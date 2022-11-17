Main picView gallery

Mountain View Cafe and Catering 11425 Black Forest Rd Suite 6

review star

No reviews yet

11425 Black Forest Rd Suite 6

Black Forest, CO 80908

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chai Tea
Create Your Own Omelettte
Bring it Burrito

Beverages

Chai Tea

$5.00

Spicy brewed tea

Coffee

$3.00

French Roast

Decaf

$3.00

French Roast

Flavor Shot

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet

Large Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Small Juice

$3.00

Soda Pop

$3.00

Water

Specialty Beverages

Flavor Shot

$1.50

Immunity Booster Shot

$2.00

Italian Cream Soda

$7.00

Creamy and Delicious

Katahdin Water

$7.00

Latte

$5.00

Shot of Espresso

$1.50

Specialty Chai Tea

$7.00

Unicorn Water

$6.00

A refreshing blend of tropical citrus, pineapple and coconut

Soup & Green Chilli & Salad

Baked Poatao Soup Bowl

$8.00

Baked Potato Souo Quart

$12.00

Baked Potato Soup Cup

$6.00

Beef and Tomato Mac Soup-Bowl

$7.00

Beef and Tomato Mac Soup-Cup

$5.00

Beef and Tomato Mac Soup-Quart

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Green Chili-Bowl

$8.00

Green Chili-Cup

$6.00

Green Chili-Quart

$12.00

House Salad

$6.00

Starters

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Apple Pastry

$6.00

Cheddar Chive Biscuits

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Cinnamonster

$7.00

Crackers and Salad

$7.00

Cracker Variety and your choice of tuna, chicken or egg salad

Custard Pastry

$6.00

Dill Dip and Veggies

$7.00

Dill Dip and Carrots, Cucs, Celery and Broccoli

Donut Holes

$4.00

Feta Spinach Croissant

$5.00

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$6.00

Hazelnut Puff Pastry

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$7.00

Upgrade

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Caprese Salad

$4.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Bennies & Breakfast Sandwiches

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Mountain Harvest Benny

$15.00

Grilled Crossiant, crispy bacon, over easy eggs, grilled mushrooms, spinach, onion and homemade hollandise with a side of zesty potatoes

Original Benny

$15.00

English muffin with ham, over easy eggs, and homemade hollandaise with a side of zesty potatoes

Shrimp Benny

$17.00

Eggs

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Breakfast Tostada

$13.00

Bring it Burrito

$14.00

3 eggs, your choice of meat, grilled onions, cheddar, potatoes and pico with a side of chipotle ranch.

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Classic Breakfast

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Mountain View Breakfast

$15.00

Griddle

1/2 Stuffed Strawberry French Toast

$7.00

Black Forest French Toast

$13.00

Black Forest French Toast Breakfast

$16.00

Brandon's Giant Pancake

$18.00

Brandon's Giant Pancake Breakfast

$21.00

Cinnamon Sugar French Toast

$10.00

Cinnamon Sugar French Toast Breakfast

$13.00

Family Eggs and Meat Add On

$20.00

Stack of Cakes

$10.00

Pancake Breakfast

$13.00

Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast

$16.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.00

Stuffed Strawberry French Toast

$12.00

Stuffed Strawberry French Toast Breakfast

$15.00

Sweet Cream Waffle Breakfast

$15.00

Sweet Cream Waffles

$12.00

Maple Bacon Waffles

$14.00

Maple Bacon Waffles Breakfast

$17.00

Kids

Fluff-A-Nutta

$7.00

Grey's Bacon and Eggs

$7.00

Harlow's Pancakes

$7.00

Jackson's Mac

$7.00

Juliette's Cheeseburgers

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids ckn fingers

$7.00

Omelettes

Create Your Own Omelettte

$14.00

3 eggs and and 4 toppings

The Forest Omelette

$13.00

3 eggs, bacon, jack, avocado and a side of salsa, served with zesty potatoes and toast

The Mountain Climber Omelette

$14.00

3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, broccoli and cheddar cheese

Egg White Frittata

$13.00

Crab & Avocado Omelette

$16.00

Skillets

Chipotle Skillet

$15.00

Cordon Bleu Skillet

$14.00

Everything Skillet

$14.00

From the Earth Skillet

$13.00

Gravy Skillet

$13.00

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Cheddar, bacon and BBQ sauce with lettuce and onion

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Grilled Mushroom and Swiss with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions

Ponderosa Patty Melt

$14.00

Sauteed onions and Cheddar on a Grilled Sourdough

The Classic

$13.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles with your choice of cheese

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

Crisy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes with a basil aioli on grilled garlic bread

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Sliced Ham and Swiss cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a honey dijon cream sauce

Deli Sandwich

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, peppers, black olives, pickles and cheese served on your choice of bread and with your choice of protein

