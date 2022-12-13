- Home
- Kosta's Greek Eatery & Pizzeria - 1940 NE 49th street
Kosta's Greek Eatery & Pizzeria 1940 NE 49th street
1940 NE 49th street
Pompano beach, FL 33064
Appetizers
Souvlaki App
Marinated skewers of Pork or chicken grilled and served with seasoned pita and our homemade tzatziki
Gyro Appetizer
THin slices of seasoned pressed lamb and beef, served with seasoned pita and our homemade tzatziki
meatball appetizer
Three (3) of Kosta's homemade Meatballs and sauce, served with seasoned pita and your choice of Spaghettii, Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries
Homemade Dolmades
four (4) of our homemade dolmades (grape leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice) finished with creamy lemon-dill sauce
Homemade Dolmades (vegetarian)
four (4) of our homemade dolmades (grape leaves stuffed with rice and seasonings) finished with creamy lemon-dill sauce
Octopus
tender marinated octopus, your choice of grilled or sauteed
Dip with Pita Bread
your choice of Kosta's Hummus or Tzatziki served with seasoned pita bread
Spanakopita
Greek Phyllo dough, spinach, feta cheese and our special blend of seasonings
Kosta's Souvlaki for four (4)
five marinated and grilled skewers of pork or chicken served with seasoned pita and homemade tzatziki sauce
Falafel App
Vegetable falafel, fried and served with a side of hummus
Half and Half Dip with Pita
Portabella app special
Salads
Caeser salad (Large)
Crisp romaine, homemade Caeser dressing, parmesan and croutons
Caeser salad (small)
Crisp romaine, homemade Caeser dressing, parmesan and croutons
Greek house salad (large)
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta cheese and kalamata olives tossed with Kosta's house dressing and toppe with pepperoncinis and a vegerian dolmades
Greek house salad (small)
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta cheese and kalamata olives tossed with Kosta's house dressing and toppe with pepperoncinis and a vegerian dolmades
Village Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese kalamata olivespepperoncinis and vegetarian dolmades, topped with Kosta's vinaigrette dressing
Sides
Entrees
Kosta's Classic Gyro Platter
THin slices of seasoned pressed lamb and beef, served with seasoned pita and our homemade tzatziki with your choice of Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries
Kosta's Souvlaki platter
Marinated skewers of pork or chicken grilled and served with seasoned pita our homemade tzatzikiand your choice of Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries
Spanikopita
Greek Phyllo dough spinach, feta cheese and our special bland of seasonings served with seasoned pita and your choice of Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries
Lamb chops
Four (4) char grilled single cut lamb chops served with seasoned pita and your choice of Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries
Greek meatball platter
Three (3) of Kosta's homemade Meatballs and sauce, served with seasoned pita and your choice of Spaghettii, Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries
Chicken Parmesan
tender pieces of chicken lightly breaded tossed with our homemade sauce and topped with mozzarella and served with your choice of Greek salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or french fries
Pork Orzo
Greek style pizzas
Specialty pizza
spinach and gorgonzola pizza XL
mozzarella base topped with fresh spinach and gorgonzola cheese
Margarita Pizza XL
Mozzarella base topped with fresh tomato ricotta feta blend and fresh basil
Grandma's Pizza XL
Heavy sauce Light cheese topped with ricotta and feta blend and fresh basil
Vegetarian Pizza XL
Cheese Onion peppers and Mushroom
Sliced meatball pizza XL
Cheese and Meatballs
All Meat pizza XL
Cheese Sausage and pepperoni
Gyro Pizza XL
Cheese and Gyro Meat
Greek Pizza XL
Feta Cheese tomatoes, onions and kalamata olives
Greek White Pizza XL
Feta Cheese, Mozzarella and ricotta
Spinach Gorgonzola Large 16"
Margherita Large 16"
Grandma's Large 16"
Vegetarian Large 16"
Sliced Meatball Large 16"
All Meat Large 16"
Gyro Pizza Large 16"
Greek Pizza Large 16"
Greek White Pizza Large 16"
Wild Mushroom With Goat Cheese Large
Wild Mushroom And Goat Cheese XL
Proscuitto And Arugula Large
Spicy Sopprasata Pizza XL
Sandwiches
Gyro Classic Pita
Thin slices of seasoned pressed lamb and beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and our homemade tzatziki wrapped in a pita
Kosta's Souvlaki Pita
Marinated grilled pork or chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and our homemade tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita
Kosta's angus burger
8 oz Angus patty grilled to perfection
Vegetarian Pita
Lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and our homemade tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita and topped with our house vinaigrette
Meatball parmesan
Kosta's homemade meatballs and sauce, topped with mozzarella and grated pecorino cheese, served on a hoagie or pita
Cheese steak hoagie
thinly sliced sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms and cheese served on a hoagie
Chicken Parmesan hoagie
tender, fried chicken cutlets with our homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and grated pecorino cheese, served on a hoagie or pita
falafel pita
Vegetable falafel,, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and our homemade hummus, wrapped in a pita
Dessert
Almond Cookies
Traditional Greek almond cookies - delicious!
