Popular Items

X-Bacon

$14.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

Coca Cola 20 fl oz

$3.49


Beverages

Grape Fanta 20 fl oz

$3.49

Fanta 20 fl oz

$3.49

Diet Coke 20 fl oz

$3.49

Sprite 20 fl oz

$3.49

Guarana Antartica

Fountain drink

Natural Juices

Water bottle

Water Cup

Cafe

$1.49
Espresso

Perrier

Diet Guarana

Monster Energy Drink

$3.99

Red Bull Energy Drink

$2.99

Coconut Water

$3.49

Coca Zero Bottle

$3.49

Appetizers

Frango a Passarinho (Fried chicken)

$15.99

Frango a passarinho

French Fries with Bacon & Cheddar

$11.99

Calabresa with Onions and Fries

$13.99

Calabresa sausage with onions served with French fries.

Top Sirloin in Strips with Yucca

Beef quesadilla

$12.99

Shredded rib eye steak, bacon, cheese and special mayo

Chicken quesadilla

$12.99

Shredded chicken, bacon, cheese and ranch dressing

Chicken wings

$16.99+

Traditional style chicken wings. 6 pc or 10 pc

Loaded Yucca

$12.99

Shredded Chicken Loaded Fries

$13.99

Shredded Rib Eye Loaded Fries

$14.99

Salgadinho

$15.99

Pastelzinho

$16.99

Truffle Fries

$12.99

Shrimp pastel

$4.49

Cheese Pastel

$3.99

Beef Pastel

$3.99

Beef Sfiha

$2.99

Cheese Sfiha

$2.99

Calabresa sausage Sfiha

$3.29

A La Carte

Strogonoff

$15.99

New York Strip

$20.99

Picanha Steak for 2

$34.99

Chicken a Milanese

$15.99

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Top Sirloin in Strips

$18.99
Churrasco Mix

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Breaded chicken, cheese and tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.

Steak with Onions

$17.99

Steak with onions. Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.

Brazilian Steak & Egg

Top Sirloin Steak

Burgers

X-Burger

$12.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.

X-Salad

$13.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Egg

$14.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Bacon

$14.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Egg Bacon

$15.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Tudo

$16.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.

X-Grilled Chicken

$15.99

X-Shredded Chicken

$15.99

Shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese, catupiry cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.

X-Contra File

$16.99

Shredded ribeye steak, mozzarella cheese, catupiry cheese, fried egg, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

Gourmet Burgers

Americano Burger

MTB

Detonator

Smash Burger

Cheesesunami

Texano Rib Burger

$19.99

Shredded short rib, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, bacon farofa and bbq sauce.

Chicken Deluxe

$14.99

Breaded chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and house mayo.

Baconator Burger

$17.99

Double Angus met burger, double mozzarella cheese, 4x bacon, and our homemade mayo on a sesame bun

Cabuloso Burger

$17.99

Double Angus meat burger, double mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

Battle Burger

$15.99

ANGUS BEEF BURGER, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONION, ARUGULA, RASPBERRY KETCHUP

Gringo Burger

$16.99

ANGUS BEEF BURGER, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, ONIONS, PICKLES, ARUGULA

Picanha Burger

$17.99

Top sirloin steak in strips, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted bun

Veggie Burger

$16.99

Falafel patty, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

Hot Dog

Marco's Top Dog

Shredded Chicken Dog

Philly Dog

American Hot Dog

$11.99

Subs

MTB Chicken Sub

$13.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese and special mayo, mushrooms in a long hoagie roll.

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$13.99

Philly cheese steak, melted cheese, onions, mushrooms, and special mayo in a long hoagie roll.

Picanha Sub

$15.99Out of stock

Top Sirloin steak in strips, onions, melted cheese, and special mayo in a long hoagie roll

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with caesar dressing on the side.