Dilly Grilled Cheese

$14.00

East Coast Club

$15.00

Peak Grilled Ham and Cheese

$14.00

Ham, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and 1000 Island on Grilled Sourdoug

Steak Bomb

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Shredded Iceberg, cheddar, pickles, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomatoes served with your choice of protein

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad - East Coast Style

$13.00

Taco Salad - East Coast Style

$13.00

The Fancy Salad

$15.00

Iceberg, warm chicken, green onions, broccoli, cranberries, sunflower seeds, bacon bits in a sweet vidalia dressing

Tostada Salad

$14.00

Shredded Iceberg tossed in ranch served atop a crispy fried tortilla with spicy peppers, tomatoes and chicken with a honey lime sour cream.

Appetizers

Cheddar Bacon Chive Biscuits

$5.00

Chicken Strips App

$8.00

Crab Cakes App

$10.00

Lemon Bruschetta

$9.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$7.00

Dinner for Lunch

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.00

Grilled italian chicken layered with sliced ham and swiss. Served with broccoli a choice of baked potato or angel hair.

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Grilled chicken and asparagus in a lemon butter caper sauce. Served with baked potato or pasta

Fresh Basil and Tomato Pasta

$14.00

Fresh basil, tomato and garlic tossed in olive oil and served on a bed of angel hair

Salisbury Steak

$17.00

Tender salisbury steak grilled with a mushroom sauce and served with a baked potato and broccoli

Build Your Own Tacos

$13.00

Dinner Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Shredded Iceberg, cheddar, pickles, black olives, onion, green peppers and tomatoes served with your choice of protein

Chicken and Fruit

$15.00

House salad with romaine, cucs, carrots and tomatoes. Served with grilled italian or blackened chicken.

Taco Salad - East Coast Style

$13.00

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$16.00

The Fancy Salad

$15.00

Iceberg, warm chicken, green onions, broccoli, cranberries, sunflower seeds, bacon bits in a sweet vidalia dressing

Tostada Salad

$14.00

Shredded Iceberg tossed in ranch served atop a crispy fried tortilla with spicy peppers, tomatoes and chicken with a honey lime sour cream.

Soup & Salad

Baked Potato Soup

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Chili

$6.00+

House Salad

$6.00

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$17.00

Fresh Basil and Tomato Pasta

$14.00

Fresh basil, tomato and garlic tossed in olive oil and served on a bed of angel hair

Tacos

Build Your Own Tacos

$13.00

Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsalla

$18.00

Chicken Picatta

$18.00

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.00

Salisbury Steak

$17.00

Tender salisbury steak grilled with a mushroom sauce and served with a baked potato and broccoli

Tilapia

$18.00

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BLT

$14.00

Crisy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes with a basil aioli on grilled garlic bread

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Sliced Ham and Swiss cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a honey dijon cream sauce

Deli Sandwich

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, peppers, black olives, pickles and cheese served on your choice of bread and with your choice of protein

Dilly Grilled Cheese

$14.00

East Coast Club

$15.00

Peak Grilled Ham and Cheese

$14.00

Ham, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and 1000 Island on Grilled Sourdoug

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$16.00

Steak Bomb

$16.00

Dessert Choice

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Dessert Bar

$6.00

Side Choice

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Avacado Half

$2.00

Side Bacon 2

$3.50

Side Bacon 4

$4.99

Side Basil Aioli

$0.50

Side Blueberries

$3.49

Side Broccoli

$2.50

Side Chicken Breast

$3.49

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Side Croissant

$3.50

Side Dressing

Side Egg 1

$2.00

Side Eggs 2

$4.00

Side French Fries

$2.50

Side French Toast

$3.00

Side Fruit

$2.49

Side Green Chili

$3.00

Side Ham

$2.50

Side Hash

$3.50

Side Hollandaise

$1.50

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Side Mixed Berries

$3.49

Side Pancake 1

$2.50

Side Pancakes 2

$5.00

Side Pasta

$2.00

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Strawberries

$3.49

Side Strawberry Topping

Side Toast, Biscuit, Croissant, Etc

$2.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side Turkey Patty

$3.49

Side Zesty Potatoes

$2.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Side Buscuits and Gravy

$5.00

A warm biscuit topped with our sausage gravy!

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Cheddar, Chive and Bacon Biscuits

$6.00

Cinnamonster

$7.00

Crackers & Salad

$6.00

Dill Dip & Veggies

$5.00

Donut Holes

$4.00

Feta Spinach Croissant

$5.00

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$6.00

Hazelnut Puff Pastry

$6.00

Specials

Queso Taco

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A little breakfast and lunch café right outside the city!

Location

11425 Black Forest Rd Suite 6, Black Forest, CO 80908

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

