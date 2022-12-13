Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kosta's Greek Eatery & Pizzeria
1940 NE 49th street

No reviews yet

1940 NE 49th street

Pompano beach, FL 33064

house rice
Stromboli - Gyro, pepper & Onion with 3 cheese
Kosta's classic gyro platter lunch special

Appetizers

Souvlaki App

$11.50

Marinated skewers of Pork or chicken grilled and served with seasoned pita and our homemade tzatziki

Gyro Appetizer

$12.50

THin slices of seasoned pressed lamb and beef, served with seasoned pita and our homemade tzatziki

meatball appetizer

$16.00

Three (3) of Kosta's homemade Meatballs and sauce, served with seasoned pita and your choice of Spaghettii, Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries

Homemade Dolmades

$12.00

four (4) of our homemade dolmades (grape leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice) finished with creamy lemon-dill sauce

Homemade Dolmades (vegetarian)

$12.00

four (4) of our homemade dolmades (grape leaves stuffed with rice and seasonings) finished with creamy lemon-dill sauce

Octopus

tender marinated octopus, your choice of grilled or sauteed

Dip with Pita Bread

$9.00

your choice of Kosta's Hummus or Tzatziki served with seasoned pita bread

Spanakopita

$12.00

Greek Phyllo dough, spinach, feta cheese and our special blend of seasonings

Kosta's Souvlaki for four (4)

$28.00

five marinated and grilled skewers of pork or chicken served with seasoned pita and homemade tzatziki sauce

Falafel App

$11.00

Vegetable falafel, fried and served with a side of hummus

Half and Half Dip with Pita

$9.00

Portabella app special

$10.95

Salads

Caeser salad (Large)

$10.00

Crisp romaine, homemade Caeser dressing, parmesan and croutons

Caeser salad (small)

$8.00

Crisp romaine, homemade Caeser dressing, parmesan and croutons

Greek house salad (large)

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta cheese and kalamata olives tossed with Kosta's house dressing and toppe with pepperoncinis and a vegerian dolmades

Greek house salad (small)

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta cheese and kalamata olives tossed with Kosta's house dressing and toppe with pepperoncinis and a vegerian dolmades

Village Salad

$13.50

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese kalamata olivespepperoncinis and vegetarian dolmades, topped with Kosta's vinaigrette dressing

Sides

string beans

$7.00

Sauteed fresh green beans

Lemon Potatoes

$7.00

Kosta's Classic!

house rice

$7.00

our special recipe

French fries (Small)

$3.50

Crispy seasoned fries

French fries (Large)

$4.75

Crispy seasoned fries

Salad

$7.00

Tzatziki Side

$1.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Hummus Side

$1.00

Marinara Side

$1.00

Entrees

Kosta's Classic Gyro Platter

$18.50

THin slices of seasoned pressed lamb and beef, served with seasoned pita and our homemade tzatziki with your choice of Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries

Kosta's Souvlaki platter

$18.50

Marinated skewers of pork or chicken grilled and served with seasoned pita our homemade tzatzikiand your choice of Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries

Spanikopita

$18.50

Greek Phyllo dough spinach, feta cheese and our special bland of seasonings served with seasoned pita and your choice of Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries

Lamb chops

$41.95

Four (4) char grilled single cut lamb chops served with seasoned pita and your choice of Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries

Greek meatball platter

$23.50

Three (3) of Kosta's homemade Meatballs and sauce, served with seasoned pita and your choice of Spaghettii, Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries

Chicken Parmesan

$20.50

tender pieces of chicken lightly breaded tossed with our homemade sauce and topped with mozzarella and served with your choice of Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries

Pork Orzo

$16.95

Greek style pizzas

Cheese Pizza 19"

$18.50

cheese pizza

Cheese Pizza 16"

