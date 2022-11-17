Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pepper Theo Cafe

555 w. James st.

Lancaster, PA 17603

Salads

Throwback Taco Salad

$12.00

Romaine and Iceberg with Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Jalapeno, Tomato, Scallions, Shredded Cheese, Banana Peppers Finished with a Smokey Ranch and Salsa Dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted Beets, Shaved Fennel, Greens, Citrus, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad with Fried Brussel Sprout Leaves

$12.00

Romaine, House Made Croutons, Crispy Brussel Leaves, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Ceasar Dressing

Soup du Jour

$5.00

Sandwiches, served with chips

French Onion Roast Beef

$13.00

Roast beef, swiss cheese, French onion spread, sherry, and sliced tomato on brioche dunked in au jus

Falafel Burger

$12.00

The Elvis

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

Side Brussels

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts, Deep Fried, Lightly Seasoned.

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

with Fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.00

with Fries

Desserts

Theo Bark (1/4 lbs)

$8.00

Dark Chocolate, Citrus Zest, Pink Peppercorn & Mild Ghost Pepper Salt.

Lemon Bar

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Sauce, Crushed Nuts and Whipped Cream

Chocolate Tahini and Fig Mousse

$6.00

Chocolate Tahini and Fig Mousse with whipped Cream and Chocolate Balsamic Glaze

Drinks

Soda (can)

$1.50

Seltzer (can)

$1.50

Water (bottle) 16oz

$1.00

Unsweetened Tea 16oz

$2.00

House Brewed

Cold Brew Coffee 16oz

$3.00

Hot Coffee 12oz

$2.00

Locally Sourced Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lavender Iced Tea

$2.50

Balsamic Sodas

$4.00

Additionals

Silverware

$0.50

Knife, Fork & Napkin

Ketchup

Mayonaise

Mustard

Smoked Buttermilk Ranch

$0.75

Specials

Smoked Chicken

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

555 w. James st., Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

Gallery
Pepper Theo Cafe and Events image
Pepper Theo Cafe and Events image