Burger House Salad

$13.99

Chopped Angus beed burger, romaine lettuce, tomato, topped with parmesan cheese and Italian dressing served on the side.

Picanha Salad

$15.99

Sides

Rice

$3.99

Beans

$3.99

Side of black beans

Fried Yucca

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Fried Plantains

$5.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Vinagrete

$3.99

Egg Farofa

$3.99

Toasted cassava flour

French Fries

$3.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Fried Polenta

$6.99Out of stock

Desserts

Passion Fruit Mousse

$6.99Out of stock

Condensed Milk Pudding

$4.99

Powdered Milk (Ninho) and Nutella Pudding

$5.29Out of stock

Oreo with Dulce de Leche Pave

$7.99Out of stock

Lemon with White Chocolate Pave

$5.99

Strawberry Mousse With White Chocolate

$5.99

Brigadeiro

$2.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Brigadeiro Pave

$7.99Out of stock

Tres Leches with Berries

$7.99Out of stock

Dois Amores (Almond nd Nuts Candy)

$2.99

Cake Cup (Dark and White Brigadeiro)

$8.99

Brownie Brigadeiro (Candy)

$2.99Out of stock

Dolce de Leche Mousse with Nuts

$7.99Out of stock

Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.99

Cake Cup (Nutella and Ninho)

$8.99Out of stock

Mousse (Guava)

$6.99

Cake Cup (Coconut with Pineapple)

$8.99

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$6.99Out of stock

Pavê Ovomaltine and chocolate bitter

$7.99

Brigadeiro and Nozes

$2.99

Cake cup (Dulce de leche with penaut)

$8.99

Pão de mel

$3.40

Shakes

Milkshake

$9.99

Sliders

Deluxe Sliders

$12.99

2 Mini Angus beef burgers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato, special mayo on a toasted sesame bun.

Bacon Slider

$13.99

Smash Slider

$13.99

Contra File Slider

$14.99

Deluxe Chicken Slider

$13.99

Shredded Chicken Slider

$13.99

Short Rib Slider

$15.99

Lunch Specials

Cheeseburger Lunch Special

$10.99Out of stock

Bacon Burger Lunch Special

$10.99Out of stock

Pizza (slice) + Fountain Drink

$8.99Out of stock

Steak in Strips

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken in Strips

$12.99Out of stock

Grilled Calabresa with Onions (Monday)

$11.99Out of stock

Parmegiana (Thrusday)

$13.99+Out of stock

Chicken or beef a parmigiana served with rice and French fries. Beans and side salad are optional at no extra charge.

Feijoada (Saturday)

$12.99Out of stock

Carne De Panela Com Batatas/ Beef Stew With Potato (Friday)

$15.99Out of stock

Tilapia (Wednesday)

$12.99Out of stock

Strogonoff (Tuesday)

$12.99Out of stock

Marco's Brazilian Sauce

House Mayo

$0.99

The original homemade mayo "Maionese caseira". Marco's secret recipe makes for a great sauce for dipping fries, adding to burgers and eating with rice and beans as well. This is the same mayo that goes on the burgers.

Garlic Mayo

$0.99

Homemade mayo with a garlic touch.

MTB tasty sauce

$0.99Out of stock

The famous tasty sauce, MTB style. Perfect for dipping fries, or eating with your favorite top burger.

Pesto Sauce

$0.99Out of stock

Pesto sauce...MTB style.

Spicy Mayo

$0.99Out of stock

Homemade mayo, with a hint of spicy. Delicious for eating with burgers, a la carte options or dipping our crispy French fries.

Smoked Mayo

$0.99Out of stock

Homemade mayo with a smoked touch. Simply delicious.

Pizza

Mozzarella Cheese Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Calabresa Pizza

Chicken with Catupiry Cheese Pizza

Portuguesa Pizza

House Pizza

A luscious tomato sauce base, a generous layer of mozzarella cheese, and a generous crown of fresh, peppery arugula.

Hawaiian Pizza