$15.00

cheese pizza

Stromboli - Gyro, pepper & Onion with 3 cheese

$12.95

Calzone

$16.95

Specialty pizza

spinach and gorgonzola pizza XL

$33.50

mozzarella base topped with fresh spinach and gorgonzola cheese

Margarita Pizza XL

$33.50

Mozzarella base topped with fresh tomato ricotta feta blend and fresh basil

Grandma's Pizza XL

$33.50

Heavy sauce Light cheese topped with ricotta and feta blend and fresh basil

Vegetarian Pizza XL

$26.50

Cheese Onion peppers and Mushroom

Sliced meatball pizza XL

$26.50

Cheese and Meatballs

All Meat pizza XL

$27.50

Cheese Sausage and pepperoni

Gyro Pizza XL

$27.50

Cheese and Gyro Meat

Greek Pizza XL

$27.50

Feta Cheese tomatoes, onions and kalamata olives

Greek White Pizza XL

$27.50

Feta Cheese, Mozzarella and ricotta

Spinach Gorgonzola Large 16"

$26.90

Margherita Large 16"

$26.90

Grandma's Large 16"

$26.90

Vegetarian Large 16"

$22.90

Sliced Meatball Large 16"

$22.00

All Meat Large 16"

$22.00

Gyro Pizza Large 16"

$22.00

Greek Pizza Large 16"

$22.00

Greek White Pizza Large 16"

$22.00

Wild Mushroom With Goat Cheese Large

$26.50

Wild Mushroom And Goat Cheese XL

$33.50

Proscuitto And Arugula Large

$26.50

Spicy Sopprasata Pizza XL

$33.50

Sandwiches

Gyro Classic Pita

$10.50

Thin slices of seasoned pressed lamb and beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and our homemade tzatziki wrapped in a pita

Kosta's Souvlaki Pita

$10.50

Marinated grilled pork or chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and our homemade tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita

Kosta's angus burger

$9.00

8 oz Angus patty grilled to perfection

Vegetarian Pita

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and our homemade tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita and topped with our house vinaigrette

Meatball parmesan

$12.00

Kosta's homemade meatballs and sauce, topped with mozzarella and grated pecorino cheese, served on a hoagie or pita

Cheese steak hoagie

$12.00

thinly sliced sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms and cheese served on a hoagie

Chicken Parmesan hoagie

$13.00

tender, fried chicken cutlets with our homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and grated pecorino cheese, served on a hoagie or pita

falafel pita

$10.00

Vegetable falafel,, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and our homemade hummus, wrapped in a pita

Dessert

Almond Cookies

$2.00

Traditional Greek almond cookies - delicious!

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Chocolate Decadence Cookies

$1.50

Melomakarona Cookies

$2.50

Baklava

$6.00

Phyllo layered with chopped nuts and sweet honey syrup

Bougatsa

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Coconut macaroon

$2.50

Ekmek Kataifi

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie Baklava

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Baklava Cheesecake

$9.00

Sokolatina Choclate Cake

$8.00

Wedding Cookie

$2.50

Zeppoli (6)

$5.00

Pizza Slices

Cheese Pizza (Slice)

$3.75

Slice of cheese pizza

Specialty Slices

$5.25

2 cheese pizza slice and drink special

$8.75

Cheeseburger pizza slice

$6.95

Spicy Soppresata Slice

$6.95

Sicilian Slice

$4.50

Proscuitto Arugula Slice

$6.95

Truffle Wild Mushroom Goat Cheese Slice

$6.95

Daily Specials Board

Stromboli with Gyro and peppers and Onions

$12.95

Portobella mushroom appetizer

$11.95Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Pacific Cod Special

$24.95

Mousaka

$16.95

Stuffed Peppers

$14.95

Sweet green bell peppers stuffed with ground pork, beef and rice

Greek pork Stew (Kokkinisto)

$16.95Out of stock

Tender pork chunks, in a savory red sauce with carmelized onion

Pastichio

$16.95

tender imported Greek pasta layered with seasoned pork and beef, covered with Bechamel cream