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Decadence Cookies
Melomakarona Cookies
Baklava
Phyllo layered with chopped nuts and sweet honey syrup
Bougatsa
Cheesecake
Coconut macaroon
Ekmek Kataifi
Chocolate Brownie Baklava
Rice Pudding
Baklava Cheesecake
Sokolatina Choclate Cake
Wedding Cookie
Zeppoli (6)
Pizza Slices
Daily Specials Board
Stromboli with Gyro and peppers and Onions
Portobella mushroom appetizer
Fried Calamari
Pacific Cod Special
Mousaka
Stuffed Peppers
Sweet green bell peppers stuffed with ground pork, beef and rice
Greek pork Stew (Kokkinisto)
Tender pork chunks, in a savory red sauce with carmelized onion
Pastichio
tender imported Greek pasta layered with seasoned pork and beef, covered with Bechamel cream
Gigantes Beans Side
Greek Rib Entree
Greek Rib Appetizer
Grilled Veg App With Feta
50 Wings
Mussels Marinara
Lamb Special
Shrimp Souvlaki Salad
Macaronia Mekima
Lemon And Herb Grilled Salmon
Bread per Table
Test Mod
Catering Pizzas
Catering Items - Marie/Enhance Healthcare
Lunch special
Lunch Gyro Pita
thinly sliced pressed lamb and beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and feta on a pita
Kosta's classic gyro platter lunch special
thin slices of seasoned, pressed lamb and beef, served with seasoned pita, our homemade tzatziki and your choice of Greek house salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or French Fries
Souvlaki lunch platter
marinated skewers of pork or chicken, grilled and served with seasoned pita, our homemade tzatziki and you choice of Greek house salad, string beans, lemon potatoes, house rice or French Fries
Soft Drink
Beer
Wine
Abaton - Bottle
Abaton - Glass
Haraftis - White Bottle
Haraftis - White Glass
Haraftis- Red Bottle
Harlaftis - Red Glass
King of Hearts - Glass
King of Hearts- Bottle
Kleoni (Red) - glass
Kleoni (Red) Bottle
Kleoni (White) - Glass
Kleoni (White) Bottle
Lafkioti - Bottle
Lafkioti - Glass
Mavrodaphhne - Glass
Port Wine
Nama - Bottle
Nama - Glass
Nemea - Bottle
Nemea - Glass
Ninemos - Bottle
Greek Chardonnay
Ninemos - Glass
Greek Chardonnay
Queen of Hearts - Bottle
Queen of Hearts - Glass
Retsina - bottle
Pine Resin
Retsina - Glass
Rodamo (Red) - bottle
Rodamo - Glass
Selina - Glass
Greek Wings
Buffalo
Other retail items
Come in and enjoy an authentic Greek family owned restaurant with some of the best pizzas in the south Florida area as well.
1940 NE 49th street, Pompano beach, FL 33064