)

$3.29
Pecan Paleta (Crema)

Pecan Paleta (Crema)

$3.29
Pine Nut Paleta (Crema)

Pine Nut Paleta (Crema)

$2.79
Pineapple Paleta (Agua)

Pineapple Paleta (Agua)

$2.79
Pistachio Paleta (Crema)

Pistachio Paleta (Crema)

$3.29
Strawberry Ferrero Rocher Paleta (Crema)

Strawberry Ferrero Rocher Paleta (Crema)

$3.29

Strawberry Kiwi (Agua)

$3.29
Strawberry Lime Paleta (Agua)

Strawberry Lime Paleta (Agua)

$2.79
Strawberry Paleta (Agua)

Strawberry Paleta (Agua)

$2.79

Strawberry Con Crema Paleta

$2.79
Strawberry Paleta (Crema)

Strawberry Paleta (Crema)

$2.79

Tamarind Paleta

$2.79

Ube Paleta

$3.29

Vanilla Paleta

$2.79
Vanilla Raisin Paleta (Crema)

Vanilla Raisin Paleta (Crema)

$2.79
Watermelon Paleta

Watermelon Paleta

$2.79
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

610 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 160, Glenview, IL 60025

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

