Pies and Grinders - Black Forest

11470 Black Forest Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Order Again

Popular Items

Sasquatch Cookie
Supreme Specialty Pie
Carrot Cake

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Side of Fries

$1.99

Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$13.99

10 Boneless Wings

$13.99

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$3.49

LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVE, ONION, CHEESE SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING: RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, BALSAMIC, OR HONEY MUSTARD

Large Garden Salad

$6.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVE, ONION, CHEESE SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING: RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, BALSAMIC, OR HONEY MUSTARD

Small Caesar

$3.99

ROMAINE, PARMESAN, CROUTONS, CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING

Large Caesar

$7.99

ROMAINE, PARMESAN, CROUTONS, CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING

Garlic Bread

Butter & Parm Garlic Bread

$3.99

Cheese Garlic Bread

$7.99

Grinders & Phillies

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Meatball Parmesan

$8.99

Spicy BBQ Pork

$8.99

Hot Italian

$8.99

PEPPERONI, HAM, SALAMI, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BANANA PEPPERS, OIL, VINEGAR

Italian Sausage

$8.99

ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MARINARA

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

CHOICE OF PROVOLONE, WHITE AMERICAN OR WHIZ

Beef Cheesesteak

$8.99

CHOICE OF PROVOLONE, WHITE AMERICAN OR WHIZ

Green Chili Cheesesteak

$9.99

Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.99

Calzones & Strombolis

Regular Calzone

$11.49

MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, AND RICOTTA

Specialty Calzone

$13.49

CHOOSE ANY SPECIALTY PIE

Regular Stromboli

$11.49

MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE

Specialty Stromboli

$13.49

CHOOSE ANY SPECIALTY PIE

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Zeppolis

$3.99

SERVED WITH CHOCOLATE SAUCE

Sasquatch Cookie

$4.00

LOCALLLY MADE

Gluten Free Sasquatch Cookie

$5.50

Side Sauce

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$9.00

Pizza Pies

Cheese Pizza

$10.99+

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$13.99+

1/2 & 1/2 Gourmet Pizza

$15.49+

New Gourmet Pies

Sweet & Spicy Salami Gourmet Pie

Sweet & Spicy Salami Gourmet Pie

$15.49+

SPICY MARINARA, SALAMI, HOT RELISH, BANANA PEPPERS, HONEY DRIZZLE

Pork Green Chili Gourmet Pie

$15.49+

SPICY GREEN CHILI SAUCE, HOUSE-MADE PULLED PORK

Cheesesteak Pizza Gourmet Pie

$15.49+

STEAK, GREEN PEPPER, ONION, MUSHROOM

Original Specialty Pies

Artichoke Spinach Specialty Pie

$13.99+

WHITE SAUCE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, FRESH SPINACH, FRESH GARLIC, FRESH DICED TOMATOES

BBQ Chicken Specialty Pie

$13.99+

FRESH CHICKEN BREAST, SPICY BBQ SAUCE, ONION, SUN DRIED TOMATO, FRESH BASIL

BBQ Pork Specialty Pie

$13.99+

HOMEMADE PULLED PORK, SPICY BBQ SAUCE, DICED JALAPENOS

Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pie

$13.99+

FRESH CHICKEN BREAST, HOMEMADE WING SAUCE, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, DICED GREEN ONION

Garlic Chicken Specialty Pie

$13.99+

CHICKEN BREAST, WHITE SAUCE, FRESH GARLIC, TOMATO

Meat Specialty Pie

$13.99+

PEPPERONI, BACON, SAUSAGE, MEATBALL

Ricotta Specialty Pie

$13.99+

RED SAUCE, RICOTTA CHEESE, FRESH SPINACH, TOMATO

Supreme Specialty Pie

$13.99+

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, ONION, BLACK OLIVE, MUSHROOM

Taco Specialty Pie

$13.99+

SEASONED TACO MEAT, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BLACK OLIVE, TACO SAUCE, SOUR CREAM

Veggie Specialty Pie

$13.99+

FRESH MUSHROOM, GREEN PEPPER, ONION, BLACK OLIVE

NA Beverages

Fountain

$2.79

2 Liter

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Always using fresh ingredients, making our dough and sauce in house daily, and providing excellent customer service differentiates our pizza from the competition.

Website

Location

11470 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

