Main picView gallery

Mr. Shrimp - Pompano 4891 N Federal Hgwy

review star

No reviews yet

4891 N Federal Hgwy

Pompano Beach, FL 33026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp
Bayou Bowl
Fried Shrimp + Fish

Fried

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Louisiana Classic W/Pickles,Greens,Tomatoes & Remoulade On French Bread

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Coleslaw, Pickles, & Remoulade On A Garlic Herb Bun

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pickles,Remoulade On A Garlic Herb Bun

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$13.00
Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$15.00

Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.

Cracked Conch

Cracked Conch

$18.00

Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.

Fried Shrimp + Fish

Fried Shrimp + Fish

$16.00

Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Boils

Regular Shrimp Boil

$13.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Large Shrimp Boil

$18.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Regular Shrimp + Crab Boil

$27.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Large Shrimp + Crab Boil

$45.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Regular Crab Boil

$30.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Large Crab Boil

$47.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Family Boil

$72.00

A Boil large enough to feed 4-5. Comes with 50 Shrimp,5 Crab Clusters,1 lb of Mussels,corn,potatoes,and a lg side of white rice. Seasoned with signature broth, garlic herb butter,and Bayou basics.

Ultimate Boil

$109.00

Comes with 6 Crab Clusters, 2 lobster tails, 50 shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, corn, potatoes, and 4 eggs. Seasoned with our signature Broth,garlic herb butter, and Bayou Basics

Boil in A Bag

$22.00

20 Peel n' eat shrimp, 1LB mussel, corn, potatoes, and beef sausage.

Crab Boil in a Bag

Crab Boil in a Bag

$20.00

1 crab cluster 15 U-peel shrimp Corn & Potatoes Garlic Herb Sauce

By The Pound

Shell-Off Shrimp 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Shell-Off Shrimp Pound

$16.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Shell-Off Jumbo Shrimp 1/2 Pound

$9.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Shell-Off Jumbo Shrimp Pound

$18.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Crab Legs

$28.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Crawfish

$13.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Mussels

$13.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Bowls

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$13.00

Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Cajun Chickpeas, With Tahini Herb Sauce

Bayou Bowl

Bayou Bowl

$13.00

Red Beans,Roasted Corn,Pico De Gallo With Creamy Cilantro Sauce

Cajun Asian Bowl

Cajun Asian Bowl

$13.00

Crispy Broccoli, Snap Peas, Carrots, Sesame Seeds With Sweet Chili Sauce

Palm Beach Bowl

Palm Beach Bowl

$13.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Seasoned To Perfection

Non Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Natural Cut Fries

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Basically Fried Corn Bread, Yum!

Cajun Red Beans

Cajun Red Beans

$3.00

With Rice Or Quinoa

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Drizzled W/ Our Signature Garlic Herb Butter

Quinoa

$3.00

Drizzled W/ Our Signature Garlic Herb Butter

Power Salad

Power Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumber & Red Cabbage

Corn On The Cobb

Corn On The Cobb

$3.00

Topped W/Garlic Herb Butter (Want It Spicy?Just Ask!)

Potatoes

$3.00

Red Potatoes Boiled In Our Signature Broth

Krab Salad

Krab Salad

$3.00

Cool Off With This Creamy Classic

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Toasted To Perfection

Sausage

$4.00

Smoked Beef Sausage

Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Crisp And Fresh

Fried Corn

$5.00

Topped W/ Garlic Herb Butter...So Good!

Cajun Chickpeas

$4.00

Fried And Dusted With Seasoning

Gumbo

Gumbo

$10.00

Beef smoked sausage, chicken, served over rice

2 Eggs

$2.00

Large Garlic Herb butter

$5.99
Cajun Red Bean & Rice

Cajun Red Bean & Rice

$3.00

Conch Side

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Side

$8.00

Sweet Tooth

Beignets

Beignets

$6.00

Fried Dough W/ Powdered Sugar

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00

House-Made With Bananas, Cookies, And Fresh Whipped Cream

Get Saucy

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Remoulade

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Creamy Cilantro

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Garlic Herb Butter

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Sweet Chili

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Citrus Garlic Vinaigrette

$0.50

House Made Sauce

No Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp Bites

$6.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Mint Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Peach Tea

$3.50

Specialty Bottle

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Flop

$3.50
Heineken

Heineken

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Flavor you Crave!

Location

4891 N Federal Hgwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33026

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kosta's Greek Eatery & Pizzeria - 1940 NE 49th street
orange starNo Reviews
1940 NE 49th street Pompano beach, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Papa's Raw Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,335
4610 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point - 3650 N Federal Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3650 N Federal Highway Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Papa's Fish House
orange star4.0 • 265
6402 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill - 123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7
orange starNo Reviews
123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7 Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille
orange star4.0 • 318
3128 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pompano Beach

La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pompano Beach
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston