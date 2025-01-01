Restaurant info

Since 1973, Mr Bill's Seafood has been Lancaster, PA's year-round source for blue crabs! Over the years our fresh seafood market has evolved to bring our customers the very best fresh seafood from around the world. We take pride in the freshness and preparation of every seafood product we sell from crabs and fresh fish to shellfish, shrimp and lobster. In 2017, Mr. Bill's Fresh Seafood expanded to include The Fat Crab Cafe, a casual seafood dining restaurant. The cafe features seafood favorites prepared by our well credentialed chef. Customers can enjoy lunch and dinner year-round along with a fun and festive patio dining experience during the fair-weather months.