Gigantes Beans Side

$2.50

Greek Rib Entree

$26.95

Greek Rib Appetizer

$13.95

Grilled Veg App With Feta

$14.95Out of stock

50 Wings

$77.95

Mussels Marinara

$13.95Out of stock

Lamb Special

$31.95Out of stock

Shrimp Souvlaki Salad

$26.50Out of stock

Macaronia Mekima

$18.95Out of stock

Lemon And Herb Grilled Salmon

$21.95Out of stock

Catering Pizzas

Catering cheese pizza

$16.00

Catering Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Catering Items - Marie/Enhance Healthcare

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$8.50

Falafel Pita

$8.50

Baked Ziti dinner with salad

$6.95

Lunch special

Lunch Gyro Pita

$8.00

thinly sliced pressed lamb and beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and feta on a pita

Kosta's classic gyro platter lunch special

$14.50

thin slices of seasoned, pressed lamb and beef, served with seasoned pita, our homemade tzatziki and your choice of Greek house salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or French Fries

Souvlaki lunch platter

$14.50

marinated skewers of pork or chicken, grilled and served with seasoned pita, our homemade tzatziki and you choice of Greek house salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or French Fries

Soft Drink

Sprite

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Bottled water

$2.95

Root beer

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

San Pellegrino (Small)

$2.75

San Pellegrino (Large)

$5.00

Acqua Panna (Small)

$2.95

Acqua Panna (Large)

$5.00

Water

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Espresso

$4.95

Cappuccino

$6.95

Tea

$2.95

Coffee (Copy)

$2.95

Beer

Big Wave draft

$6.95

Blue Mack

$7.95

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Land Shark Draft

$6.95

Michelob Amber Bock

$6.95

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Mythos

$7.95

Shock Top

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Zeus black

$7.95

Zeus Lager

$7.95

Wine

Abaton - Bottle

$51.95

Abaton - Glass

$14.00

Haraftis - White Bottle

$51.95

Haraftis - White Glass

$14.00

Haraftis- Red Bottle

$51.95

Harlaftis - Red Glass

$14.00

King of Hearts - Glass

$14.00

King of Hearts- Bottle

$54.95

Kleoni (Red) - glass

$8.00

Kleoni (Red) Bottle

$29.95

Kleoni (White) - Glass

$8.00

Kleoni (White) Bottle

$29.95

Lafkioti - Bottle

$30.00

Lafkioti - Glass

$8.00

Mavrodaphhne - Glass

$9.00

Port Wine

Nama - Bottle

$49.95

Nama - Glass

$14.00

Nemea - Bottle

$49.95

Nemea - Glass

$8.00

Ninemos - Bottle

$30.00

Greek Chardonnay

Ninemos - Glass

$14.00

Greek Chardonnay

Queen of Hearts - Bottle

$54.95

Queen of Hearts - Glass

$14.00

Retsina - bottle

$29.95

Pine Resin

Retsina - Glass

$8.00

Rodamo (Red) - bottle

$32.95

Rodamo - Glass

$9.00

Selina - Glass

$8.00

Greek Wings

10 Greek Wings

$16.95

16 Greek Wings

$25.95

Buffalo

10 Wings

$16.95

16 Wings

$25.95

Pastichio

$19.95

tender imported Greek pasta layered with seasoned pork and beef, covered with Bechamel cream

Greek pork Stew (Kokkinisto)

$19.95

Tender pork chunks, in a savory red sauce with carmelized onion

Stuffed Peppers

$17.95

Sweet green bell peppers stuffed with ground pork, beef and rice

T-Shirts

T-Shirt - Blue

$22.00

T-Shirt - Black

$22.00

Other retail items

Greek Mountain Tea

$6.95

Greek Mountain Oregano

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy an authentic Greek family owned restaurant with some of the best pizzas in the south Florida area as well.

Location

1940 NE 49th street, Pompano beach, FL 33064

Directions

